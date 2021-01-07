Bill Whitaker: Some of us accountable for Trump insurrectionists

Did you feel the earth beneath your feet move when pro-Trump insurrectionists, stirred to violence by the president of the United States and other elected officials, stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday?

If you didn’t feel dread or anxiety as democracy itself was trampled underfoot, capping two months of the same by the president’s seditionist enablers in more than 60 unsuccessful, evidence-starved lawsuits dismissed by some 90 incredulous judges and justices, maybe it’s because of our surreal times. Maybe nothing surprises us anymore, given the numbing sensation of those determined year after year to drag the rest of us into their anarchist, nightmarish, truth-isn’t-truth, burn-it-all-down anti-constitutional fantasies of white grievance and Old Testament theocracy.

Low point during Wednesday’s American carnage: Insurrectionists allowing a U.S. flag at the Capitol to drop to the ground while apparently trying to run up a blue Trump flag, telegraphing the mad obsession many have for this charismatic but demagogic, deceitful and incendiary president. Seeing Trump forces invade the Capitol reminded me again that what these people imagine as patriotism is akin to the “cancel culture” and constitutional subversion they forever accuse “socialist” Democrats of demonstrating. Yet those who stormed Congress in session weren’t socialists.