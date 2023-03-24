Few of us are as prone to beating a dead horse as intently as Republicans these days, especially when the carcass is the 2020 presidential election and the race is done and duly certified by judges. Yet as Republican Party of Texas rank-and-file demonstrated during their convention of crazies in summer ’22, many refuse to accept the election returns, instead insisting Texas newcomers, non-citizens, felons, voting machines and waves of the recent dead cheated their anointed messiah of electoral victory.

Sore losers? Sure. Thus we now have Senate Bill 2, which showcases the desire by Republicans to stick it deep to whoever dares vote illegally by raising the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony — and two years after the same Republicans changed the offense from a felony to a misdemeanor. There’s no logic for this switch beyond mean-spiritedness, given proven election fraud remains exceedingly rare. Election observers suspect the proposed law is intended to further intimidate certain Texas voters.

We’ve already seen this locally. To quote Waco-based civil rights activist Linda Jann Lewis about the increasingly complicated election laws passed back in 2021: “There’s too many messages confusing the younger people. And then the older people, although we’ve had two years of all this hubbub about voter fraud and criminalizing, only two people in Texas have been in jail for it — a Black woman in North Texas and a Black man in Harris County. And the attitude with some Black folks is, ‘Well, I just won’t vote.’”

The result? Voter turnout in low-income McLennan County precincts dropped in 2022 from 2018. Similar concerns now dog Senate Bill 2, which passed the Texas Senate 19-12 last week. Democrats believe this bill with its stiffer penalties will be deployed against marginalized citizens who innocently run afoul of election laws that clearly confused many statewide voters in the 2022 midterms. Republicans dismiss this prospect, insisting only those who “knowingly or intentionally” vote illegally will be prosecuted.

“If it’s not proved beyond a reasonable doubt, I guarantee you that the person is going to be found not guilty or never be indicted by a grand jury — that would be the more likely scenario — or prosecution will be declined by the district attorney because it’s impossible to prove,” argued Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, a former prosecutor. Irony: Some Republicans pushed SB2 because they believe prosecutors in populous counties won’t press charges for misdemeanor voting violations.

Legal language

The bill’s language employs the “knowingly or intentionally” reference regarding voting but nonetheless has raised among some voting-rights champions legal questions through insertion of the vague, head-scratching phrase “in which the person knows of a particular circumstance that makes the person not eligible to vote.” Attorney Emily Eby French of the Texas Civil Rights Project complains one “should not have to be a lawyer in order to safely vote without fear of imprisonment.”

What’s more, the bill’s author, genial Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, keeps using the analogy of how if someone burglarizes a residence, he doesn’t need to know the state penal code to know he is in violation of the law. Correct. The wrinkle here is that not only are state election laws tedious, confusing and vague but legislators keep changing them, leaving election administrators, clerks, election judges, poll watchers, voters, even elected officials bewildered as to what’s legal, what’s not.

In conversations during and after the 2022 midterms, earnest McLennan County Elections Office staffers informed me that some voters were angered to learn they couldn’t vote in McLennan County because they hadn’t actually registered to vote when they moved here from another county or another state. The morning after Election Day two weary staffers told me that they actually dreamed overnight about repeatedly checking voter names against registration rolls.

“One of my favorite units to teach my students was about the voting process, especially during an election year,” Waco-reared Francesca Fraga Leahy, a former classroom teacher, told senators during a Feb. 27 hearing. “Now as a citizen and a huge fan of democracy, I volunteer to help inform and engage my neighbors in elections and the democratic process. I’m proud to say I have a master’s in education from Harvard. But educating our voters in Texas about the voting process is not easy.”

She worries the proposed election law “risks widening the net unnecessarily and sweeping up people making innocent mistakes.”

Complicating all this: The messy case of Crystal Mason, a Texan whose conviction for voting illegally has pitted courts against one another over her claim that, while on supervised release for a federal tax fraud conviction, she believed she could vote. Sen. Hughes says Mason’s signing a form claiming she had never been convicted of a felony or had completed her sentence renders her situation anything but the “sympathetic case of an honest mistake by someone who didn’t understand complicated election law.”

Indeed, Mason’s legal fight and her glorification by the left are reasons Republicans have crafted Senate Bill 2. “I would just encourage folks to look at that case and see if that’s really a poster child [for voting rights],” Hughes said. “We believe it’s a great example of why we need this bill passed.” The fact Mason is an African American resident of Tarrant County has added ugly racial overtones to the dispute. Some of this surfaced during Senate debate on the bill this month.

Hughes has a legitimate point about the Mason case serving as a dubious symbol for Texas voting rights. Yet he and other Republicans shouldn’t crow too loudly, given that another Tarrant County resident who happens to be white and Republican — then-Justice of the Peace Russ Casey — admitted to trying to rig his own election by submitting fake signatures to get on the 2018 Republican primary ballot. He got probation rather than the five-year prison sentence given Mason. Fair?

Right-wing reach

What’s really discouraging is the continued march toward restricting voting rights rather than trying to improve access in a state that has an abysmal record of voter turnout. Some bills now percolating in the Texas Legislature suggest discrimination spreading beyond race and economic status, venturing into out-and-out fascism. Consider East Texas Republican state Sen. Bob Hall’s bill (SB1338) to strip mail-in voting privileges from people age 65 and over.

And how else to describe a bill (HB5065) that represents right-wing Republicans’ unconstitutional and undemocratic drive to catapult from office U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican reelected by Texans in 2020 who is deemed guilty by party hacks of pursuing workable bipartisan solutions on such issues as gun violence and immigration? Their solution: Allow the Texas Legislature to simply boot him from office if he displeases them, regardless of whether Texas voters elected him resoundingly.

“To strengthen our democracy, any changes should focus on improving voter access to all eligible Texans,” voting rights activist Susana Carranza told mostly oblivious state senators during a hearing on Senate Bill 2. “However, here we are again discussing a bill that seems designed to scare voters. As proposed in SB2, a person voting once when they should not have voted is charged with a second-degree felony and might serve two to 20 years in prison.”

Her suggestion? “Why not start with voter education like House Bill 364 by [Rep. John] Bucy?” she said. “Or switching the penalty for first-time [illegal-voting] offenders to community service with focus on election information and laws? How about implementing online voter registration, making it easier to compare [with] nationwide databases? Texas does a terrible job of informing of voter rights and people don’t really know who can and cannot vote. Bills like this will make people more afraid to vote.”

A revealing epilogue signals American democracy in tatters: Shortly before the Texas Senate passed SB2 and sent it to the House, Hughes obligingly proposed an amendment suggested by a Republican Party official and a Democratic lawmaker mandating signs for vote centers informing prospective voters of various and sundry ways one might be voting illegally. Other Democrats thought twice about the idea, considered how this might scare off even more voters and so abandoned the idea.