Bill Whitaker: Everyday Americans played tragic roles in Trumpian finale

“Though he lost a hard-fought battle with the virus, he made sure that his family knew he loved them all very much,” the obituary tells us. “The day Kay was to be transferred out of the COVID-19 unit [at Providence Health Center] herself and into rehab, he insisted they bring her to his room so he could hold her hand. She sat at his bedside all afternoon. For them, 62 years was not long enough.”

COVID-19 claimed him on Oct. 19.

“When patients become critically ill and eventually succumb to the illness, it’s not a three-day adventure,” Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said during a local COVID-19 press briefing days before the election while trying to stress growing dangers of the pandemic. “It is long and drawn out. They may be sick for several days to a week, sometimes even two weeks, before they show up at the hospital. They’re sick in the hospital for a few days and then they may get more sick, and then they move to ICU. They may get intubated that day or a few days later, and then they’re often on ventilators for days to weeks. So their hospitalization can sometimes be a month of just a difficult time for them.”