Bill Whitaker: Parting thoughts, insights with cherished critics in mind

Which is why both sides don’t always get published.

It’s all well and good to tweet some cheap shot of 200 characters or post some meandering drivel on Facebook, but the Trib opinion page is a legitimate forum that, for its columnists, requires at least 600 to 800 words of something passing for intellect and depth.

This woman’s letter arrived the same week the Wall Street Journal, one of the most rabidly right-wing newspapers in the country, dutifully reported how President Trump and his staff interfered with issuance of scientifically based public safety guidelines crafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help Americans survive the pandemic. Guess what? I haven’t seen a rational opinion column yet mounting a defense of the president for doing so — and with more than 230,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and many more turned into invalids from this virus’ potentially damaging impact on hearts, lungs and kidneys, it’s unlikely Cal Thomas or Lester Beaird will risk reputation to defend Trump on that particular account. On the other hand, many of us have plenty of justification to lambaste the president in this matter.

The Trib opinion page should represent our community’s conservative values: An unvarnished phone message to me summed up this common gripe: “Most of what you write are liberal opinions, all it is is liberal BS. This is a conservative state and a conservative center of the state, and you’re just contributing to the teardown of our president and the administration and in turn the USA because liberals are all about being against all that. All you have to do is watch Nancy Pelosi and everyone else in the Democratic Party and all they’re doing is tearing down. Do something about it. Let’s see some conservative opinions.”

Oh, I’m sorry. Did you get us journalists mixed up with your congressman? Are we injecting discord into your echo chamber, enough to make you want to change the dial to talk-radio rants instead? Can’t handle the truth?

In case it isn’t obvious, let me state the obvious: Many (though certainly not all) politicians perennially running for office (which means all the time) will lie and beguile and twist facts to appeal to our worst instincts, which is why America is so hopelessly divided and no one works toward solutions and consensus. Some politicians are little more than mob leaders, incapable of leading citizens to new plateaus of understanding and insight (which in my book defines leadership). And talk radio hires people based not only on their ability to provoke willfully ignorant masses but an ability to fill vast slots of commercial air time, which just naturally allows crazy statements to proliferate. And cable TV? Don’t get me started.

The staffs of many newspapers are anchored by veteran journalists experienced in ferreting out truth and telling readers what they need to know, not what makes them feel better. Opinion page writers not only consider the prospects of readers and the betterment of our communities and nation, they also fold into their pieces an understanding of the law, the Constitution, court rulings, history and gleanings from credible watchdog reporting, their own and others’. Yet if such findings, conclusions and analyses don’t conform to certain prejudices or narratives of how this old world spins, some readers retreat to places where their paradigms aren’t upset and their political and societal perceptions aren’t challenged. In doing so, they prove themselves far less the informed and vigilant citizen the Founding Fathers desperately hoped for.

Example: This newspaper in 2015 not only branded as absurd a conspiracy theory peddled by right-wing radio demagogues that a major U.S. military training exercise in Texas and the Southwest was a plot to declare martial law and confiscate our guns, we questioned the courage of Republican political leaders representing Texas who failed to stand up for our military and dismiss such rumor-mongering. No less than Gov. Greg Abbott gave such fears credence by announcing he was ordering the Texas State Guard to “monitor” this long-planned training exercise, dubbed Jade Helm 15. In the end, no martial law was declared, no people were corralled and “processed” at shuttered Walmarts, no confiscation of guns transpired. Yet I’ll never forget Bastrop County citizens’ contempt for U.S. Special Operations Command representatives trying to calmly explain these military exercises to them. By the way, this was one of the key reasons I left the Republican Party and dismissed as empty rhetoric all future Republican blather about cherishing our men and women in uniform.

Funny thing about echo chambers: You can miss out on important developments. Last week a pro-Trump reader complained we focused too much on “personalities” in the presidential race — a nice way of saying presidential character is irrelevant — and that we should focus instead on party policy platforms. It’s a legitimate request. Should I now call back and explain that, for the first time in memory, the Republican National Committee this year adjourned without passing a platform, officially delaying specific GOP policy stands till 2024? Its only directive: “Resolved, that the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.” That said, we’ve earnestly tried to cobble together something that suffices for this reader in today’s paper.

One more point: Many people today have strikingly different ideas of what even constitutes conservatism. This newspaper has championed a standard conservatism of balanced federal budgets, a robust immigration policy that values immigrants and security, and an unflinching adherence to the U.S. Constitution — not the runaway federal spending, xenophobic immigration executive actions and mounting disregard for constitutional checks and balances now masquerading as “conservatism.” As my colleague, Editor Steve Boggs,