Bill Whitaker: 'Judicial activism' abuse isn't solely limited to liberal jurists

A few pages later, Sentelle cuts to the chase: “To put it simply, the Appropriations Clause requires two keys to unlock the Treasury and the House holds one of those keys. The executive branch has, in a word, snatched the House’s key out of its hands. That is the injury over which the House is suing.”

In short, this is one of those cases that separates constitutionalists from those masquerading as such.

Will at least some Senate Democrats pursue this line of questioning to highlight battered Article I powers? Probably not. Too many of the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic members will want to make melodramatic speeches in the limited time allotted, hoping to get on the cable news. Some will revel in the unhealthy hero worship that too many Americans heaped on Justice Ginsburg as well as her good friend and ideological foe, Justice Scalia. Some will condemn Republican hypocrisy over its on-again, off-again principle of confirming Supreme Court justices in an election year. Only a few Democrats on the committee even have the interrogation skills to drive home more valid points through focused, informed questioning. One of them: Democratic vice presidential nominee and former prosecutor Kamala Harris.