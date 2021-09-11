Bill Whitaker: New election laws demand resolve, smarts

The non-binding House resolution — stating that anyone who unknowingly votes when ineligible “should not be criminally incarcerated for making an innocent mistake” — was pressed by Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows. The West Texas attorney confessed on the floor that “I would not have known that being on supervised release would have made you ineligible (to vote). That is a high bar to impute on somebody to put them away for five years.”

Crystal Mason was convicted for doing just that. One of the two co-authors of the House resolution sending a clear message to the state judiciary: Waco Republican Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.

Some changes ahead

Verdict on this byzantine patchwork of election law: If you vote by the former president’s preferred method for his subjects (notwithstanding his general practice of voting by mail), you shouldn’t notice much difference when voting in person. Otherwise, prepare for critical, fine-print changes. Have your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number handy if you wish to vote by mail. Prepare to sign your John Hancock to certain terms and vows if you assist the disabled in voting.