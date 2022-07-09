Bill Whitaker: Fourth of July 2022 revealed our hatred, delusions

One topic of discussion in my mostly white Waco suburb on the Fourth of July this year dealt with why so few of us were flying Old Glory compared to holidays past. A few hours later the question petered out as many of us leveled our focus on yet another massacre, this involving a 21-year-old misfit of a citizen with an assault-styled rifle mowing down Americans celebrating the Fourth with a hometown parade in yet another mostly white suburb, this just outside melting-pot Chicago.

Among the seven dead: the parents of a blood-splattered 2-year-old toddler who somehow survived the gunfire. Dozens more were injured.

The very day of the Fourth of July mayhem, the National Rifle Association — before which so many of our state and federal politicians bow in almighty subservience (including Waco-based Congressman Pete Sessions, who has reportedly benefited from NRA donations to the tune of $204,705) — posted this self-serving patriotic insight: “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed.”

This follows by just a few weeks a Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston that, besides pressing for a statewide referendum on secession and branding the 2020 presidential election illegitimate, passed a resolution rebuking U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a conservative Texas Republican, for leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers in passing some pretty innocuous gun reforms. The Republican convention resolution trumpeted the belief “all gun control is a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights.” Elsewhere in their 40-page platform, delegates prioritized the “sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, which should be equally protected from fertilization to natural death.” To that end, some Republican lawmakers in Texas, inspired by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling about a week before the Fourth, have begun considering ways to curb or penalize out-of-state travel by women seeking abortions where the procedure remains legal, turning Texas women into subjects of the state rather than fully fledged American citizens.

Oh, and GOP delegates also picked the weekend of Juneteenth to call for repeal of the 1965 Voting Rights Act protecting minority voting rights.

Incidentally, the gun reforms passed through Cornyn’s leadership and signed into federal law create a $750 million funding pot to help willing states keep guns out of the hands of individuals a court has duly determined are a danger to themselves or others (and, predictably, Texas leaders are not so willing or so interested); adds convicted domestic-violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (and yet provides them a way to get off the list if they go five years without further threats and violence); cracks down on gun sellers who evade licensing requirements and clarifies which sellers must register, conduct background checks and keep appropriate records; and requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental-health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement, for buyers under 21.

In short, if you’re a mature, law-abiding citizen, you can get a gun easily. If you have a record of beating up women or threatening neighbors or co-workers, then securing a gun may not prove quite so easy.

Russian state of mind

Americans also learned on the Fourth that President Biden had received a handwritten letter from former Baylor Lady Bears basketball star Brittney Griner, 31, now a Russian prisoner held for admittedly transporting a narcotic substance (cannabis vaping cartridges) into the country, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. “I’m terrified I might be here forever,” she pleaded. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Two of my friends — both Trump supporters and veterans — cavalierly dismissed Griner’s plea for freedom, given her refusal to participate in the national anthem during WNBA games in 2020 when many Americans (including in Waco) protested against a clear pattern of police brutality involving African Americans nationwide, symbolized by the death of former Texan George Floyd. “I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem,” Griner said. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.”

In short, some believe because Griner’s views on race and law enforcement are possibly different from yours or mine, and possibly also because she’s black and gay, she deserves to rot in a Russian prison as if she’s Jane Fonda consorting with the Viet Cong. Yet while some Americans condemn Griner and footballer Colin Kaepernick for protesting the police brutality visited upon U.S. citizens of color, they cheer the June 27 Supreme Court opinion that a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of a fired high school football coach who publicly prayed at the 50-yard line after games. Not all public and peaceful demonstrations of belief, it would seem, are created equal.

On top of all this, commentators on state-run Russian TV, obedient to President Putin in his ruthless conquest of Ukraine, debated Citizen Donald Trump’s reportedly promising to destroy the Russian Federation despite the infamous Trump-Putin bromance of days past. The host of one state TV program even suggested Russia “will have to think whether to re-install him again as the American president. We haven’t decided yet.” This bolsters Republican-run Senate Intelligence Committee reports revealing that the Russian government pursued significant efforts to interfere in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, though without Trump’s active complicity. (On a subsequent broadcast, Russian politico Evgeny Popov complained Russia can’t replace fallen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the way it “elected Trump for the U.S.”) As for media back in America, Texas-based radio conspiracy peddler Alex Jones spent part of last week explaining to fans why his prediction of Trump announcing another run for president on the Fourth of July didn’t happen: “Just because what Alex Jones predicts doesn’t come true right when I think doesn’t mean it’s not going to come true!”

All of which showcases several feverish states of mind at home and abroad: The view by Russians that Trump is a sometimes misbehaving stooge they can install to reign over America; the view by Republicans that, relying on repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories, widespread election fraud cheated Trump of a second term as president; and the prevailing view by many others in America that Trump and latter-day Republicans, in seeking to employ theocracy, racism and terrorism to claim everlasting power, represent a clear and present danger to democracy in America.

Shifting allegiances

Which reminds me of those two Ohio men photographed at a Trump rally in summer 2018 wearing T-shirts that read: “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat.” The T-shirt slogan remains sufficiently popular even today. Last July a customer who purchased one posted this on Amazon.com: “(Bought) the shirt for a right-wing acquaintance of mine. He really liked it but when he went to the VFW Hall for an event (he’s not a veteran himself) he was physically assaulted by Gulf War vets who didn’t appreciate the message. My advice? Buy one of these shirts for your favorite right-winger today!”

Punctuating all this disunity and rancor and spite over the holiday weekend: Illinois Republican Congressman and Iraq war veteran Adam Kinzinger’s release of audio recordings of phone calls received regarding his pivotal role on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, including an Oval Office scheme to insert “fake electors” into the process and subvert the will of American voters. The phone calls — dutifully logged by high school and college interns learning about democracy in America and the legislative process — are profanity-laden threats to Kinzinger and his family, threats that define the evil that arises when political idolatry and self-delusion overwhelm decency, honor and truth. One phone message left by a woman clearly full of vengeance: “[May the] wrath of the Lord God Almighty come upon you, your health, your family, your home, your livelihood, and I’ll pray if it be God’s will that you suffer.”

Others dispensed with Jehovah, including a man angry over a GoFundMe donation supposedly made by Kinzinger to Capitol security guard Michael Byrd, vilified by Trump apologists for shooting a white insurrectionist climbing through a smashed-out window near the U.S. House chamber: “You son of a b——, you gave $200 to that black b——— that killed Ashli Babbitt. I hope somebody like him kills your nasty mom or your nasty wife. It’s not a threat, it’s a hope.”

Obviously we have bigger problems in America than whether people fly the flag on the Fourth. Our collective failure in any show of symbolic allegiance to country is a symptom of something far more malignant sweeping this land.