Bill Whitaker: GOP voter bills are natural sequel to ‘Big Lie,’ Capitol riot

Legislative committee testimony has been pretty much what any veteran spectator of such hearings would expect and more. Texas House Elections Committee constituent input on expanding the power of poll watchers in election venues included what sure seemed like the indignant pride of Angela Smith, founder of the Fredericksburg Tea Party (which recently got itself banned from Facebook ). As a poll watcher, Smith claimed that “election judges definitely in our area do believe I am adversarial .” She denied she was. James Slattery, senior attorney of the Austin-based Texas Civil Rights Project, minced no words, declaring HB 1724 would “empower partisan poll watchers to halt the process of voting if they believe there is an irregularity or violation of the law.” Unlike election workers sworn to uphold election laws and pursue duties without partisanship, Slattery said, poll watchers undergo no state-administered training and take no oaths to rigorously observe state election laws.

Perhaps the greatest influence over the House hearing involving poll watchers was Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy, a committee member from Nacogdoches who has demonstrated far more critical thinking than most in his party (and consequently was targeted by the Texas Nationalist Movement this month for dismissing their push for secession as the work of “cowards and deserters”). In an exchange with the bill’s chief author, Republican Rep. Dennis Paul, Clardy expressed reservations about poll watchers untrained in election law letting their political fervor get in the way of conducting elections and tallying ballots. “I’m concerned about voter intimidation and coercion,” he told Paul. “And your bill on the front end says, ‘OK, you got to get near enough to see and hear [electoral matters] but not so close you’re in somebody’s business or private space.’ I don’t know about you and [wife] Eliza, but when Judy and I go vote, she typically stands next to me and, you know, I don’t want her looking over at my ballot. I don’t like people in my business, especially when I’m voting. There’s something about somebody lurking around — I don’t care if they’re called poll watcher or otherwise — that I find somewhat distasteful. To me, there’s nothing more private than the right to vote, and that there are already people trained to do these things, the presiding judge and others, who do know what the law is and the rules are, I don’t know if this gun kicks harder than it shoots.”