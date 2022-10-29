Bill Whitaker: Election workers keep busy under fire

During my cordially contentious interview with Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson this month, I noted that election administrators statewide have encountered difficulty in attracting and retaining staffers to man polling places, given the hostility members of his party have encouraged about alleged election mischief and the seeming lust for imposing stern penalties on those who err in increasingly complex citizen duties.

“There’s a number of reasons for this,” Anderson said after our debate over election-fraud claims and dozens of Trump-inspired lawsuits that failed in state and federal courts in 2020. “Everything is so negative, it’s at DEFCON 2. People come in to vote and they’re hostile or at least they’re aggravated. Our folks are afraid if they do something, they’ll be penalized. And so you have all that angst there.”

He then suggested the infusion of poll watchers might help, something I doubted given they’re drawn from intensely partisan ranks and at least some arrive at polling places with plenty of attitude, determined to call out their neighbors or already harried election workers. A few years ago, one poll watcher enlisted by a local candidate created a polling-place disturbance at a Bellmead vote center sufficient to necessitate the summoning of police.

If voters and poll watchers come in spoiling for a fight, I advise them to remember their tasks pale alongside the enormous responsibilities of beleaguered election workers. As I learned in a class of such volunteers — and they’re the patriots around here, not the strutting “sunshine patriots” so prevalent in our midst — they have to negotiate complicated election laws, manage cumbersome, intricate election equipment and, oh, yes, leave their political biases at the polling-place door.

Most folks in my class were graying and had settled into lives as senior citizens interested in giving back to their community. Most were white women. About half were new to the business of staffing elections. One wore a STARS Book Clubs T-shirt, indicating that she likely volunteered for a school reading program. A young white woman wore a neatly pressed Harley-Davidson T-shirt. A young African American woman wore an “Interfaith Heroes” T-shirt. All struck me as quick learners.

During class I learned, for instance, how much time and staffing can go into dismantling an election booth to take part of it into the parking lot so a disabled voter can cast a ballot. Because there’s a potential for mistakes or misunderstandings in curbside voting, whoever undertakes this is advised to take another staffer along, preferably someone from the other political party, to help facilitate all this, just so they can cover for one another if someone’s partisan sensibilities are bruised.

“At that point,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith quipped, “you remind them about ballot by mail!”

And there was understandable confusion about “canceling the booth,” an eight-step process that must be taken if someone, say, walks away from the voting booth with an active ballot up without pressing the “Cast Ballot” button. Some wondered if “canceling the booth” meant the booth had to be sidelined from use for the day. It isn’t, but given allegations of election scheming that abound, one can’t be faulted for assuming extreme measures are undertaken to allay suspicion.

Goldsmith encouraged polling-place officials to always treat voters with respect, to use “neutral language” and to think how one’s words might come across to others. And while he didn’t recommend this course to others, he volunteered that he doesn’t vote in primary elections where one votes by party. Another point: No one in a polling place but the election judge is permitted to have a cellphone out. Recording and photography are forbidden to safeguard voter privacy.

And voters cannot wear T-shirts or caps emblazoned with candidates’ names.

Oh, and tedious paperwork can arise depending on what a voter’s particular problem is. Don’t blame election staff for delays and red tape; it’s required by the state of Texas. And besides some profane oath one might utter in frustration, brace yourself for more oaths, both solemn and formal, including for people assisting voters or interpreting for them. Poll watchers are also required to take an oath, the better to remind them that their own behavior is rigorously regulated.

This spring Republicans at several precincts in McLennan County insisted that they should have the “ability to use video surveillance” (strictly prohibited under state law), that they should have “no oath requirement” (state law requires an oath to not “disrupt” polling places or “harass” voters) and that they should not have to undergo training in the law by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office (and state law wisely requires they not only understand election law but pass a state test in it).

For all his stubborn skepticism about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, Rep. Anderson drew a line in the sand about partisan poll watchers who want everyone and everything else to be regulated in electoral matters but themselves. “They can ask for whatever the hell they want,” he told me forcefully, “but for the state to honor election integrity, it has to have strict deals with poll watchers. You have to maintain the integrity of the whole system and have confidence in all sides.”

Anderson’s point is worth emphasizing. Election workers are challenged enough just trying to help voters while avoiding language that might betray their own biases. During a break in training, one veteran poll worker suggested to me electoral shenanigans were more likely in Harris County than locally. Possibly he said so because there’s just more people there. But was this a right-wing leap to judgment about Harris County’s Democratic inclinations and racially diverse populations?

In these days of suspicion and paranoia, one must forever be on guard, especially when in a public capacity where it’s easy to be misunderstood.

Local Democrats are still smarting over a Republican election judge being installed at the Waco Multipurpose Center — the sole early vote center favored by Democrats and African Americans. However, aside from much ado by Republicans over a brief campaign stop by hoarse candidate Beto O’Rourke and a small, borrowed public-address system near the polling place last week, the Republican election judge and Democratic alternate judge seemed to be keeping the peace.

Even so, the latest flap involving Beto’s amplified voice near polling did nothing to repair hard feelings about the push by Republicans involving East Waco polling-place hierarchy. One progressive thus mocked: “The Dems’ egregious attack on law and order at a polling place makes the Jan. 6 dustup at the U.S. Capitol look like a church picnic, doesn’t it? Just another left-wing attempt to steal an election. Get the pitchforks out, McLennan GOP!” For the Rapoport Academy kids present, it was a lesson in obsessively partisan America.

If the animosity percolating in the hearts of some of us isn’t enough, there’s the fact many of us can’t get our facts straight on election law. During a conversation I had with Sam Taylor, accommodating spokesman for Texas Secretary of State John Scott, I recalled how a disabled voter in Waco inquired at a town-hall meeting about a new law requiring her to get a doctor’s signature to vote by mail. No such law actually exists; yet neither of two lawmakers in the hall could clarify the matter for her.

Taylor did me one better: Some Texas voters labor under the assumption it’s against state election law to hand someone in a long voting line a bottle of water. That’s actually a new Georgia election law and, to be honest, it’s intended to prevent electioneering near polling. However, a spokesman for Georgia’s Republican secretary of state says the voters themselves are more than welcome to bring their own food and refreshments to survive long waits in line.

All this underlines a failing I find more than I did a generation ago: Voters are increasingly ignorant of the issues that supposedly move them to civic expression and the candidates on whom they will decide. During my interview with Rep. Anderson, he wasn’t even straight on his conspiracy theories about election fraud — no real surprise. He perfectly represents constituents, many of them friends of mine, similarly adrift in fuzzy, fleeting details about debunked claims of election skullduggery.

“Part of my job is answering questions,” Secretary of State Scott told Texas Monthly in a bracing interview published Oct. 10. “But a lot of the people who have questions, it’s the misinformed and the uninformed. The misinformed people seem like they really don’t care. They know something and they’re going to stick to it no matter what you tell them. You can talk until you’re blue in the face. With the uninformed, we have to reach out and tell them the truth. Otherwise, there will only be bad information circling around.”

It’s relevant to note Scott was one of the Texas attorneys who helped steer a federal lawsuit to block Pennsylvania from certifying results of the 2020 presidential election, only to quietly and tactfully withdraw as Trump’s flamboyant personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, assumed a greater role in the legal matters. The speculative suit was dismissed by a federal judge who marveled at its attempted disenfranchisement of 7 million Pennsylvania voters — the state’s entire electorate.

It’s also relevant that even U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Trump loyalist, noted in his new book that the failure of dozens of Trump-inspired election lawsuits pivoted on the quality of attorneys in whom Trump placed his faith. Cruz writes that he informed Trump that he “needed to assemble a far better legal team, and he needed to do so immediately.” If election deniers want to blame anyone, I suggest they start with injudicious Trump celebrity attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Yet election denialism is alive and well. Consider the grim experiences of Heider Garcia, elections administrator of Tarrant County, 90 minutes up the road. When Trump failed to prevail in the 2020 county vote, even as other Republicans won, conspiracy theorist and attorney Powell targeted Garcia, without evidence. Social media threats followed, including a proposal to “hang him when convicted for fraud and let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots drip out of his mouth.”

This may be why Secretary Scott — himself ambushed by a dozen unruly conspiracy theorists while helping the Hays County elections office conduct a public testing of voting machines last month — opted last week to join Garcia in Tarrant County in demonstrating the ease of in-person voting. Among other things, Garcia stressed that “None of the machines that touch your ballot, or that count it, are connected to the internet” — a claim Republican officials regularly and falsely refute.

All of which bolsters those who say our ongoing election and that of 2024 are ultimately about democracy in America and whether those whose ancestors benefited under it, even as it blossomed into Lincoln’s “new birth of freedom,” are willing to fiercely resist latter-day efforts to apportion who among us gets rights and who among us gets — well, fewer rights. How well we treat fellow voters — including those trying to run fair and honest elections — will determine the outcome.

Bill Whitaker spent more than 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in daily Texas journalism, including a dozen years as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor. He is a member of the Tribune-Herald Board of Contributors.