Bill Whitaker: 'Judicial activism' abuse isn't solely limited to liberal jurists

In coming weeks, expect Senate Republicans to turn up the volume on the need for increasing the majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who qualify as constitutional textualists, as in jurists who draw their court decisions and resolve disputes from a plain, presumably faithful reading of the Constitution as written at the time rather than broadly interpreting it in a “judicially active” manner that the Framers never envisioned or imagined. It’s an intellectual counterbalance to those who view the founding document as a “living Constitution” whose principles are to be applied, with wise discretion, in a latter-day context.
And amidst these ideological claims and counterclaims from on high is a less familiar but stubborn truism: One man’s constitutionalist is another man’s judicial activist.
Texas’ two Republican senators lost no time invoking their constitutionalist argument to beat the drums for federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s rushed nomination for a lifetime seat on the high court upon the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. John Cornyn touts Barrett as one who recognizes “the importance of an independent judiciary that interprets the law and Constitution as written and operates free from political pressure.” Ted Cruz thoroughly politicized her all-but-certain Senate confirmation during Barrett’s ceremonial visit to his office last week: “And when the Senate does so, we will be honoring the promise we made to the American people — to confirm principled constitutionalists to the Supreme Court.”
Maybe, maybe not.
First things first. Democrats have lost the ideological battle for the Supreme Court for decades to come, barring some dubious scheme such as packing the court with additional justices to compensate for arguably “stolen seats.” Yet they have another powerful recourse left to them. Before Senate hearings begin, they should call in their sharpest legal minds, do some homework, and before God and everyone disprove once and for all the condescending notion that constitutional textualism is some diehard conservative principle when in fact conservative justices have taken huge leaps from the Constitution as originally written. Some decisions can even leave conservative jurists guilty of “legislating from the bench,” a charge usually leveled at liberal jurists.
In defense of Article I
In exposing this charade, Democrats could also bolster the founding document’s crumbling Article I powers, which Republican lawmakers have largely allowed to rot in craven deference to a president contemptuous of restraints, constitutional or otherwise. Democrats can better frame arguments to come involving the constitutional checks and balances that have been imperiled by President Trump but might also be threatened by other populist presidents with similarly little regard for our founding documents. In fact, one key case is likely headed the high court’s way, particularly if Trump wins re-election: a suit that the Democratic-run House of Representatives has had to fight just to ensure its standing in legally defending its Article I power of the purse from executive branch encroachment.
Legal scholars can likely come up with plenty of decisions where the conservative majority on the high court leapfrogged over the Constitution in what one might argue is judicial activism, in cases obscure and famous. Even some conservative scholars have argued, for instance, that the court’s conservative majority in effect legislated from the bench in its 2018 decision South Dakota v. Wayfair, which gave states more power to tax Internet sales. One can agree with the court’s policy in principle, yet have deep reservations about its judicial activism in essentially creating a new tax. Right-wing pundits like to lambaste Chief Justice John Roberts for ideological inconsistency, but for anyone interested in constitutional textualism, his dissent in that case raises a relevant question: Isn’t Congress supposed to be the body making laws on interstate taxing?
In making his point to conservative colleagues in the majority opinion, Roberts in his dissent reminds the court of how its ruling “breezily disregards the costs that its decision will impose on retailers. Correctly calculating and remitting sales taxes on all e-commerce sales will likely prove baffling for many retailers. Over 10,000 jurisdictions levy sales taxes, each with ‘different tax rates, different rules governing tax-exempt goods and services, different product category definitions and different standards for determining whether an out-of-state seller has a substantial presence’ in the jurisdiction.” Roberts fears the ruling’s burden “will fall disproportionately on small businesses.”
After noting these complications, Roberts adds: “A good reason to leave these matters to Congress is that legislators may more directly consider the competing interests at stake. Unlike this court, Congress has the flexibility to address these questions in a wide variety of ways.” Further, he writes, “The Constitution gives Congress the power ‘[t]o regulate Commerce . . . among the several States.’ [Article I, Section 8].”
Scalia’s activism
If this case is too complicated or too obscure, consider Justice Antonin Scalia’s famous 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which this newspaper has cited frequently both in defense of gun rights and gun laws. While one again might welcome many conclusions reached by Scalia in his ruling in terms of measured policy, one must also acknowledge the ruling is only possible by his adopting the very judicial activism and constitutional reinterpretation that he and so many other conservatives loudly claim to condemn. One can rationally argue, after all, that Scalia wins his argument here by simply stripping from the Second Amendment its modifying clause, then applying the rest of the sentence as constitutional gospel. So much for the Framers’ sacred intent.
Consider the amendment as originally written: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
“The Scalia version of the Second Amendment, much like the plaque at NRA headquarters, lopped off the militia requirement as an irrelevant prologue, leaving only the individual right to bear arms as the full and true meaning of the amendment,” writes Joseph J. Ellis, one of the most eminent scholars in America when it comes to the Founding Fathers. “The game is essentially over at the very start in Heller, for with this singular act of editorial magic, the stated rationale for bearing arms disappears.”
Given that Republicans have stocked federal district and appeals courts with supposed constitutionalists, decisions by lower-court appointees are fair game as well. Consider the June 2019 ruling by Trump-appointed, Republican-approved Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who ruled that the House of Representatives lacked standing to sue executive branch departments to prevent them from spending money to build a border wall that Congress had not appropriated for that purpose. In reading the ruling, one must wonder what Constitution the Federalist Society and its adherents consult these days. If Congress has no standing (as in an adversely impacted or injured party) to protect its power of the purse as specifically outlined by the Framers in Article I, then who on earth does have standing in such a case?
Perhaps Judge McFadden just actively skipped over this key passage in the Constitution to benefit his benefactor in the White House. To quote the Framers: “No money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law.” And Congress passes laws, not the president, not the federal courts.
Upside-down territory
Happily, a three-judge panel led by a distinguished Reagan appointee on Sept. 25 righted this upside-down view of constitutional checks and balances. The appeals court noted that Congress in late 2019 agreed on $1.375 billion for border-wall construction, including hard-fought restrictions barring construction in parts of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The president signed this legislation, including the billion-dollar wall expenditure, then announced he would use executive action (a concept once condemned by Republican lawmakers) to secure “additional resources,” including Department of Defense funds approved by Congress for military construction. In all, President Trump sought to siphon off $8.1 billion in defiance of Congress’ constitutional authority under the Appropriations Clause, all to build border walls.
In his ruling, Senior U.S. Judge David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, writing for the judicial trio, stressed that the question pivots on whether the House is injured by the president’s “refusal to follow the limits on his authority.” At one point, Sentelle looks back to the Framers’ intent in 1787 and the vigorous constitutional ratification debates that followed, state by state: “The separation between the executive and the ability to appropriate funds was frequently cited during the founding era as the premier check on the president’s power. In fact, ‘the separation of purse and sword’ was the Federalists’ strongest rejoinder to Anti-Federalist fears of a tyrannical president.”
A few pages later, Sentelle cuts to the chase: “To put it simply, the Appropriations Clause requires two keys to unlock the Treasury and the House holds one of those keys. The executive branch has, in a word, snatched the House’s key out of its hands. That is the injury over which the House is suing.”
In short, this is one of those cases that separates constitutionalists from those masquerading as such.
Will at least some Senate Democrats pursue this line of questioning to highlight battered Article I powers? Probably not. Too many of the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic members will want to make melodramatic speeches in the limited time allotted, hoping to get on the cable news. Some will revel in the unhealthy hero worship that too many Americans heaped on Justice Ginsburg as well as her good friend and ideological foe, Justice Scalia. Some will condemn Republican hypocrisy over its on-again, off-again principle of confirming Supreme Court justices in an election year. Only a few Democrats on the committee even have the interrogation skills to drive home more valid points through focused, informed questioning. One of them: Democratic vice presidential nominee and former prosecutor Kamala Harris.
Of course, one reason for Democrats’ possible reluctance to pursue any of this may well be confidence their man will win the White House in November and their wish then not to constrain the executive branch. Yet if they fail to reel in their own man the way the Republican Party clearly failed to constitutionally discipline its man the past four years, if they fail to stand up for the Article I powers that the Framers entrusted to them and presumed they would protect, even over partisan interests, then they deserve every bit of the misfortune Republicans now warrant in fall elections. Meanwhile, one can always hope the newest justice (assuming confirmation) really understands constitutional basics. If the border-wall suit between the House and the president moves forward to the nation’s highest court, we’ll soon find out.
As for the tiresome notion that conservative jurists have some metaphysical lifeline to long-dead founders that liberal jurists lack, banish the thought. Reflect on how many of those same founders disagreed mightily in their interpretations of the Constitution in the tumultuous years that followed. In his wonderfully thought-provoking 2018 book, “American Dialogue: The Founders and Us,” Joseph J. Ellis highlights the steep challenge facing any jurist claiming such consistent constitutional insights: “The fate of 320 million Americans will be decided by five judges who, citing 19th-century dictionaries to translate words from an 18th-century document, misguidedly claim they are only channeling the wisdom of the founders.”
Veteran journalist Bill Whitaker is Trib opinion editor.
