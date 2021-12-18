Bill Whitaker: Political parties field their teams for midterms, more or less

Politicians and pundits are prone to claiming whatever election season looms is the most important in our nation’s history — a claim that history generally stamps as an exaggeration, and in short order. However, the 2022 primary election season commencing full-steam after the holidays and the general election season sure to dominate through midsummer and into autumn may well determine the state or even fate of our democracy.
Some of us now recognize we live in a democracy hobbled by partisan-engineered gerrymandering abuses and voter suppression, neither exactly new to our history. A plethora of changes demands that Texas voters — especially those 65 and over or disabled — double-check new requirements etched into election law by Republican legislators including our own, state Rep. Charles Anderson and state Sen. Brian Birdwell.
Others of us dismiss as absurd any anxiety about our nation sliding into authoritarianism, much less fascism. We instead cry out about a stolen presidential election marred by fraud — except a year later election recounts, audits, investigations and court rulings find no widespread fraud. Many of us now avert our gaze to mounting evidence that President Trump and key Republicans discussed overturning 2020 election returns — by martial force and constitutional subversion if necessary.
What a mess.
None of this is helped by the Biden administration, which follows the most corrupt, morally bankrupt, inept presidency since the Buchanan administration with one that looks upright but has demonstrated incompetence in matters such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan and border security. President Biden fumbled colossally at the outset when 10 Senate Republicans offered a bipartisan coalition in support of middle-of-the-road policies. He choked, siding with the liberals.
At a time when Texas Democrats must more than ever have their acts together, evidence suggests otherwise. Former Republican strategist Matthew Dowd’s entry as a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in September (against credible, intelligent Democrat Mike Collier) created a rare excitement in Texas politics. Then Dowd quit the race this month in deference to a political correctness that undermines his five-alarm claims about a seriously imperiled democracy.
“When I first announced, the only other candidate was a white male Christian,” Dowd said, referring to Collier. “A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office. I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.” Many Democrats naturally heaped praise on Dowd’s apparent selflessness in bowing out. But his decision rang hollow with seasoned political observers who took him at his word a few months earlier.
As the Dallas Morning News editorial board correctly put it, “What Dowd’s announcement sounded like to many of us is that he doesn’t think female, minority or non-Christian candidates can prevail in a race with a white Christian man. That only belittles the diversity he is supposedly espousing.” I would only add that when you believe democracy is in danger, you should consider the very best candidate to engage in that fight — female, minority, non-Christian or, yes, just plain white Christian.
Then there’s the Republican gubernatorial primary election melee. Not to upset stereotypes about the “Lib Trib,” but this newspaper published editorials backing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the pandemic in 2020. Then retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West began protesting masking initiatives and ridiculing Abbott. Then West announced a gubernatorial run, prompting Abbott to go weak in the knees and assume increasingly reckless positions to get to the right of Colonel West.
Consequently, in recent weeks we’ve seen Abbott come as close to book burnings as one can get without getting scorched; we’ve seen West get into a scuffle at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport over his not wearing a mask; and we’ve seen former state Sen. Don Huffines, also a GOP gubernatorial candidate,
Against this bunch, Democrat Beto O’Rourke looks pretty reasonable as governor. Given Republican failures to keep Texans from freezing in the dark, O’Rourke offers a rational alternative except for the “gun thing.” He should appoint (and now) a panel of longtime Texas gun owners to produce prudent gun-safety measures to get beyond his own feelings on high-powered weaponry, voiced in outrage after a white supremacist targeted and gunned down Hispanics in El Paso in 2019.
The state attorney general’s primary election showdown suggests that even Republicans have a standard below which Texas candidates must not sink. Attorney General Ken Paxton battles claims of felony securities fraud, accepting bribes and abusing the power of his office. In the March 1 GOP primary, he faces former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and, most intriguingly, volcanic Congressman Louie Gohmert.
State Rep. Anderson has no challenger in the Republican primary election, though he’s drawn an unusually strong Democratic opponent in the fall in local attorney Erin Shank. She takes a page from the O’Rourke playbook in terms of lawmakers taking care of business such as the power grid. “One of my clients died in his car trying to stay warm and the other died in his bed trying to stay warm,” she told the Trib. “I was just horrified by that. We deserve better.”
Republican state Sen. Birdwell is lucky: He faces neither primary election opponent nor Democrat in the fall — not bad for a guy who got up in a local church in 2020 and suggested that political forces allied against President Trump and the Republican Party do not love their country.
Despite encouraging “Stop the Steal” protesters on the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection and taking campaign donations from foreign stooges (but at least promptly correcting the misstep, thanks to an alert former chief of staff), Congressman Pete Sessions faces a mostly unknown trio of primary election challengers who have thus far done little to distinguish themselves in the fast-approaching March 1 Republican primary.
Republican activist Paulette Carson of Apple Springs favors stronger border security, is pro-life, views critical race theory as Marxist and opposes high-speed rail. Her views are “grounded in my Christian conservative values.” There’s Jason “Storm” Nelson who proclaims himself the “original anti-Fauci candidate” and questions whether the congressman is defending the Constitution. Robert Rosenberger’s strategy thus far seems to be flying under voters’ radar.
For all the Democratic attacks on Sessions, the only Democrat to step up to contest his reelection is Mary Jo Woods who in a Democratic interview identifies herself as a 6-foot-3 “trans” whose priorities are LGBT protections, women’s rights and rural America. Symbolizing her naïveté: fencing with Sessions at his recent town-hall meeting in Waco over a controversial stock he purchased — and missing the real question: Should lawmakers with so much inside knowledge even be allowed to trade stocks?
Whether democracy is truly in peril, the parties in Texas have now dispatched their players onto the field. The big drama at the outset is watching Republicans finagle to get to the right of one another and curry favor with a political messiah who dispenses pleasure and displeasure by narcissistic whim from Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. As for Democrats, one is left to marvel at a party so ill-prepared to save democracy, let alone its own electoral viability in the 2022 midterms.
Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism. He blogs at thedailybillblog.blogspot.com.