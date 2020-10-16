Bill Whitaker: Disappearing Trump 2020 signs lead to assumptions aplenty

Only further down in the thread did it turn out that the couple whose signs had been stolen and whose yard had been assaulted by a canine and a canine-walker displayed Biden signs, not Trump signs. Yep. One of the signs yet standing in the couple’s yard (because I too pass by there, walking my poodle-hound mix) drolly begs of passers-by: “For the love of God, ANYONE BUT TRUMP 2020.” And, by the way, it’s just two doors down from a home with a sign out front that reads: “Just say NO to Socialism: TRUMP 2020.” Except the word “socialism” is crossed out, replaced by “MARXism.” It’s been there for months. A more conventional Trump 2020 sign now keeps this one company.

Turns out these two neighbors with conflicting candidates and views are fellow physicians who, with their wives, have traveled together around the globe; often trade off in dog-watching duties; and pick up the morning newspaper in the driveway when the other is out of town. Their daughters grew up together and remain good friends. Just a few days ago, these neighbors played board games together on their back porches.

“We disagree strongly on politics,” the Biden supporter informed me, “but remain very good friends.”

There’s a moral in all this about ignorantly vilifying those with whom we disagree politically while ignoring undeniable sins and sinners within our own fold, a moral about our assigning the worst motives and impulses to fellow Americans rather than the Russians and the Chinese and the Iranians and the Saudis, a moral about allowing manipulative politicians and political activists to encourage hate and delusion and assumptions when they care only about our votes come election time. In short, this moral involves more than plundered campaign signs and errant dog walkers. But 2020 campaign passions are probably too heated for some of us to acknowledge this truth. The real question, both for neighborhood and nation: Will this fever soon break?

