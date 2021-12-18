Bill Whitaker: Political parties field their teams for midterms, more or less

As the Dallas Morning News editorial board correctly put it, “What Dowd’s announcement sounded like to many of us is that he doesn’t think female, minority or non-Christian candidates can prevail in a race with a white Christian man. That only belittles the diversity he is supposedly espousing.” I would only add that when you believe democracy is in danger, you should consider the very best candidate to engage in that fight — female, minority, non-Christian or, yes, just plain white Christian.

Then there’s the Republican gubernatorial primary election melee. Not to upset stereotypes about the “Lib Trib,” but this newspaper published editorials backing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the pandemic in 2020. Then retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West began protesting masking initiatives and ridiculing Abbott. Then West announced a gubernatorial run, prompting Abbott to go weak in the knees and assume increasingly reckless positions to get to the right of Colonel West.

Consequently, in recent weeks we’ve seen Abbott come as close to book burnings as one can get without getting scorched; we’ve seen West get into a scuffle at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport over his not wearing a mask; and we’ve seen former state Sen. Don Huffines, also a GOP gubernatorial candidate,