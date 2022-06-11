Bill Whitaker: Many of us can’t handle truth about January 6

The enlistment of a former ABC News executive to smartly mount the summer hearings of the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol shouldn’t be all that surprising — not in a fractured, self-deluded nation that in 2016 elected a constitutionally ignorant, profane reality-TV showman as president, a nation where five and a half years later many of us believe even wilder narratives than President Trump’s role in an attempted coup to overturn 2020 election results, intimidate his vice president and retain power at all costs.

Worse for our nation is that such madness only seems to grow among those who roam social media and heed hate radio and TV propaganda, right up to the point where mass shootings, whether snuffing out children or seniors, worshipers or shoppers, cannot galvanize politicians in the pocket of gun lobbies to pass reforms that might quell the violence some politicians encourage daily through their own hostile social media posts. Talk about surrealism and anarchy overtaking common sense and constitutional principles in America — and weeks before the Fourth of July 2022.

“It’s terrible what happened with the school shootings,” a friend of a friend posted on Facebook last weekend in an overheated, one-sided discussion over gun-access regulations. “Aside from those, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these group shootings were paid by [the] deep state. January 6 ‘insurrection’ had buses of BLM supporters there, paid and housed by [liberal billionaire George] Soros and others. We the People have got to never be bullied again in submitting as noted by mask mandates and vax orders. People had better wake up!”

This groundless rant came from a newly retired public school behavioral intervention specialist.

If all this seems insanity to those who still read newspapers — and the fact you do suggests facts on our straight-news pages matter, even if you disagree with the opinions on this particular page — then discourse with neighbors and family members must by now have lifted your eyebrows in astonishment and concern. As a newsman, I’m accustomed to the fact many people have bought into the former president’s dismissal of the mainstream press as “the enemy of the people,” an old tactic pulled from fascist party playbooks. But the more disturbing fact is that Trump disciples also refuse to consider the primary and authoritative sources they could access on their own, media-free.

One interpretation: They can’t handle the truth.

Result: They look up to manipulative politicians and media spinners to justify their fantasies and delusions, even as they label the rest of us “sheeple” for following facts and employing, God forbid, critical thinking skills. If there’s a kink in the American Experiment, this is a big one.

One need not trust the press on whether or not widespread election fraud cheated Trump of reelection. Consider easily accessed court rulings of state and federal judges in state after state, some appointed by President Trump himself, dismissing Trump lawsuits to selectively invalidate election results. “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Trump-appointed Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in November 2020 on behalf of a Pennsylvania-based federal appeals court in a unanimous decision to dismiss such fraud claims. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

That’s pretty damning.

Or consider for yourself the lawsuit filed in Waco’s federal court proposing the federal executive branch be governed by a set of “stewards” charged with preserving Trump administration policies till election irregularities could be sorted out — a solution lifted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” Based on a recommendation by Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske, who characterized the filings as “fantastic and outright nonsensical,” the 2021 lawsuit was dismissed by Trump-appointed District Judge Alan Albright, who arguably has higher gods than Donald Trump, including the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and the sovereignty of the people.

As for the argument so popular among right-wing rabble (including long-indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton) that the January 6 violence was pursued by “antifa” and Black Lives Matter agitators infiltrating the ranks of peace-loving, law-abiding Trump supporters, one can again skip newspaper accounts and access the defense filings and testimony offered by January 6 defendants whose threats and violence were very often caught on video and whose social media rants prove for whom many were spoiling for a fight. Some in court not only dismiss the very idea they were antifa but say they were misled by a president who vowed to accompany them to the Capitol but didn’t.

One can consider local examples, such as the case of 40-year-old Eddy winemaker, veteran and father of three Christopher Grider. His attorney argues convincingly that Grider went to see the president in what Grider imagined would be one of Trump’s last big rallies — and got swept up in the movement swelling into the U.S. Capitol. Judging from some sentences handed down, Grider might ordinarily face 60 or so days of prison time if found guilty and halfway remorseful except that he foolishly lent a helmet he was carrying to another protester who promptly used it to shatter the glass in an ornate door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby and House chamber.

More damning, Grider was mere feet from combative QAnon follower Ashli Babbitt, 35, when she was shot to death trying to climb through a broken-out window of these same doors leading to the House chamber. Given the sainthood Trump supporters and QAnon fanatics have conferred upon Babbitt and the polarizing dynamics in turn heaped upon harried prosecutors handling January 6 cases, it’s likely Grider and his attorney found plea negotiations tough going. Prosecutors may well want to make an example of Grider. In a recent superseding indictment they even added a felony charge of civil disorder to such felony charges as the nebulous obstruction-of-an-official-proceeding allegation. (More on this latter legal conundrum another day.)

In a memo last week in USA v. Christopher Grider, defense and prosecutors are listed as available for trial in late September through mid-October, then again beginning Dec. 12, which is the date Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the D.C. district court then tentatively set for trial. In an interview with Trib colleague Matt Kyle this month, skilled defense attorney Brent Mayr insisted he and Grider were going to the mat on principle: “We’re going to stand our ground, and we’re going to fight those felony charges.” (Mayr tells me that a firm setting of a trial date will occur at an Aug. 4 status conference.)

But whatever else Grider isn’t blaming the mob running amok in the Capitol on antifa or Black Lives Matter or hobbits or the Deep State. Nor, for all their varied defenses, are most other January 6 defendants, whether they’re defiant or remorseful.

And consider for yourself, again media-free, police reports about earlier protests involving Trump supporters that also turned violent in Washington, D.C., just weeks after the 2020 election. At a Nov. 14, 2020, rally, multiple police officers were injured and nearly two dozen arrests were made. And on Dec. 12, eight more police officers were injured in a riot stemming from a “Stop the Steal” protest that led to more than 30 arrests. Yet some lawmakers — including our own congressman — ignored the potential for further violence and personally encouraged January 6 “Stop the Steal” protesters gathering in Washington, D.C. Does our congressman bear at least some blame for the subsequent mayhem and bloodshed? Or is he blameless?

Besides cutting out the news media middlemen, it sure helps if one gets his or her narratives straight: If the storming of the Capitol was indeed perpetuated by antifa forces and busloads of Black Lives Matter protesters, then one must explain why the former president before Thursday’s committee hearing posted that “January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again.” And the fiery insistence by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene last week that video evidence proves “Ashli Babbitt was trying to stop people from breaking in” is easily dismissed as another Republican lie through readily accessible video evidence of Babbitt being blasted out of that smashed-out window through which she was climbing. Does Babbitt’s belligerence define “legitimate political discourse,” as the Republican National Committee actually described the events of January 6?

Beyond such frivolous questions as whether rioters at the Capitol were really Soros-funded antifa or the Deep State is really behind mass shootings erupting across America or long-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez (2013) really helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump, broader issues should trouble all who love America but draw the line at respecting other Americans: their fealty to an impulsive, desperate megalomaniac who couldn’t handle losing an election, their loyalty to a political party whose elected members couldn’t muster the courage to confront this pathetic loser after he perpetuated lies and contributed to an attack on the Capitol, and their enduring see-no-evil, hear-no-evil approach to evidence so overwhelmingly damning one doesn’t need a daily newspaper or a select congressional committee to spell out the hard and tragic truths.

Bill Whitaker has spent more than 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism, including a dozen years as Tribune-Herald opinion editor.

