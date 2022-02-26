Bill Whitaker: Sheriff McNamara’s star may dim in slugfest for DA race

If the no-holds-barred Republican battle between District Attorney Barry Johnson and challenger Josh Tetens has eclipsed all others this primary election season, the climax arrived at a Feb. 8 candidate forum hosted by McLennan County Republican Women at the Baylor Club. While Johnson from the lectern blasted what he claimed was Sheriff Parnell McNamara’s power grab in supporting Tetens for DA and ridiculed ego-stroking titles of veneration and adoration such as “America’s sheriff,” McNamara twice stood, tipping his hat to the crowd and spurring laughter.
Clearly, the colorful sheriff of McLennan County has eclipsed the candidates vying to be the county’s top law enforcement officer.
Indeed, the vigor with which Sheriff McNamara, 75, has supported defense attorney Tetens has sparked questions as to whether the popular lawman has not only crossed an ethical line by further politicizing the rough-and-tumble Johnson-Tetens contest but compromised his own reputation as a proud law enforcement official. After all, in the final analysis a law enforcement official’s stature must always, or should always, rise above politics with the possible exception of his or her own election. And though you might have assumed otherwise from the spectacle outside the First Assembly of God early voting site on busy Bosque Boulevard the past two weeks, McNamara is not up for election this year.
This site has long been a carnival at voting time. Politicians mark the holy grounds with countless signs, then set up tents and wave more signs beyond the 100-foot perimeter of the church annex where voting takes place. The easy-talking sheriff, outfitted in Stetson, gracious to a fault and deferential to the ladies, is often a key player. One year during his own campaign, he and supporters handed out free hot dogs. This year, in touting Tetens and Precinct 4 Constable Charlie Guerrero, the sheriff brought out a 1930 Model A Ford and a black 1957 Chevy, complete with striking red interior, for voters to gawk at when not trading pleasantries and twice-told tales with him in the parking lot. Retired Texas Ranger and Precinct 4 constable candidate Matt Cawthon, once upon a time a McNamara pal before parting ways over professional differences regarding operation of the sheriff’s office, could only shake his head at the scene.
“This whole race has kind of turned into a circus if that makes any sense to you,” Cawthon told me. “I mean, just look at this place. It’s littered with signs. The fact there are other county officials out here actively campaigning for my opponent — well, I’m not going to say anything against that, I have no comment on it. That’s for somebody else to think about. That’s for the voters to decide if that’s right or wrong.”
A day after early voting began, the Texas Civil Rights Project tweeted an alert regarding “multiple reports that voters in McLennan County are facing intimidation” from sheriff’s officials campaigning at early voting locations. It warned that sheriff’s personnel “cannot campaign while in uniform, and they should be respecting the 100-foot line.” County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said his office found no evidence of improper electioneering.
“That never happened,” Sheriff McNamara told me. “I’m the sheriff here. If I see any infractions, it’s my duty to stop it and I will get with the elections people here. I’m not allowing any of our people out here in uniform. I have the right to come in here with a badge and gun showing because I’m the sheriff, but I don’t. I’ve got my badge covered up, I have my gun covered up. None of our officers who are out here are showing badges and guns. This officer [Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Eubank] here now has taken vacation time, he’s not on the clock, he’s in plain clothes and he feels very strongly about what he’s doing for certain reasons.”
During several drop-in visits at First Assembly of God, I didn’t see McNamara or any deputies wearing uniforms or carrying firearms openly. Yet around 7 p.m., Feb. 19, several witnesses (including some not with the Johnson campaign) said a female Tetens supporter well known in law enforcement and Republican circles — and arguably inebriated or high — harassed and threatened two female Barry Johnson supporters to the point they fled to their vehicle, even as county law enforcement officials in campaign mode stood nearby and did nothing. At one point, a male supporter of former Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon — again, Cawthon is running against the sheriff’s constable candidate, Charlie Guerrero — interceded sufficiently to allow the pro-Johnson women to escape to their vehicle.
While one of the two women, Mindy Wren, the district attorney’s sister, then reportedly sought help (without success) from an election judge in the church annex, Barry Johnson campaign manager Mary Pirelo Howard, still in the vehicle and under attack, contacted Waco police for help while the Tetens supporter challenged her from outside the vehicle. Police stayed on the line till the situation was finally defused by Capt. Eubank.
McNamara assured me that he and others were not initially aware of the dustup. By the time he did become aware, his deputy was attempting to quell the matter. In the end, no one got hurt, though nerves were frayed. Yet no matter which camp you’re in, the flare-up perfectly illustrates how law enforcement officers can lose credibility and respect when seen as actively picking sides in a political dispute.
“Anything like this is uncalled for at the polls,” McNamara said. “We want to keep the temperature down the best we can. I mean, I don’t want any of our supporters — I’m talking about supporters of the people I’m supporting — and I don’t want any on the other side (creating a disturbance). So far as what happened between those two, they can tell you what happened. I didn’t see the girl drive up, I didn’t see her leave, I looked back and I saw Chris talking to her and everything was quiet. Chris is good at calming something down if they were mad. That’s the only thing I can tell you.”
Johnson campaign manager Mary Pirelo Howard’s reaction was different: “Yeah, the sheriff, you know, who is all about fighting crime and really known for helping a damsel in distress went dark on us. That’s OK, though. I can understand why he wouldn’t do that, but he should have done something, especially since he was out there with his camp.”
Criticisms hurled
One wonders if the sheriff is prudent or precipitous in hurling himself into the Republican slugfest for district attorney. Granted, the race legitimately invites a law enforcement perspective, given that law enforcement provides the charges, the evidence and the witnesses necessary to prosecute cases in courts of law. And two key law enforcement unions — the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County and the Waco Police Association — have endorsed Tetens, 42, the son of a law enforcement officer, over Johnson, 65, the son of a state district judge in Waco. The groups allege Johnson dismisses too many cases, allows too many defendants to languish in jail without trial and doesn’t communicate with law enforcement. Yet the involvement of the sheriff and more recently locally based rocker and maniacal Second Amendment advocate Ted Nugent has arguably left articulate, ever-civil, mild-mannered Tetens a supporting player in his own campaign. “I would disagree,” Tetens told me Saturday. “I would say that the supporters who have jumped on board have done so after many, many months of campaigning. And bringing new supporters on board has always been a goal, just like getting campaign donations. And those higher-profile supporters come on naturally when they see a winning campaign.”
DA Johnson bristles at the criticism leveled at him, insisting jury trials were shelved for months statewide by the pandemic. He insists dismissal of the controversial Albert Love case involving ambush-style slayings in East Waco was precipitated by circumstances well before he was elected DA in 2018, including the all-Republican Texas Court of Criminal Appeals’ ordering a new trial for Love in 2016 after ruling Waco police violated Love’s Fourth Amendment right by seizing contents of his text messages without a warrant — and that prosecutors under then-District Attorney Abel Reyna improperly used those messages at trial. And Johnson says the sheriff’s animus against him stems partially from the embarrassing outcome of the sheriff’s big labor-trafficking bust of the popular Vegas Buffet in summer 2018 — including allegations some workers were trafficked in from Guatemala or China and made to work 13 hours a day for below minimum wage. The bust went bust under closer scrutiny from prosecutors and the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Parnell and I don’t get along for some obvious reasons,” Johnson told me in his raspy, sometimes sputtering, volcanic manner. “He’s still pissed off about [the defeat of Reyna]. And he’s mad because we dismissed the Vegas Buffet cases — that weren’t cases, by the way. Can’t believe the county didn’t get sued on those. I shouldn’t say that, but they’re horrible. It’s also typical: ‘Let’s run out with a SWAT team — call KWTX real quick first — but let’s get the SWAT vehicle and we’re going to go out and we’re going to close down Vegas Buffet.’ First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes and I get in here looking at the Vegas deal — the sheriff’s saying, ‘We got a labor trafficking deal’ — and we look at video after video and not one person that worked at Vegas Buffet said they were being held there against their will. They were being paid minimum wage, they got days off, they got a place to live, and there they indicted [under Reyna] the owners and managers of that place for a labor trafficking felony. We dismissed that and that really tore Parnell up because he sure loved the publicity out of that one.”
It’s unfortunate dynamics spurred by the sheriff have muddied the election contest. I like both candidates. I’ve viewed Tetens as an individual of enormous potential ever since interviewing him during his unsuccessful run for state representative 10 years ago. His 15 years in criminal law would address a significant gap in the current DA’s resume. Then again, I give enormous credit to Johnson for stepping forward in 2018 to run against a powerful district attorney beleaguered and arguably compromised by allegations of corruption and incompetence — and when no other Republican in our legal community dared do so.
Campaign arguing points boil down to Tetens’ charge of dereliction of duty by Johnson’s office versus Johnson’s’ pledge against the good-old-boy cronyism he associates with McNamara. Any nuances about the twists and turns of law and order, including the whims of judges or the folly of poorly prepared cases (by whomever) or a deadly pandemic making a muddle of criminal justice, are lost in back-and-forth campaign rhetoric amid the long shadow of the sheriff.
Nor is McNamara shy about his politics. In conversation, he condemns the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol but only after being reminded of it while lambasting extremism in the Democratic Party. He expresses disdain at the death of former Texan George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers but seems more outraged at the indictment of 19 Austin police officers for allegedly using excessive force during unrest over police brutality in 2020. He says he cannot remember if he is a member of the anti-government Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association but reaffirms his 2013 refusal to enforce new gun restrictions he deems unconstitutional — a rallying point of the nationwide “constitutional sheriffs” movement. He suggests all this explains his participation in the DA campaign. When I lament the trend of those politicizing everything and anything, he concurs but from a distinctly political perspective: “I think they’ve politicized everything. I really do, and it’s a shame. It shouldn’t happen. We live in a great state and we live in a great county here and what’s happening in other places like Dallas and Austin and Houston is not happening here in McLennan County and we want to keep it that way. These liberal people, these liberal DAs, have taken over — liberal DAs in Austin, Houston — it is wreaking havoc on law enforcement. We don’t need that here. We want to keep law and order. We don’t want riots and people tearing up our buildings and burning them like they did in Austin, like they did in Dallas.”
Our conversation is interrupted by a graying man who asks if the sheriff will ever consider selling his vintage autos. Later a hefty constituent, pausing in a pickup truck, calls out to the lawman. The motorist chuckles as he recalls the sheriff’s recent TV gig and description of the criminal element:
“Hello, sheriff. How ya doing? You staying busy rounding up all those gutter punks? Man, I love seeing you on TV. You tell it like it is.”
“Well, sometimes I get carried away,” the sheriff says. “I’m glad you like that phrase.”
“Oh, man, I love it.”
Is it intimidation?
District Attorney Johnson contends an element of intimidation accompanies any well-known law enforcement officer engaged in political passions. “I think it’s incredibly unethical, especially if it’s the sheriff getting involved in the DA race,” he told me. “My goodness, it’s not only unethical but when you’re going out to a restaurant where there’s a Barry Johnson sign, and he walks in with his badge and gun on, with his wife at his side, and he says, ‘What are y’all doing with that Barry Johnson sign out there? Would you put our Josh Tetens sign up there? Because Josh Tetens is the one you need to be voting for.’ Well, what are you as the proprietor going to do if the man with the badge and the gun and the big cowboy hat comes in and tells you that? Well, for some it’s, ‘Uh, well, I’d sure love to have one of those Josh Tetens signs!’”
Former Texas Ranger and former deputy U.S. marshal Cawthon voices similar concerns: “I was disappointed to see that Sheriff McNamara has decided to cross a line and get involved in Republican primary races that are not his own and that don’t involve him because what he’s doing is not only unethical and unprofessional but very likely a violation of the national Hatch Act.” The 1939 law seeks to ensure all government functions are nonpartisan.
Not helping matters: Johnson’s vehement attack on Tetens for spending 15 years as a criminal defense attorney “to put child molesters, wife beaters, perverts and violent criminals back on the streets of Waco and McLennan County where they can continue to prey on you and your families” — a charge so backward that one outraged attorney in a letter to the Tribune-Herald branded it a “Neanderthal view of our criminal justice system.” And in an equally cringe-worthy, compromising campaign video, gun-happy rocker Ted Nugent endorsed Tetens by pressing him with a question: “You have promised that you will make sure my wife will never have to go shopping with parole-released, plea-bargained violent people. What are you going to do different so we don’t turn into San Antonio and Houston and Dallas? Because those Texas cities are not real Texas anymore. I’m in Waco and McLennan County because I love real Texas.” And the friction between Congressman Pete Sessions and his predecessor, Bill Flores, remains alive and well: Sessions has endorsed Johnson, Flores has endorsed Tetens.
McNamara’s persona dominates, however. Of Old West lawmen, he says he most closely identifies with Wyatt Earp — bouncer, police officer, gambler, Wells Fargo guard and deputy U.S. marshal associated with the famous 1881 gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Outwardly, the sheriff appears to have stepped into modern times from old Tombstone, to the extent his cousin, screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, modeled aging Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton in the 2016 film “Hell or High Water” after McNamara. And when retired deputy U.S. marshal Parnell McNamara, dogged pursuer of serial killer Kenneth McDuff, met with the Tribune-Herald editorial board during his first run for sheriff in 2012, a female colleague of mine not ordinarily impressed by displays of macho swagger and cowboy pretense practically swooned at the strapping lawman’s gallantry. During an interview with McNamara’s election opponent, Randy Plemons, a 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who served 12 years as chief deputy, Plemons acknowledged the impossibility of pitting his 21st-century law-enforcement managerial experience in an increasingly populated and diverse county against a retired marshal who “probably has more of a Hollywood feel to him.” I joked that Plemons didn’t even have a cowboy hat. “I don’t,” Plemons admitted. “And you wouldn’t want to see me in one.”
Yet politics yield unforeseen consequences. In 2014, several current and former McLennan County sheriff’s deputies were awarded $2 million in a lawsuit settlement over allegations McNamara violated their First Amendment rights in retaliation for their supporting Plemons. And given the competing cheers and jeers at recent McLennan County Republican Club and McLennan County Republican Women candidate forums, one question looming beyond the March 1 showdown is not only whether the sheriff’s star loses luster but whether he’ll lose political capital in the bargain. “I probably will, just because I’m on the other side,” he told me. “I know people who are on the other side from me. Whether they will be against me next time I run, I don’t know, but I feel strongly enough that I’m going to stand on my decision to support both of those men [Tetens and Guerrero]. The safety of our citizens is at stake.”
Then he paused.
“I’ve never gone out on a limb like this,” he said. “I told [wife] Charlotte, ‘I just hope they don’t saw it off between me and the tree.’”
Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism.
In this Series
Campaign 2022: Coverage, interviews and videos for the March 1 primary
-
Bill Whitaker: Sheriff McNamara’s star may dim in slugfest for DA race
-
Mark Osler: The right questions in the district attorney race
-
Q&A with Texas House candidate Angelia Orr: Activist touts strong support of public schools, rural values
- 18 updates