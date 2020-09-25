Bill Whitaker: Republicans' word is clearly no longer their bond

“And the debate is not whether it’s constitutional,” he said. “The debate should be whether what they’re doing is good, because there is no constitutional constraint, there’s nothing about [requiring] Senate confirmation hearings. They have to consent, and if they don’t want to consent, they can not consent for any reason. But just because the Constitution doesn’t constrain their discretion doesn’t mean their discretion is unconstrained, because the political branches [the president and the Senate] answer to the people. And as long as the country is OK with it and will continue to vote for the party, then that is the check on their discretion.”

Everyone on the panel concurred, though Judge Starr added an afterthought: “Howard Baker, who was Senate majority leader many years ago, and a truly great man, made an off-the-cuff comment that I heard with my own ears. He’d found over his years of service, especially in the United States Senate, that good government was good politics. And I think good government calls for us to have a [confirmation] hearing and vote up or down.”

Never happened. Justice Neil Gorsuch now occupies what some brand “the stolen seat” of the Supreme Court.

During the Baylor forum, Starr spoke of Justices Scalia and Ginsburg and their strong friendship, ideological differences aside.