A day after 41-year-old Central Texas winemaker, Air Force veteran and father of four Christopher Ray Grider was sentenced to nearly seven years for storming the U.S. Capitol, Richard Barnett — a 63-year-old retired firefighter who became one of the riot’s most recognizable faces for propping his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — was sentenced to more than four years, even though his January 6 behavior was more belligerent, more defiant, more premeditated than anything Grider did.

Grider’s fate proves the perils of putting aside good sense and reveling in the thrill of running with the pack during what on January 6 clearly constituted an insurrection. While Grider’s testimony during his December 2022 bench trial was marked by frustrating equivocation during cross-examination to the degree the judge expressed anger, one could rationally argue his lapses of judgment on January 6 demonstrated little evidence of the contempt, vehemence and calculation so many others displayed.

Before I say more in questioning the 83-month sentence given Grider on May 23, allow me a few caveats: I believe anyone who engaged in hand-to-hand battle with police outside the U.S. Capitol or sprayed police with bear spray or hit officers with flag poles or fire extinguishers should spend significant time in federal prison. I believe anyone who ignored the broken glass and security alarms ringing in the Capitol and continued on inside should spend significant time in federal prison.

I believe anyone who insists the Trump crowd was agitated by antifa and Black Lives Matter activists to resort to violence — well, if one is that stupid that he or she can be so easily played by antifa and Black Lives Matter, then he or she should spend significant time in federal prison. And I believe anyone who took President Trump’s reckless, incendiary comments earlier in the day as authority to participate in violence and lawlessness should spend significant time in federal prison.

So, yes, I believe Grider should spend significant time in prison, even though he didn’t plan on going to Washington, D.C., to hear President Trump till pal Jesse Bowen and Falls County neighbor David McLean pushed the idea shortly before January 6, even though his joining in the cries of “Stop the Steal” at the Capitol only echoed his own congressman’s earlier “Stop the Steal” declaration, even though he didn’t roam Capitol corridors howling for House Speaker Pelosi’s blood or Vice President Pence’s head.

Yet for all the admiration and respect I have for U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, including the contextual sweep of American history from which she smartly draws in sentencing, she might have bought too much into prosecutors’ claims Grider was a leader that day rather than an impressionable and very foolish follower. Shortly before January 6, evidence shows Grider, an admitted Trump fan, wanted to go to Joshua Tree National Park for a winter holiday rather than hear Trump at the Ellipse.

By contrast, court filings indicate Richard “Bigo” Barnett believed the United States would be taken over by communists if Joe Biden became president. The Arkansan was prepared to do “whatever it takes,” including occupying the Capitol, to prevent it. He anticipated violence on January 6, declaring on social media that he was “prepared to fight anyone who opposed him, including law enforcement and/or the military.” He armed himself with a stun device and a 10-pound steel pole with a U.S. flag attached.

When later in the Capitol melee he realized that he had left his flag in Pelosi’s office complex while ransacking it and that police now blocked his way to retrieve it, Barnett shouted at officers to “be a patriot” and retrieve his flag, prosecutors said. When he failed in appealing to their patriotism and then failed to move them by offering to call off the other rioters — “[w]hen none of that worked, Barnett escalated to threatening the officers.”

As he fled the Capitol after being hit with chemical spray, Barnett kept up his threats. “We’re American citizens, we’re patriots,” he screamed at police. “Your boys maced me. This is my house, y’all maced me in my own house. This is gonna get real bad, not necessarily today, we’re going to calm down and leave, but y’all gotta remember something. Y’all gotta pick a f—-ing side. This civil war, this isn’t ‘oh-somebody-broke-the-law.’ The f—-ing Communists have declared war on us, boys.”

Contrasting approaches

And Grider? The night he resolved to go to Washington with pal Jesse Bowen, Grider’s texts arguably suggest that he feared getting beat up by antifa activists (few of which if any showed up on January 6). He speculated he and his friend might find safety staying close to the Proud Boys. The far-right, neo-fascist group had gained a reputation for not only protecting pro-Trump activists at rallies but getting into fights with antifa and Black Lives Matter activists.

Yet even amid the tear gas outside the Capitol, Grider never resorted to threats or violence. “While prior to that, he felt like he was at a typical Trump rally, around this point in time, it became evident that this was more of a ‘protest,’” his Houston-based attorney Brent Mayr argued. “Being hit with tear gas and seeing what was taking place sparked a range of new emotions in Mr. Grider’s mind at that moment. He testified about feeling ‘betrayed’ by law enforcement.

“But,” Mayr said of Grider, outfitted on January 6 in a yellow Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flag for a cape and a red “Make America Great Again” cap, “his good sense of mind at that point was not to strike back or retaliate because, as he stated (during trial), he was ‘just not going to do that’ as it was ‘not in [his] nature to do that.’” Grider’s testimony also indicated that he expected, somewhere amidst the confusion, President Trump would appear as promised to speak to his supporters.

Contrast this with the sentence given Lucas Denney, 45, a former military police officer like Grider and president of the Patriot Boys of North Texas militia who in the lead-up to January 6 gathered protective gear and weapons, recruited comrades in arms and arrived in Washington ready to make good on his concerns. “His stated purpose that day was to prevent Congress, by physical violence, from certifying that Joseph Biden had won the Electoral College vote two months earlier,” prosecutors said.

A leader that day by designation and action, Denney joined the storming of police lines outside the Capitol, deploying pepper spray at officers, assaulting them — including with a pole — and attempting to disarm them. In a message on social media, posted January 1, 2021, he wrote, “I’m so pumped brother. I can’t wait to be in the middle of it on the front line on the 6th.” On January 4, he revealed his expectation for “civil war,” claiming “Ww3 isn’t too far away though.” He longed for physical confrontation.

For this premeditated violence, Lucas Denney, a Mansfield resident, received a sentence of just over four years — specifically, 52 months, far less than that given Grider.

Unequal treatment

Or consider Donald Hazard, 44, Patriot Boys of North Texas sergeant-at-arms: In preparation for the rally in Washington, he anticipated violence. He gathered together gear and weaponry including a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, body armor and pepper spray. When photographed marching to the Capitol, Hazard boasted to a newspaper photographer: “Make sure you get my face and everything on your news channel. I want the enemy to know exactly who is coming after them.”

Besides fighting with a police officer to the extent the officer was knocked unconscious when his head hit the steps outside the Capitol, Hazard posted selfie-styled videos, inside and outside of the building, in which he made statements such as “We’re here at the nation’s capitol and we’re storming it. We’re taking the Capitol ... This is America, baby.” After the violence, he smugly posted, “It’s a sad day when Patriots have to fight law enforcement but they turned on us so they get what they got.”

Yet such violence netted Donald Hazard, a Hurst resident, less than five years — specifically, 57 months — compared to almost seven years or 83 months for Grider.

In a May 8 sentencing memo filed in Grider’s defense after prosecutors recommended 87 months for conviction of civil disorder and other felony and misdemeanor charges, Mayr offered similar examples of lenient sentences granted offenders far more violent and more consequential than Grider. The cases above are ones I encountered in perusing more recent D.C. court records and are not to be found in Mayr’s document.

One striking case Mayr cites: That of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine who, adorned in combat gear and equipped with discarded plastic flex-cuffs, assumed command when he and fellow January 6 protesters began ransacking the Senate. On Christmas Eve 2020, Brock sent this Facebook message conveying his violent intent: “I bought myself body armor and a helmet for the civil war that is coming.”

That same day, Brock shared plans for this “second American Revolution,” including seizing Democratic politicians and select Republicans, including U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mitch McConnell, and subjecting them to interrogation techniques used on al-Qaida terrorists; pressing retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn to contact President Trump to declare that “a state of insurrection exists to provide color of law to our actions”; and elimination of certain news media. He proposes letting “Democratic cities” burn.

Yet this retired lieutenant colonel, a man whose outrage over the 2020 election outcome prompted him to post, “When we get to the bottom of this conspiracy we need to execute the traitors,” received only two years in prison, alongside the nearly seven given the lowly former Air Force policeman. Rank, it seems, has its privileges.

Hard truths

All this points to two truths: The mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and overwhelmed police and briefly brought American democracy to its knees is no more monolithic than the mobs that, apart from innocent protesters, torched and plundered cities across America in summer 2020 in the wake of former Texan George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. The risk: If you’re part of a mob, any mob, you may find your prospects in court clouded by the lawlessness endorsed by your mere presence.

That’s one truth. Another is justice is rendered by different judges amid efforts by different attorneys, all turning on different circumstances.

I recognized early on Grider’s case would assume more gravity than that characterizing many trials of January 6 defendants: Most damning, Grider handed a helmet he found outside the Capitol to another protester, Zachary Alam, who used it to batter the glass windows of the Speaker’s Lobby, which led to the floor of the House of Representatives, then being evacuated. QAnon disciple and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was in the act of climbing through a bashed-out window when she was shot.

Canonization of Babbitt by Trump and his allies and Trump’s vilifying of the police officer who shot Babbitt as she scaled the broken-out window have only added to questions about Grider’s slow-witted role in all this — whether he knew Alam would use the helmet to bash out windows, whether he knew Babbitt would climb through a window, apparently to pursue lawmakers seeking safety down the hallway. (Babbitt earlier clambered through another bashed-out window to breach the Capitol.)

Nor did it help when prosecutors highlighted that Grider, upon entering the Capitol, “zeroed in on a utility panel where he tried (unsuccessfully) to cut power to the Capitol building.” Given he didn’t decide to go to Washington till the night before and didn’t know where he was in the Capitol at times, this improvised fumbling was surely doomed. I suspect it was a bit of gleeful, empty-headed showmanship by one arguably thrilled (as testimony showed) by the revolution-themed musical “Les Misérables.”

Confusion, conflict

Grider’s equivocation in court spurred prosecutors to propose sentencing him harshly for a “complete lack of remorse, his continued obstruction by lying repeatedly under oath at trial and the need to deter Grider and others.” Yet Mayr argues Grider’s “account of his actions on January 6 and his actions themselves reflected an amalgam of confusion and internal conflict within his mind. Grider recognized that he acted in violation of the law but also acknowledged that he could not explain certain behavior.”

Mayr cites U.S. v. Dunnigan in which jurists are cautioned to consider in sentencing that “an accused may give inaccurate testimony due to confusion, mistake or faulty memory.” Some of Grider’s equivocation struck me as bumbling resistance to tough cross-examination. But other testimony strongly suggests a bewildered dupe struggling to explain conflicting emotions in an all-too-malleable mind overwhelmed by unprecedented events beyond his understanding.

Sadly, Grider’s equivocation often came off as deceptive. To quote Judge Kollar-Kotelly, he “testified to one mental state during his plea allocution and then to another on the stand; changed his story as to when ‘he understood it to be unlawful inside the Capitol’ at least three times while on the stand; and speciously claimed that he shouted ‘Our House!’ in the Capitol [because the Capitol] was the ‘People’s House,’ and not because, as he agreed under oath in his guilty plea, he intended to protest.”

In fairness, Grider, who pleaded guilty to some charges but not others, had nearly two years in Central Texas to ponder and articulate the conflicting thoughts that gripped and tore at him on January 6, just as he had all that time to anticipate pointed questions he might face from prosecutors if he took the stand in his defense. In the end, the sentence suggests Grider’s struggles to communicate the rush of emotions and impulses snuffed out any enduring expressions of remorse that so win over judges.

Yet Grider didn’t try to escape prison: He proposed 18 months followed by three years of supervised release. And to the degree any Trump supporter can be believed, Grider made one other thing clear, to quote his attorney: “He is done with Donald Trump. He wants nothing further to do with the political process. He is ready to pay his debt to society so that he can return to his family, his church, his business and his community as quickly as possible. And he is ready to support and uphold American democracy.”