Bill Whitaker: Protesters lost control of their message in summer of chaos

Late summer finds conversation focused on reopening schools safely, Friday night lights in pandemic times and fast-approaching elections. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers and White House negotiators wrestle over another coronavirus relief package, how much to offer in enhanced unemployment compensation in what’s shaping up to be a national recession and whether businesses should be protected from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. President Trump is whining about rigged elections and voting by mail.
And what about all the national outrage triggered by the stunning death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers at summer’s start?
Little is said, less is contemplated.
In the thick of public outcry nationwide just two months ago, with Americans of different political stripes and perspectives actually rallying around the ideas of police reform and racial justice, with Republicans and Democrats in Washington actually poised to do something, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seemingly moved by Floyd’s death and actually talking about pressing police reforms next legislative session, the far left turned cocky, got smug and overplayed its hand.
So what did you do this summer?
This summer, the political left failed to strongly condemn or corral the rioters, looters and political extremists who hijacked legitimate protest movements. Every time protesters pulled down or defaced a statue or set fire to a police car or looted a business before onlookers with cameras rolling, the conversation shifted from the subject of police brutality, let alone any measure targeting lynchings. With debate over complex, relevant issues such as qualified immunity for police departments, no-knock warrants and chokehold bans overtaken by violence in the streets, the public at large soon refocused on historical revisionism run rampant and a brand of leftist intolerance for opposing opinions. The latter surfaced most venomously when the New York Times news staff shelved any pretense of objectivity and rebelled against the newspaper’s opinion page staff for publishing a controversial column by a Republican senator daring to suggest deployment of national troops to restore order.
We saw something similar when local activists protested a Trib column by local businessman Gordon Robinson. His June 7 column, “Looters, vandals block path to a greater America,” condemned a protest movement that in some cities had morphed into a force bent on disruption and destruction, not policy and reform. “The death of George Floyd has very little to do with what has been happening across America lately,” Robinson wrote. “His death, a horrendous murder, is just another excuse to go on a rampage for justice. For these thugs and criminals, justice is taking anything they want from anyone, and if you try and protect your business or property you better watch out. Supporting or agreeing with this group of criminals, mostly younger than 25, is dangerous.”
For such views expressed in early summer, Robinson was vilified by activists ignorant of the First Amendment. By late summer, however, his view was part of the mainstream, reflecting a significant segment of citizens in favor of racial justice but baffled and repulsed by what too many saw as chaos channeled into violence.
Losing the plot
As summer rolls to its drab end, we can now survey and lament the precious ground lost in pushing for civil rights and police reform. Only last week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz chaired an astonishing Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution hearing regarding what Cruz and others claim is the influence of what some label Antifa in street demonstrations and on college campuses all across America. In what would have been unimaginable two months ago, the committee hearing ended with the Texas Republican taunting and daring ranking committee member Mazie Hirono “or any Democrat here” to condemn Antifa as the Hawaii Democrat stormed out of the room, having wearied of the Texas senator’s “rhetorical speeches.” It was hardly democracy’s finest hour.
Cruz should be ashamed of himself for his self-serving surrender of Senate decorum and basic civility to score cheap points by humiliating his Democratic committee members and undermining any serious inquiry into the subject of civil disobedience. No wonder John Cornyn, Texas’ senior senator and a Republican facing a difficult re-election bid in a state rapidly changing in demographics and outlook, skipped the hearing. Yet to a significant degree, Democrats helped place themselves in this predicament by failing to do what so many of them have repeatedly (and correctly) blamed Republican lawmakers for: failing to condemn nutty, recklessly provocative and sometimes dangerous radical forces within their own base.
The subcommittee hearing devolved into separate echo chambers at times: Democrats threw softball, leading questions to their chosen witnesses, Republicans did likewise with theirs, including one witness who qualified as little more than a Fox News expert. Even so, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli did sum up the problems when protests spin out of control with an accent on Portland unrest where federal law enforcement interacted violently with demonstrations: “For more than two months now, federal property and federal law enforcement officers in Portland have been under assault. In July, it occurred every single night until the end of the month. Violent extremists in Portland have perverted protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s tragic death.
“As we begin,” he said, “it’s important to be crystal clear about this: Rioters are not protesters, and protesters are not rioters. To confuse the two does a grave disservice to the critical place for peaceful protests in our country.”
On the other hand, Michael German, a scholar with the highly regarded Brennan Center for Justice and a former FBI agent who courageously infiltrated gun-trafficking white supremacist groups, stressed the potential for trouble and misunderstanding when civil disobedience is involved: “Protests are disruptive by nature, as their purpose is to draw attention to overlooked issues. The late Representative John Lewis called this getting into ‘good trouble,’ recognizing that civil disobedience — refusing to comply with unjust laws or police orders — is an honorable and often necessary method to drive positive social change. For officials responsible for defending law and order, however, such disruption presents a challenge. The First Amendment rights of free speech, assembly, belief, petition and the press are essential to a vibrant democracy, but because law enforcement officers are defenders of establishment powers, they have a natural tendency to view protests against government policies and particularly against police practices as security threats. They often mistake civil disobedience for anarchy and bring indiscriminate levels of force to restore their idea of order.”
All this, of course, depends on whether your idea of civil disobedience includes blocking a city street with your body or setting the police precinct building ablaze.
German, who added that more than 800 acts of police violence against protesters nationwide have been captured on video since Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, made a compelling point about the questionable display of apparently undisciplined federal forces in Portland, noting that studies of civil disturbances in the 1960s and ’70s showed that aggressive law enforcement tactics “were often a determinant factor in instigating and escalating and spreading violence” — a point embraced by local police departments across the nation (including Waco’s) who now coach their officers on how to de-escalate tense situations. Ironically, this point was lost in the parliamentary and partisan charade on ugly display during Tuesday’s Senate subcommittee hearing.
Can we find a way forward?Is it too late for a do-over, maybe with a little more John Lewis and Mahatma Gandhi, a little less Sun Tzu and the Great Ahmed Khan? Probably, which makes the death of George Floyd even more tragic given the resulting legislative inaction (well, except for a stubborn effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday, as if this will atone for racial injustice). Perhaps it’s to be expected of any genuine grassroots movement. As some of us saw with the tea party a decade ago, little time passes before such movements are overtaken, whether by corporate interests, political manipulators or out-and-out renegades whose agendas and motives are never quite so pure. Perhaps, too, the young and idealistic souls who spilled out into America’s streets this summer succumbed to the same impulses seasoned voters do when we send one lawmaker after another to Washington and Austin to fight tooth and nail for us, and to never compromise, rather than pursuing real conciliation, lasting solutions and a dynamic way forward.
Bill Whitaker is Trib opinion editor.
