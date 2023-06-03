Since Memorial Day weekend, many Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives have drawn heavy fire over the unprecedented 121-23 vote to impeach someone hailed as a hero by right-wingers for his readiness to battle the federal government. And to the charges of corruption that have dogged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton since before his 2014 election, the tea-party forces and Trump Republicans who champion him cry indignantly: “Why now are you so suddenly concerned?”

Answer: Amid cheers of Texans who thought this Republican knight in tarnished armor could walk on water, Paxton began sinking under the weight of his own sustained corruption. His colossal mistake at this juncture: trying to drag state lawmakers and by extension we the taxpayers into the muck with him by pressing us all to pay millions of dollars to settle a whistleblower lawsuit brought against him because of precipitous and duplicitous actions such as bribery and abuse of office.

For most of us, the realization Paxton, 60, was in hot water with fellow Republicans came shortly before Memorial Day with the Republican-led House General Investigating Committee’s unanimous vote to recommend Paxton’s impeachment for everything from compelling state employees to legally prostitute themselves to benefit Paxton campaign donor and pal Nate Paul, to directing staffers to violate state law in open-records requests, to a situation in which Paxton’s mistress was hired by that obliging donor.

But the first shoe dropped back on Feb. 21 when Paxton and senior aides who hadn’t quit him because of corruption assembled before the Texas House Appropriations Committee to ask for, among other things, $3.3 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit. The suit was filed by former top Paxton deputies who claimed he improperly fired and maligned them after they accused him of various crimes. The allegations of bribery and abuse of office have prompted a federal investigation.

While Paxton sat mum during most of the committee hearing, Chris Hilton, who heads Paxton’s general litigation division, explained to incredulous lawmakers why spending millions to make his boss’ lawsuit go away would be a good thing: The state had already spent some $600,000 in legal fees defending Paxton in the suit — still at an early stage — and if the state funded the settlement, it might preclude taxpayers from having to pay lots more if Paxton’s former staffers, all conservatives, won the suit.

That’s certainly one way of looking at it. Another is that by settling the suit now, Paxton could avoid the potentially damaging stage in which discovery evidence spills forth, raising inconvenient questions about his behavior as a public servant. You may recall that it was an abundance of damning discovery evidence in the Dominion Voting System lawsuit against Fox News that forced media titan Rupert Murdoch to finally cry uncle and settle for $787.5 million rather than face more bad publicity in a defamation trial.

Texans on the hook

Hilton also explained to committee members that, technically, the case is against the state of Texas, not Paxton. And when Democratic state Rep. Jarvis Johnson asked Paxton if he would be willing to pay the $3.3 million settlement out of his campaign account, Paxton remained mute. “I don’t want to speak for the attorney general,” Hilton said, “I’ll just say there is no whistleblower case where any individual has paid anything because the individual is not liable under the terms of the statute.”

That’s certainly one way of looking at it, though those who believe government ought to be run more like a business must consider this: Companies that spend lots of money defending themselves because of the actions of an errant manager or employee often send that manager or employee packing after the legal costs are paid and the lawsuit is done. Consider the fate of Tucker Carlson, the prime-time Fox News propagandist who spent much time on air spreading falsehoods he knew to be untrue.

Republican state Rep. Steve Allison, 76, a San Antonio-based attorney with experience as a mediator and arbitrator, reflected on the conundrum that Paxton left for committee members charged with certain fiduciary responsibilities: “It strikes me that we’re kind of in the proverbial spot between a rock and a hard place in that we either pay the $3.3 million now or pay far more than that either in additional legal expenses [on outside counsel] or in an unfortunate result [losing the lawsuit].”

Amidst all of this, Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach, House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee chairman, said he was “troubled that hardworking taxpayers might be on the hook for this settlement between the attorney general and former employees of his office.” Concerned the state might pay the price for Ken Paxton’s sins, the General Investigating Committee launched an investigation into details that Paxton and his team declined to volunteer.

Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, 46, famously mustachioed chairman of the General Investigating Committee and a former county judge, stressed that Paxton’s subsequent impeachment was being undertaken to protect the Legislature from being drawn into Paxton’s increasingly complex web: “We cannot over-emphasize the fact that, but for Paxton’s own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement over his wrongful conduct, Paxton would not be facing impeachment by the House.”

Paxton’s corruption conjures some Netflix series where tentacles of scandal and hubris ensnare more and more victims. Democratic state Rep. Ann Johnson, vice chair of the investigating committee, was given the awkward task of explaining why the attorney general’s mistress posed a serious problem not only for Christian conservatives who idolized Paxton as their crusader but for a state government that might be pressed to monetarily clean up another of Paxton’s ethical messes.

“Another staff member says (Paxton) comes to them distraught at how he is continuing to be in love and (the staffer) tells him, ‘What the heck are you doing? You are exposing yourself and you are exposing this office to potential blackmail and potential influence and you can’t do it,’” Johnson told the House. “The other benefit is that Nate Paul giving (Paxton’s) mistress a job means he no longer has to drive back and forth from San Antonio to see her and it makes her more convenient (to him) here in Austin.”

Persecution playbook

Need evidence of societal decay? Consider the Memorial Day rally of dozens of Paxton supporters at the courthouse on his home turf of Collin County. As they waved signs — “Paxton Framed,” “Vote the Bible,” “We Need Legal Due Process” and “The Swamp is Deep in the Heart of Texas” — some argued allegations about Paxton were settled last November. To quote Collin County Republican Party Chairman Abraham George in all his audacity: “The people of Texas already spoke through the ballot box.”

That’s an interesting interpretation of the law: If a public official accused of violating our laws is reelected by the people, his transgressions are magically rendered null and void. It’s also interesting how the 60 Republicans who voted for impeachment abruptly became, in the eyes of amoral Republican extremists, “liberal Republicans” or “Republicans in Name Only.” This reinforces another truism: In today’s Texas GOP, if you make one principled vote, you’re suddenly a RINO.

In explaining their impeachment votes in a May 27 statement, Leach, 40, and four other Republican lawmakers representing ruby-red Collin County who presumably know Paxton best complimented him as “a longtime friend” and an “aggressive and effective warrior defending Texas against federal overreach.” Yet they voted to impeach amid allegations “ranging from manipulation of the legal system, abuse of power, bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation of public resources and obstruction of justice.”

Given the civil and criminal allegations that trail Donald Trump, it’s no wonder the Republican Party of Texas’ tea-party and Trump wings are furious over Paxton’s impeachment — and by fellow Republicans no less. The fact Paxton receives a warm welcome whenever in Waco may explain why Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson of Waco voted against impeachment, though he says his vote hinged on the lack of time allowed to study the 20 articles of impeachment.

Paxton and his supporters have drawn from the Trump persecution playbook in responding: Referring to House Speaker Dade Phelan, Paxton blames “Phelan’s coalition of Democrats and liberal Republicans” as being “in lockstep with the Biden administration.” Right-wing Texas commentator Michael Quinn Sullivan claims Paxton was impeached because he fought against the Biden administration, Big Tech and Big Pharma. Second Amendment poster boy Kyle Rittenhouse suggests it was all about guns.

Trump vows revenge on Republicans crossing Paxton, though given challenges facing his presidential r-election, that’s doubtful. Paxton, however, is employing this hardball strategy. Rock-ribbed conservative Republican state Rep. Charlie Geren angrily revealed to colleagues that “several members of this House, while on the floor of this House doing the state’s business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally threatening them with political consequences in their next election.”

And political gadfly and attorney Paul Davis, who filed a federal suit in Waco to set aside the 2020 election, insists the “RINOs’ case in the Texas House against Ken Paxton immediately fell apart upon cross examination.” He claims due process is dead. Yet this reveals widespread misunderstanding about the impeachment process where the House is akin to a grand jury considering prosecution evidence and whether it’s sufficient for trial. The Senate is where the summer trial will be fought, not the House.

But then there’s a lot of misunderstanding among an electorate that has chosen to elect and reelect a morally and ethically bankrupt politician because he tweaks the nose of the federal government and carries water for Donald Trump. And the pitiful thing is you don’t have to know much about state or federal law to understand that when you’re hollering for Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden to be locked up for crimes real and imagined, you better make sure your own team is corruption-free.