Anytime one of my liberal friends expresses alarm about Texas Republicans introducing another bill to make voting harder, I remind him or her that Trump-loving Texas still has two enormous benefits to ensure democracy thrives: two weeks of early voting and, in many places, countywide voting, instituted right here in McLennan County (and under Republicans) in 2015 so that busy, work-a-day citizens on Election Day need not vote in their assigned precincts but at any polling place in the county. Till those voter-friendly institutions are imperiled, I routinely tell liberal friends, all this frantic talk of fascism consuming the Republican Party of Texas must be ignored, ridiculed and summarily dismissed. Oops. This month every Republican present in the Texas Senate voted to junk Election Day countywide voting. This transpired even though under pressure the bill’s befuddled author, Republican state Sen. Bob Hall, 81, could offer no evidence countywide voting is actually a problem. His reason for uprooting this popular innovation and forcing voters to cast ballots only in their assigned precincts is that the status quo is probably rife with “electoral discrepancies.” Probably? Is that now the standard to justify scrapping latter-day election improvements? Thus we see further evidence of the dumbing down of a once-great intellectual movement in America, a movement reduced to passing legislation pivoting on what might be, not what is, all in the obvious interest of maintaining political power. Conservatism? Not the sort I was weaned on a half-century ago. Given that Republicans are so fond of labels and conspiracy theories about voting and democracy, I must label the party’s latter-day ideology something else. And it ain’t conservatism. Consider this embarrassing exchange between Hall — in my book, one of the most groveling, boot-licking of Texas lawmakers carrying water for conspiracy theorists in the State Capitol today — and Democratic state Sen. Carol Alvarado, a former Houston City Council member. This exchange occurred during floor debate over Senate Bill 990 and ought to mortify any American patriot who champions liberty and equality. Alvarado: During committee testimony, it was said (this bill) was about some theoretical possibilities that a voter could vote in more than one location. Has that actually happened? Hall: Problem is, the way we manage the elections, we have no way of knowing because of the lack of, uh, monitoring on the poll books and the delays that occurs with them, uh, and there’s very little check and balance on it, so we have actually a very, very sketchy way of doing that, so we really don’t know. And that’s one of the main problems — the lack of knowing. Alvarado: And again here we are with yet another election bill. I’ve lost track of how many we’ve passed now — 20, thirtysomething — I don’t know because every day there’s at least a handful and I don’t know how you keep coming up with more ideas on this topic. And, again, there’s no basis, there’s no proof, there’s no evidence that someone has voted in more than one (polling) location. You’re going on some theoretical approach here. Why not base it on factual evidence? Something you can point to and say, “In this county somebody abused it (by voting) in more than one location.” Hall: Because the way they handle it in collecting information, collecting data, and actually finding things like that is extremely difficult. And it’s not just people voting in more than one location — that’s not the issue — but that you have precinct votes spread all over the county, and to aggregate these votes you never really know if something got lost in the translation of getting from the votes spread all over the county down to central counting, to one location. It makes it extremely difficult to ever audit that because of the way the votes are broken up. Alvarado: Do you know how many counties currently have countywide voting? Hall: About 90. Alvarado: Yeah, 91. Are you concerned now that’s going to cause an extra burden on some counties — finding more polling locations, more cost involved? Hall: Don’t see that as a particular problem. What it does is trade security of the elections for convenience, and I think security of the elections is far more important than just convenience. Alvarado: Yes, senator, but has security been breached in any way? Do you have evidence? Hall: Security can be breached by mistakes. So, to answer the question put to Sen. Hall — no, there’s no evidence of election skullduggery, though during a March 27 State Affairs committee hearing one Texan did press for scuttling countywide voting on the logic it was time to get back to election fundamentals, whatever that might constitute. On the other hand, Veronikah Warms of the Texas Civil Rights Project warned that nearly 83 percent of Texas voters now live in counties where countywide voting exists. Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia, representing the Texas Association of Elections Administrators, said alleging confusion in auditing Election Day countywide-voting tallies defies belief when counties also employ it in early voting. And of Republican-run forensic auditing of Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and ruby-red Collin county elections, all of which employ countywide voting, “nowhere in that (final state audit) report does it mention the audit couldn’t be done because of vote centers.” Ouch.

Republican oversight

If one needs more evidence of how fast the Republican Party of Texas has abandoned its principles to fall into line with groundless conspiracy theories erupting in the wake of President Trump’s loss in the 2020 election — to the sorry point of now subscribing to hobgoblins of the voting dead and shadowy bogeymen stuffing ballots galore — consider that countywide voting was shepherded into popularity across Texas through Republican oversight, including a series of Republican secretaries of state. National Public Radio at one point enlisted me to actually defend the Republican-endorsed practice of countywide vote centers from liberal criticism that the vote centers were insufficiently set up in areas where minority voters live. Thus logic dictates I now defend the same vote centers from Republican and right-wing claims they’re ripe for voter abuse, particularly given that Republicans can produce no more evidence for these charges than they could for claims of widespread malfeasance in the 2020 election. While I never quite understood why some liberals rallied so vigorously against placement of vote centers — the abundance of them on Election Day ensured a vote center was usually nearby, a plus for a society as mobile as Texas’ — the reason for Republicans now rallying against vote centers in Senate Bill 990 is more obvious: It’s an effort to further undermine voting in our state’s more populated and racially diverse areas where the Republican Party is less likely to find overwhelming favor at the ballot box. This strategy might be compelling from a Republican perspective regarding left-of-center Harris, Travis, Bexar and Dallas counties, but the logic unravels in, say, McLennan County where sentiment for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 was so strong that it justified Trump’s holding his debut 2024 campaign rally in Waco just last month. Consider it proof again that in its quest for power the Republican Party of Texas is willing to make voting harder even for loyal Republicans in midsized cities. We’re collateral damage. Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat, suggested to Sen. Hall in floor debate this Republican strategy might backfire: “I know you don’t intend for this to be partisan, but in Harris County the people who use countywide voting more than anyone else are the Republican voters coming from Katy, Texas, working in the med center, and they can’t get back (to their neighborhood precinct polling places) in time to vote — and also (Republican voters from) Kingwood, Clear Lake and Baytown.” All this seemed lost on Hall, though a Republican Senate colleague also from Houston appeared to nod in agreement with Whitmire’s rationale — and then dutifully did as she was expected by voting to gut countywide voting. Yet not all Republicans have gotten the message from party central. “Our voters love it,” personable Republican Chambers County Clerk Heather Hawthorne told the House Elections Committee on March 9 of introducing countywide voting to her mostly white county in 2021: “If there was an accident on the Trinity River Bridge and it was Election Day, you are not going to be able to get from your place of employment in Harris County to Smith Point, Texas, or Winnie, Texas, on time. It just makes sense that with the more and more voters we had, countywide voting would benefit.” In a society where most citizens no longer read newspapers, this scheme raises the likelihood of what I witnessed in the 2022 elections after Republican legislators’ 2021 election overhaul: citizens learning on Election Day they couldn’t vote where they thought they could vote and taking their wrath out on county election staffers who had nothing to do with passage of voting laws. We saw this confusion arise over state changes in mail-in voting procedures and the failure of some residents to register properly.

More bills, contradictions

And Senate Bill 990 isn’t an isolated assault on democracy. In the avalanche of election bills this session, Hall also filed Senate Bill 1338 to strip mail-in voting privileges from people age 65 and over. Thus far, even fellow Republicans have balked at advancing this bill, likely in recognition many Republican voters are seniors who prefer voting by mail. And scandal-plagued Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton of East Texas filed House Bill 919 to shorten early voting from two weeks to one. Oops. It was interesting to hear Alan Vera of the Harris County Republican Party Ballot Security Committee lament the decline in voting places because of countywide voting — “that’s a concern to us” — when Senate Bill 924 by Republican Sen. Drew Springer proposes allowing counties with populations of less than 1.2 million to reduce polling places by combining precincts. The Senate passed this bill the same day it voted to scrap countywide voting — arguably, a side-by-side contradiction in policy. At one point in floor debate on Senate Bill 990, Democratic state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio attorney viewed as a likely challenger to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, pressed Hall to cite specific counties where election complications existed to degrees warranting the scuttling of Texas’ entire countywide voting system. Hall: We’re not talking about fraud. We’re talking about accuracy. Gutierrez: Which counties? Hall: Several counties. Gutierrez: Which ones, Senator Hall? Hall: There have been a number of counties. The whole question is we do not know because there is no accountability. The system has no way of being audited. Gutierrez: Which counties, Senator Hall? We’re here to solve problems, real problems. I want to know instances — I want to know where this burning problem comes from because clearly … I want to know which counties specifically you saw where there were inaccuracies between the precinct counts and the county counts. Hall: Two that come to mind, one is Harris County and one is Smith County. Gutierrez: You know, it’s funny because we did an audit of Harris County, did we not? Hall: Yes. Gutierrez: And then-Secretary of State John Scott found there was no fraud in Harris County, found that there were no issues there in regard to what you’re talking about regarding polling sites and countywide voting. He found none of that. The fact is there were no issues with countywide polling sites open on Election Day. Hall: You only find what you look for. Gutierrez noted that Secretary Scott — a Republican appointee who as a Texas attorney helped challenge 2020 election tallies in Pennsylvania on President Trump’s behalf and thus was likely to share suspicions about election irregularities — formally investigated claims of electoral wrongdoing in Texas and found nothing. Cornered, Hall by this time had settled on his stock response when confronted with his own stunning lack of evidence: “You find what you look for.” And this paltry argument was enough for every Republican senator present to vote to gut the ease of Election Day countywide voting for hardworking Texans. Which, should this bill pass in the Texas House, raises a moral dilemma for me when amid crazy talk of book bans and special courts and jailing election workers my liberal friends again insist Republicans are working overtime to destroy our democratic republic: Do Republicans rate the label “conservative” anymore … or is another label more appropriate?

