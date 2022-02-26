Bill Whitaker: Sheriff McNamara’s star may dim in slugfest for DA race

Nor is McNamara shy about his politics. In conversation, he condemns the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol but only after being reminded of it while lambasting extremism in the Democratic Party. He expresses disdain at the death of former Texan George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers but seems more outraged at the indictment of 19 Austin police officers for allegedly using excessive force during unrest over police brutality in 2020. He says he cannot remember if he is a member of the anti-government Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association but reaffirms his 2013 refusal to enforce new gun restrictions he deems unconstitutional — a rallying point of the nationwide “constitutional sheriffs” movement. He suggests all this explains his participation in the DA campaign. When I lament the trend of those politicizing everything and anything, he concurs but from a distinctly political perspective: “I think they’ve politicized everything. I really do, and it’s a shame. It shouldn’t happen. We live in a great state and we live in a great county here and what’s happening in other places like Dallas and Austin and Houston is not happening here in McLennan County and we want to keep it that way. These liberal people, these liberal DAs, have taken over — liberal DAs in Austin, Houston — it is wreaking havoc on law enforcement. We don’t need that here. We want to keep law and order. We don’t want riots and people tearing up our buildings and burning them like they did in Austin, like they did in Dallas.”