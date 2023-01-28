Bill Whitaker: More threats to Texas voting bubbling up in Legislature

During this month’s local Martin Luther King Jr. Day tributes, Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry emphasized the tedious, time-consuming work of citizen engagement required to conjure the elusive equality so doggedly pursued by the civil rights icon. “The real work is a grind, the work we do that brings about change,” Henry told spectators. “It doesn’t get in the newspaper. It doesn’t get on TV. It’s sitting in long, boring meetings. It’s talking and explaining to people. It’s working on policy behind the scenes that’s going to change. And so what we have to do is imagine that blood-stained banner and we have to keep on marching.”

Passionately put, and by someone who obviously speaks with experience and authority. But given the dismal turnout in 2022 Texas elections that saw a better-than-average slate of candidates championing the very sort of equality King imagined, one might well have stressed more strongly the need for more believers in racial equality to get off their duffs and vote. The midterms saw a little more than 45 percent of the Texas electorate show up, about 7 percentage points fewer than the 2018 turnout when candidates such as Beto O’Rourke ran races close enough to unnerve Texas Republicans. This time his race against Gov. Greg Abbott saw him lose by an embarrassing 11 points.

Democratic state Sen. Royce West, the deep-voiced dean of African American legislators in the Texas Legislature, told the Dallas Morning News amid inaugural ceremonies for Abbott and other Republicans that members of his party have little cause for complaint given the election turnout: “You can’t complain about Republicans because they’ve turned out to vote. Frankly, we have more Democrats than Republicans in the state, but we don’t turn out our vote. Until we do that, there won’t be a Democrat on that stage.”

More than ever in recent times, the right to vote should distinguish tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. and the lessons of fast-approaching Black History Month, especially after 2022 midterms. A survey of McLennan County election returns indicates the decline in voter turnout was worst in lower-income areas in Central, South, North and East Waco. This failing is especially disappointing in Black strongholds. Precinct 12, which has the largest number of voters in East Waco, saw 1,329 voters in 2018 but 941 in 2022. Adjoining Precinct 14 had 582 voters in 2018 but 432 in 2022. Precinct 88 had 192 voters in 2018 and 155 in 2022. By contrast, heavily white Precinct 55 on the west side of Hewitt, stretching out toward Lorena, saw its 2018 turnout of 696 skyrocket to 2,315 in 2022. Or consider predominantly white Precinct 63, west of Woodway and reaching toward McGregor; the midterm turnout there went from 2,705 to 3,092.

These totals include Republicans, Democrats and independents, inviting legitimate debate about the impact so-called “election integrity” laws arguably have on everyday citizens who struggle economically. Undoubtedly, the numbers involve various factors, including residential development and perhaps even gentrification.

None of this is to simply suggest East Waco turnout was worse than that in other areas. The marvel is it proved so typical amid times that saw African American history viciously attacked by state Republican lawmakers and white parents in school districts across Texas; witnessed the governor fail to exact promised sweeping reforms to deter police brutality such as that shockingly visited on former Texan George Floyd in 2020; and saw political districts gerrymandered in ways that ignored and even defied Texas’ swelling demographic diversity of the past decade. “Souls-to-the-polls” efforts prevalent in some African American communities were nearly sidelined by state law. And the 2022 Republican Party of Texas platform proposes repealing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacies and crafted as a guarantee for all citizens, not just people of color.

“There seems to be very little voter education and voter information being disseminated in McLennan County, particularly among African American and elderly voters who see all this national news about people being charged with criminal charges [for voting], and it just scares the dickens out of them,” Waco-based Texas voting rights advocate Linda Jann Lewis told me last week. “There’s just so much confusion. I was talking to [Precinct 2 County Commissioner] Pat Miller about that. She got 1,600 mail ballots back in 2018 and it’s now down to 400. And, of course, turnout was low.” Miller is the only African American on the local commissioners court.

One problem is “too many national do-gooder organizations trying to help us vote and it has become confusing and even intimidating,” said Lewis, among the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s undaunted crusaders. “Dr. Peaches Henry was the election judge in Bellmead and, between the numbers I got and the numbers she got, almost 100 students who showed up to vote on Election Day were not registered to vote.” Contributing to this misunderstanding were well-intentioned national voting-drive sites so simplistic as to neglect the particular requirements and protocols of individual states or counties.

“There’s too many messages confusing the younger people,” Lewis said. “And then the older people, although we’ve had two years of all this hubbub about voter fraud and criminalizing, only two people in Texas have been in jail for it — a Black woman in North Texas and a Black man in Harris County. And the attitude with some Black folks is, ‘Well, I just won’t vote.’ I’ve talked with several older Black folks and they’ve asked me, ‘Linda, what can I do?’ So that’s part of it.”

Voter frustration abounds

The attitude of at least some African Americans is reflected in a 2021 poll in which more than six in 10 Black adults (63 percent) saw voting as an extremely or very effective strategy for African American progress, contrasted with hopes invested in protests (42 percent). The title given the broader Pew Research Center poll, “Black Americans Have a Clear Vision for Reducing Racism but Little Hope It Will Happen,” also suggests understandable frustration. This means an uphill battle for advocates ranging from Tayhlor Coleman, the 34-year-old relative of a Black Washington County man lynched in 1886 over voting rights who spent 2022 motoring across Texas in a van to register people to vote, to Lewis, who in her mid-70s finds herself increasingly serving as a busy one-woman clearinghouse for voter information statewide.

Granted, one can blame poor turnout on Republican lawmakers but only to a point. During the 2021 state legislative session and follow-up special sessions (necessitated by Democrats walking out in protest), Republican lawmakers bowed to the former president’s bogus claims of election fraud and supported bills to make voting more difficult, especially voting by mail. During the spring 2022 primary election, many seniors consequently stumbled in properly filling out ID numbers on mail-in forms and ballots. During the fall election, many local citizens arriving to vote in person discovered that while they might be registered to vote somewhere, they weren’t registered in McLennan County. And state protocol didn’t allow them to remedy matters in time to vote. Some frustrated voters took out their anger on innocent election workers instead of the politicians.

Yet for the typical Texan who votes in person during two weeks of early voting or on Election Day, the democratic experience shouldn’t have been much different than before. One suspects the news of Republican lawmakers setting all sorts of hurdles and traps for voters, including penalties for those running afoul of election laws, did more to discourage the vote than those who didn’t check to see if they were properly registered to vote in the county where they lived or failed to exercise care in writing down their driver’s license numbers on required election forms.

Combine all this with the fact Republicans are just lots better at messaging than Democrats are and you have a fair explanation of why some of us wonder if voting in Texas is worth all the hassle.

Efforts at voter suppression continue in the Republican-led Texas Legislature just now getting down to business. Republican state Rep. Bryan Slaton of East Texas, unapologetic water-carrier for the former president, has filed a bill to shorten early voting from two weeks to roughly one. This bill serves no useful purpose other than to possibly aggravate the already poor turnout of Democrats, even if in the process it curtails a privilege many Republican voters also enjoy, judging from my regular rounds of voting places through the years.

Slaton has filed another bill requiring voters to register by party before being permitted to vote in a primary election. Texans already do this in a casually declarative sense when they vote in a primary election. It’s even a matter of public record. Slaton’s bill would implement a more rigorously bewildering registration process to discourage all but the most partisan and thus most radicalized among us. That means yet more power assumed by the crazies, thus reinforcing the destructive notion of dedication to party and politician over state and country.

Bad bills galore

A bill filed by Republican state Rep. Mike Schofield would require costly separate elections for federal and state offices if the federal government passes comprehensive voting rules that clash with those set by Texas law. This would seem to drive a stake in the heart of the late Ken Starr’s views. While testifying in December 2020 before a Republican-chaired Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in supporting President Trump’s contention that irregularities marred the 2020 election, the Waco-based former federal judge and Whitewater investigator constructively suggested all might benefit from a federally passed law setting fundamentals and boundaries in election laws nationwide. Schofield’s bill would thus work against one of Judge Starr’s better constitutional ideas.

Other bills percolate, including one to expand the powers of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to prosecute election crime through a scheme involving county proxies prosecuting criminal cases in counties that didn’t actually elect them. Ironically, as The Texas Tribune reports, over the past two years Paxton’s office has “opened more than 300 investigations of potential crimes by voters and election officials but has successfully convicted only a handful.” One of three conclusions is possible: Paxton, overwhelmingly reelected last November, is incompetent; election crime isn’t as widespread as Republicans claim; or both.

Another bill filed by Slaton would empower the state attorney general (through the courts) to slap penalties of up to $25,500 on prosecuting attorneys if they fail to enforce election laws, including prosecuting election fraud. As I’ve documented more than once, Republican lawmakers representing Waco and Central Texas have publicly demonstrated even they aren’t familiar with the state election laws of 2021 — yet we’re going to now hold others responsible for an election code that is not only complicated and unwieldy but arguably self-contradictory?

Lewis voices concern about Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt’s legislation to create a force of election marshals, yet another way to grow state government and justify its enlarged existence through popular falsehoods about widespread election fraud. For his part, Bettencourt discourages comparisons with the breed of brutish election marshals unleashed on Florida residents by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and insists his marshals would be deployed by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office “to hopefully prevent a problem from occurring.”

Amid the challenges of American democracy today in economic disparity, disinformation and corrupting partisan reflexes, the failure of citizens to better inform themselves and vote leaves the growing scourge of white supremacy now infecting one of our two major political parties all the more malignant. “So long as I do not firmly and irrevocably possess the right to vote, I do not possess myself,” King said in his “Give Us the Ballot” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1957. So what does it say of Americans, whatever their hue, when those concerned with freedom and equality fail to decisively and judiciously employ this hard-earned, oft-imperiled right as others among us seek new, imaginative and deceptive ways to make that right harder to pursue?

Answer: Not much.