Bill Whitaker: Step aside for the lemmings racing for life’s exits

Compassion fatigue has set in. And if I’m not quite ready to rejoice as the resolutely unvaccinated sicken and die, it’s hard at this point to believe anything other than some sure had it coming. The contempt and hostility many “patriots” have voiced for us “sheep” are now returned with a vengeance by fate. Ironically, we’re not the ones resisting vaccination and masks in favor of Ivermectin, which right-wing media peddle even though in its usual dosage it’s designed for livestock — you know, like sheep.

Among those who symbolize the folly of such rabid attitudes: 45-year-old State Republican Executive Committee member H. Scott Apley of Galveston County, who venomously likened mask mandates to Nazism. When nationally respected physician Leana Wen innocently celebrated on social media news of the Pfizer vaccine’s long-term efficacy, Apley not only branded her “an absolute enemy of a free people” but added this hashtag of hatred: “#ShoveTheCarrotWhereTheSunDontShine.”

The GoFundMe account set up to pay medical bills incurred by Apley and his wife, who both contracted COVID-19, will presumably now help pay his funeral bills. His death this month leaves behind an infant son.