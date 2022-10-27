Bill Whitaker: Ken Paxton resilient despite scathing allegations

If one wants to gauge the depth of corruption and moral decay infecting not only one of our nation’s major political parties but mainstream society in Texas, few handier examples exist than Republican Ken Paxton. His self-serving ways were obvious when many voters bowed to tea-party wisdom, ignored warning signs and elected him Texas attorney general over not only a credible Democratic opponent in November 2014 but also two superior Republican candidates that spring.

He’s been rotting away in the pretense of public service ever since.

Across two terms, Paxton has eluded accountability on charges of securities fraud, including that he encouraged others (including a fellow Republican legislator) to financially invest in a business scheme while hiding the fact he was benefiting from their investments. And his senior staff complained in 2020 that Paxton used his office to benefit a deep-pocketed campaign donor who allegedly found work for Paxton’s mistress and remodeled Paxton’s home, all sufficient to justify an ongoing FBI investigation.

Amid President Trump’s hollow claims of election fraud, Paxton (or Trump allies using the authority of Paxton’s office) filed suit in December 2020 to invalidate the votes of millions of U.S. citizens in other states that went for Trump’s opponent — a thorough trashing of the very federalism Paxton and other Republicans pretend to champion. Described by election expert Rick Hasen as a “press release masquerading as a lawsuit,” this legal monstrosity was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

True, cases of Paxton’s alleged violation of the law appear nowhere near resolution, so the wise citizen must consider that Paxton, 59, is possibly innocent. One must also consider that when Paxton’s senior staffers, at risk of their jobs, argue that he’s a crook, the wise citizen should hesitate in reelecting him as Texas’ top law-enforcement officer. Yet in the March 2022 primary election, three Republican challengers split the vote against him. He then prevailed in the subsequent runoff election.

Rot sets in

When Paxton visits McLennan County, where he won 60 percent of the vote in 2018, and speaks to MAGA-friendly groups such as the McLennan County Republican Club, he’s welcomed as a favorite son. Such spectacles remind one of the fears America’s founders voiced about the new republic if the people ever allowed their own virtue to falter. “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom,” Ben Franklin wrote. “As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”

Given the Republican embrace of such sorts as Ken Paxton, Herschel Walker, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump, one fears we have reached that dissolute state of rot in America. And given that 67 percent of McLennan County Republican voters in the May 2022 runoff election supported Paxton over rival Republican George P. Bush, we can safely conclude the loud and proud claims two decades ago about this region constituting “Bush Country” no longer hold true.

And where the whiff of corruption ascends, incompetence follows, as investigative Associated Press reports reveal. Only last month in Gatesville, Paxton’s staff bungled a series of human trafficking and child sexual-assault cases — an issue supposedly of great importance to Republicans — after Paxton’s office lost track of one of the victims. The screw-up in open court freed six people indicted in 2021 on allegations they forced teenage girls to “exchange sexual contact for crystal methamphetamine.”

And Paxton recently threw into disarray the electoral works that Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott and county election administrators seek to conduct under rigorous new state election laws: He issued an opinion (admittedly non-binding) that allows election administrators to permit inspection of ballots as soon as a day after an election, even though federal and state laws require that ballots be kept secured for 22 months after an election. Is there a better example of a politician off the rails in Texas?

If one can credit Texas Democrats with any political strategy in seeking to break this weakest link in the GOP chain, it rests on red-hot issues. In triumphing in a five-way primary election and runoff, South Texas attorney Rochelle Garza, 37, appears to offer it: She successfully battled the federal government to secure an abortion for a detained 17-year-old immigrant, overcoming along the way the Trump administration, federal appellate judge Brett Kavanaugh and Texas Attorney General Paxton.

Garza then testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee against the 2018 confirmation of Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice on the grounds he couldn’t be trusted in his claim to respect stare decisis or court precedent. The high court’s subsequent ruling gutting Roe v. Wade seems to confirm this, though Justice Sam Alito cautioned that his opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization “should not be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

But can one trust Alito and other right-wing ideologues on the high court, including Kavanaugh?

In her campaign, Garza stresses that the high court, Paxton and too many Republicans, for all their talk of individual liberty, are actually intent on stripping away citizen rights of others. “I think people are very upset about the fall of Roe because they recognize it’s not just about abortion rights, it’s about all of our privacy rights,” she told me. “So I think this campaign is speaking to a lot of people and it is being reflected in the numbers. We are consistently polling within striking distance of Ken Paxton.”

Rule of law?

Garza also stresses that Paxton is clearly compromised when it comes to his duties.

“He doesn’t believe the law applies to him,” she insisted. “That’s why he’s under FBI investigation for bribery, that’s why he tried to overturn the 2020 election and that’s why he’s under threat of losing his law license, and that’s why he’s been under criminal indictment for seven years without a trial. Most people who face a charge like his, 83 percent of them in fact have their cases resolved in one year. Ken Paxton has been waiting for seven. So why is he above the law?”

No less than Alexander Hamilton, in the form of Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, headlined a rally of 2,000 in Houston last week to encourage Texas Democrats, independents and fed-up Republicans to vote for Garza and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. As with so many rallies fueled on charisma, celebrity and youthful idealism, one wonders if this will translate into actual votes cast in a solitary and mundane civic pursuit devoid of music, limelight and cheers.

In his defense, Paxton’s office (what remains of it) has issued a 374-page report refuting the charges of bribery and accusing some now-former senior staffers of breaking the law. Beyond that, he’s doing his best to align himself with former President Trump. During the latter’s rally in South Texas last weekend, Paxton raised cheers among the MAGA crowd with anti-immigration rhetoric and talk of the lawsuits he regularly files against the Biden administration.

The race raises lots of deeper questions, including why Texans consistently insist in polls that they want regulated abortion rights rather than an outright abortion ban, yet keep reelecting people who back bans. This summer Paxton filed suit to stop enforcement of federal rules that require abortions to be provided in cases where the life of the mother is at risk, turning on its head the old tea-party anti-Obamacare argument about government getting between doctors and patients.

Beyond that, seasoned observers are by now entitled to draw conclusions about law-and-order Texans who keep electing to high office someone marked by allegations of corruption and incompetence, in the process confirming the politician in question isn’t the only one bereft of virtue.