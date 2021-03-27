Bill Whitaker: GOP voter bills are natural sequel to ‘Big Lie,’ Capitol riot

Given the many Republican leaders who vigorously undermined legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election despite recounts and more than 60 state and federal court rulings to the contrary, given the violent pro-Trump riot of Jan. 6 that disrupted constitutional tallying of Electoral College votes by Congress, given the subsequent downplaying of the Capitol insurrection and the forces driving it, one is by now well justified in asking: Has the Republican Party abandoned democracy?
Further evidence confirming this belief is indeed reality: Republican-led legislatures across our nation now seek to pass or are passing more than 250 bills making it harder for Americans to vote, particularly the poor, the infirm and people of color. Not to be outdone, Texas Republicans this spring have their sights trained on, among others, disabled Texans and any who would dare assist them in voting. And Friday night the Senate Committee on State Affairs, on a party-line vote, moved along to the full Texas Senate a particularly noxious grab-bag of electoral restrictions, ignoring hours of testimony from Texans urging them to abandon the scheme.
Given widespread anxieties accompanying the pandemic, Texas Republicans ought to be doing victory laps regarding voter turnout in the 2020 general election. Despite surges in hospitalizations and deaths, Texas saw a stunning reversal of abysmal turnout in previous elections. This increase was accomplished through six additional days of early voting as well as more time to submit mail-in ballots in person if voters chose to do so, all ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott to discourage viral spread. Granted, the governor is also correct that many more Texans voted in 2020 as if their lives and country depended on it.
In the end, a record 11.2 million Texans voted in the 2020 election. Considering that President Trump won Texas (and all of its 38 Electoral College votes) and Republican Sen. John Cornyn easily clinched re-election, and that an unvarnished Texas Democratic election post-mortem concluded Republicans simply bested Democrats in turning out their supporters, one might well wonder why Texas Republicans now join other Republican-dominated states in pursuing legislative schemes to suppress voter turnout in future elections.
Reason: Democrats control not only the U.S. House of Representatives but now also the Senate and White House. And considering demographic shifts in Texas that threaten to level the playing field in terms of race, ethnicity and political outlook, Texas Republicans aren’t taking chances. Given that rank-and-file party activists at county and state levels even now battle fiercely among themselves over whether to occupy far-right or rabidly far-right turf on the wide open political range, there’s little interest by state GOP leadership in the hard work of recrafting policies that broaden outreach.
That leaves the Republican Party of Texas only one option: Reevaluate state election laws that a group of political scientists surveying such laws in all 50 states last year declared the most restrictive in the nation — and, yes, make them even more restrictive. The study, issued last autumn by Northern Illinois University, Jacksonville University and Wuhan University in China (yes, that Wuhan), says Texas reigns most oppressive in part “because it does not keep pace with reforms like online voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting, which have taken place in most other states.” The study also notes that Texas “maintains an in-person voter registration deadline 30 days prior to Election Day, has reduced the number of polling stations in some parts of the state by more than 50 percent and has the most restrictive pre-registration law in the country.”
One of the most heartless measures up for consideration in the Texas Capitol this spring: Senate Bill 7, co-authored by our own Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell. Among other things, this many-faceted bill would require that a voter who cites a disability in seeking to vote by mail now must furnish specific documentation from the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, a physician, a chiropractor or an accredited Christian Science practitioner — a clearly discriminatory requirement not demanded of Texas voters who similarly choose to vote by mail because of age or absence from the county. Critics suggest the proposed requirement even amounts to a de facto poll tax for disabled voters. This proposal very likely arises because Texas newspapers such as the Tribune-Herald reminded readers last year that, under Texas law (as confirmed by the Texas Supreme Court), it’s up to each Texas voter to conscientiously ascertain whether he or she has sufficient disability to vote by mail, pandemic or not. Big-hearted Republicans also seek to add a layer of state-mandated bureaucracy to those Good Samaritans who drive disabled voters to the polls, requiring them to sign a form affirming “that the voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring the voter’s health.”
One remembers days not long ago when Republican politicians employed voter suppression to discourage “hordes” of illegal immigrants from voting in Texas. Now GOP efforts openly target groups of everyday citizens whose allegiance to the Republican Party of Texas is suspect.
Texas legislation is also setting up election officials for failure should they tarry in pruning voter rolls. Such action could leave officials poised to repeat the bungled state-hatched effort we witnessed two years ago when Texas Secretary of State David Whitley contended 95,000 non-U.S. citizens with driver’s licenses or ID cards also had voter registration records in Texas — and that some 58,000 had voted in at least one election. Result? To quote Nina Perales, vice president of litigation for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund: “Less than one business day after making his announcement, Secretary Whitley’s staff quietly began contacting counties to inform them that the suspect voter list contained thousands of U.S. citizens who should not be removed from the rolls.” And just for the record, 366 of our friends and neighbors here in McLennan County marked for purging by Texas Republicans turned out to be, oops, actual U.S. citizens. Statistics suggest most tended to be naturalized citizens of color.
Does this make sense?
Don’t bother looking for any election-security strategy behind this jumbled array of stymie-the-voter, undermine-your-neighbor measures. For instance, President Trump spent so much time attacking mail-in ballots last year that I actually took him seriously and hand-delivered my ballot to the McLennan County Elections Office where both my signature and I were scrutinized and verified. Now legislators in Texas propose banning hand-delivered absentee ballots (House Bill 1725, co-authored by our own Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson). How on earth does this prevent fraud? Anyone? And when legislators threaten election officials and voters with more penalties for earnest mistakes, how does it then make sense to eliminate deputy voter registrars (HB 1026) who sign up new voters, assist in updating registrations and make sure forms are filled out correctly? Anyone?
As we saw during the last legislative session, there’s yet another move to broaden the power of “poll watchers” by limiting the authority of long-suffering election workers to ensure such partisan watchers don’t harass voters and election volunteers and disrupt election venues (as we’ve already seen in some elections, including in Bellmead where an official poll watcher in May 2019 created enough disturbance that police were summoned). And get ready for your moment of posterity: Some legislators believe it would be a swell idea to let poll watchers, representing candidates or political parties, record activities in election venues, though Senate Bill 7 mercifully stresses that such recordings “may not capture or record any information on a voter’s ballot.” In other words, smile. Like it or not, you may gain YouTube immortality.
Legislative committee testimony has been pretty much what any veteran spectator of such hearings would expect and more. Texas House Elections Committee constituent input on expanding the power of poll watchers in election venues included what sure seemed like the indignant pride of Angela Smith, founder of the Fredericksburg Tea Party (which recently got itself banned from Facebook). As a poll watcher, Smith claimed that “election judges definitely in our area do believe I am adversarial.” She denied she was. James Slattery, senior attorney of the Austin-based Texas Civil Rights Project, minced no words, declaring HB 1724 would “empower partisan poll watchers to halt the process of voting if they believe there is an irregularity or violation of the law.” Unlike election workers sworn to uphold election laws and pursue duties without partisanship, Slattery said, poll watchers undergo no state-administered training and take no oaths to rigorously observe state election laws.
Perhaps the greatest influence over the House hearing involving poll watchers was Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy, a committee member from Nacogdoches who has demonstrated far more critical thinking than most in his party (and consequently was targeted by the Texas Nationalist Movement this month for dismissing their push for secession as the work of “cowards and deserters”). In an exchange with the bill’s chief author, Republican Rep. Dennis Paul, Clardy expressed reservations about poll watchers untrained in election law letting their political fervor get in the way of conducting elections and tallying ballots. “I’m concerned about voter intimidation and coercion,” he told Paul. “And your bill on the front end says, ‘OK, you got to get near enough to see and hear [electoral matters] but not so close you’re in somebody’s business or private space.’ I don’t know about you and [wife] Eliza, but when Judy and I go vote, she typically stands next to me and, you know, I don’t want her looking over at my ballot. I don’t like people in my business, especially when I’m voting. There’s something about somebody lurking around — I don’t care if they’re called poll watcher or otherwise — that I find somewhat distasteful. To me, there’s nothing more private than the right to vote, and that there are already people trained to do these things, the presiding judge and others, who do know what the law is and the rules are, I don’t know if this gun kicks harder than it shoots.”
‘How do I make sure it counts?’
In a bumbling presentation before the House committee regarding House Bill 1725 during this same March 18 hearing, Paul and his supporters offered no compelling justification or rationale for scrapping the voter option of dropping off a mail-in ballot to a county elections administration office in lieu of mailing that ballot — an appealing avenue last year with concerns about timely delivery of the mail and the possibility of contracting COVID-19. By contrast, Texas Civil Rights Project attorney Emily Eby, whose nonprofit fields phone calls from Texas voters, said banning the mail-in ballot drop-off option would eliminate a “crucial backstop” for voters who do everything right on their end, with the state of Texas effectively “punishing the voters for failures of governmental agencies.” She said the bill if passed would hinder seniors and disabled voters. And Josh Houston of Texas Impact explained that the nonprofit he represents consists of mainstream Protestant, Jewish and Muslim denominations pursuing certain aims on policy issues, “and as you might expect with a church, we have many members who are 65 or older who are eligible to vote by mail. So being in a vulnerable age group, many of them exercised that option for the first time this last election cycle.” Houston continued:
“During the primary and the general elections, we fielded countless questions from our membership, troubleshooting their mail-in ballot [dilemmas]. The most common were ‘My mail-in ballot hasn’t arrived yet. What are my options?’ And, ‘How do I make sure it counts?’ After the [2020] primary but during the summer before the general election, we made an open records request of the 30 largest counties requesting data necessary to calculate the rejection rates for the last three election cycles dating back to the primaries of 2016. The overall rejection rate of mail-in ballots for those 30 largest counties was 1.6 percent. The overwhelming majority of those rejected ballots were rejected because they arrived after the ballot receipt deadline. The mail got it there late. For instance, in Bexar County, 86 percent of all rejected ballots arrived late in the mail. In Harris County, it was 85 percent of all rejected ballots. In Fort Bend County, it was 68 percent of all rejected ballots just arrived late in the mail. And that was before the general election in November. House Bill 1725 would increase these rejection rates.”
Some proposed election “reforms” percolating in the Legislature offer solutions to problems that don’t exist and could hamper and complicate efficiently run elections. Here in McLennan County, residents have witnessed the remarkable success of drive-thru vaccinations smartly administered in Baylor University’s McLane Stadium parking lot to the extent Waco Mayor Dillon Meek tells me the streamlined setup could safely inoculate 10 times as many citizens as it does now with sufficient supplies of life-saving vaccine. So how on earth could drive-thru voting, complete with photo ID requirements, be a bad idea? Nonetheless, banning drive-thru and outdoor voting, and extended, more flexible voting hours, is part of the GOP election-reform crusade in Texas.
Occasionally, there’s a genuinely helpful bill, such as Democratic state Rep. John Bucy’s House Bill 1382 which would allow senior and disabled voters to track online via the Texas Secretary of State’s website the status of their mail-in ballots, given (again) concerns about timely mail delivery. If this doesn’t pass but Rep. Paul’s bill banning the drop-off of mail-in ballots does, it’s further evidence that Republican vote-suppressing skullduggery is afoot. That said, a similar measure is currently included in otherwise controversial Senate Bill 7, now bound for the full Texas Senate.
Last week proved particularly dark for American democracy with voter suppression legislation passed by Georgia Republicans so mean-spirited it outlaws giving water or food to voters standing in lines. A Thursday hearing on House Bill 6 — like Senate Bill 7, a massive election overhaul package — drew hundreds of Texans from all over the state seeking to testify, only for House Elections Committee Chairman Briscoe Cain to commit what he claimed was a procedural error, abruptly ending the hearing and snuffing constituent input on the bill. Had a similar blunder been committed by an unwary election official during public voting, it might have warranted criminal charges under some pending legislation. Patience was again warranted Friday as hundreds waited till late in the day or into the evening to testify on Senate Bill 7 as the Senate Committee on State Affairs first heard testimony on other hot-button legislation, including a Republican bill demanding professional sports teams play the national anthem at games or lose public funding. A graying woman from McLennan County genially charged Senate Bill 4, alias “The Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act,” fell short: “We need to also include playing the state song of Texas at all these public events.” Another led the audience in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Texas’ most popular and eloquent Democrat, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke, garnered much of the limelight with his testimony when attention finally turned to SB 7. However, Texas Civil Rights Project attorney James Slattery’s testimony is what should have made legislators’ hearts skip a beat. He laid out jarring statistics showing that the drive-thru voting and extended voting hours so famously and so controversially adopted in congested Harris County during the pandemic in 2020 significantly benefited minority voters — and that scuttling these would almost certainly deter poorer inner-city voters of color from voting. Of people voting early in Harris County, 62 percent were white, 38 percent were Hispanic, black or Asian. But the percentage of whites who took advantage of extended early voting hours reportedly dropped to 44 percent while the percentage of minority voters taking advantage of this form of voting jumped to 56 percent. Similarly, 53 percent of people of color took advantage of drive-thru voting.
“That’s amazing. That’s dramatic,” awestruck Democratic state Sen. Judith Zaffirini said, reflecting on the data and the toxic Republican legislation poised for passage by the committee that evening. “This will be seen in court, I’m sure.”
Defenders of democracy
Senators also heard from Harold Huff, a former research engineer for the Texas A&M University System living in Terlingua in West Texas’ rugged Big Bend region. Huff rose to defend election workers who, given the conspiratorial frame of mind driving some Republican legislation, appear suspect in intention and deed. “One thing my grandmother said many, many years ago is that our democracy in the state of Texas is defended by the blue-haired ladies of the polling places,” he told senators. “It’s still defended by those blue-haired ladies. Those are the people who are being discussed as some kind of evil government employees bound to shift our elections. They wouldn’t do it on a bet. These are honorable people, strong and caring people, and yet many pieces of legislation including this bill [SB 7] set up criminal penalties [for them] and tend to criminalize them ahead of the case, setting ridiculous requirements. They have to maintain control of their polling places. And the poll watchers are not educated, they’re not taught, they’re not trained, they don’t take oaths that are meaningful in any way. None of this legislation addresses penalties for poll watchers misbehaving.”
Will damning racial statistics and legal jeopardy and inconveniencing certain voters and the challenge of enlisting enough poll workers dissuade Republican state legislators from passing wrong-headed legislation, given it may mean needless litigation in federal courts over questions already decided? Do lawmakers worry about the revived strain of Jim Crow at a time when Texas is trying to attract industry and commerce? Not likely. Pandering to their base of radicalized party activists is more important. Yes, Texas Republicans insist they’re only pressing voting restrictions in the interest of “election integrity.” Yet even Gov. Abbott in recently championing this effort acknowledged he’s unaware of any significant election fraud in Texas in 2020. Given this admission and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s colossal and costly failure in ferreting out widespread fraud, it’s disgraceful Texas isn’t instead trying to reverse our state’s shameful reputation as one of the absolute worst in voter turnout. We should be pressing to permanently expand early voting by at least a week and spur voting by mail, considering no significant vote-by-mail fraud has been detected in our state.
But as the Big Lie and the Capitol insurrection prove beyond doubt, Republicans play for big stakes these days — power whatever the cost, constitutional or otherwise. For all their talk of liberty and patriotism, many of them are now satisfied in making voting complicated enough that you’ll throw up your hands in frustration and disgust and simply forsake voting. They hope you’ll look the other way while state legislators without scruples assemble and pass bills contrary to the very foundation of the American Experiment — the right of the governed to participate in free and fair elections to make their collective will clear to all levels of government.
When several hundred racists, anti-government militiamen, anarchists and unquestioning Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, I marveled at a spectacle that in preceding weeks I had come to accept as a distinct possibility. After all, Texas Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congressman-elect Pete Sessions here in Waco had been feeding the beast for two months. My wife reminds me that I stood before the TV that afternoon, watching this cathedral of American democracy overwhelmed by a mob of out-and-out seditionists and sore losers set on overthrowing a presidential election, and that I kept repeating to myself: “Where the hell are the Capitol Police? What happened to the Capitol Police?” The sobering question now: Can a justifiably alarmed citizenry do any better than Capitol Police officers did on Jan. 6 in preserving, protecting and defending imperiled democratic principles and election protocols now under siege? Or will they too be overwhelmed?
What the Republican-led Texas Legislature undertakes, this time under the guise of law and order, fits in lockstep with the historic events leading up to and including the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 — a sustained and strategic pattern to drive a stake into the beating heart of American democracy. A March 10 U.S. National Intelligence Council report suggests Republicans, wittingly or not, are helping facilitate Russian efforts to weaken democracy at home and marginalize our nation’s influence abroad: “Throughout the [2020] election, Russia’s online influence actors sought to amplify mistrust in the electoral process by denigrating mail-in ballots, highlighting alleged irregularities and accusing the Democratic Party of voter fraud.” The report goes on: “In addition to election-related content, these online influence actors also promoted conspiratorial narratives about the COVID-19 pandemic, made allegations of social-media censorship and highlighted U.S. divisions surrounding protests about racial justice.” If you’ve followed intelligence agency reports or even those issued by the Republican-led U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee the past few years, these latest findings about Russian goals targeting American democracy won’t surprise you. Ironically, the stereotypical wild-eyed American socialist so readily vilified by Republicans is not part of the Putin-directed scheme. Republicans are.
All this does raise a legitimate if disturbing question as Republicans in Texas and elsewhere seek to suppress the rights of more and more Americans to vote in a hectic, distracting and confounding world that already challenges many of us to do what we once imagined was our duty as good American citizens: Are the Russians aiding and abetting the Republicans or are the Republicans aiding and abetting the Russians?
Veteran Texas journalist Bill Whitaker recently retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor.