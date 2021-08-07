Bill Whitaker: Texans mess with Texans in stormy US Capitol hearing

Whether you cheered Texas House Democrats’ pilgrimage by chartered jet to Washington, D.C., last month to press for nationwide voting guarantees or you condemned them for abdicating their duties back home and blocking “election integrity” legislation, seasoned political observers can agree on one thing: The quest to break through Capitol Hill gridlock, grandstanding and polarization that four years of President Trump and an insurrection aggravated practically defines the word naïveté.
Even if this was all about publicity and fundraising, Democrats by now must have discovered something else: In our nation’s capital, a new melodrama is ever poised to consume the spotlight. For instance, the July 29 congressional appearance by Texas Democrats was overshadowed by the powerful testimony two days earlier of Capitol police officers detailing the violence and racism visited upon them on Jan. 6 by mostly white insurrectionists set on derailing congressional certification of 2020 election returns.
Texas House Democrats’ stated mission: Pressure Democratic lawmakers who control the U.S. Senate by the slimmest of margins to scrap the filibuster rule and pass legislation not only setting national standards for elections in all states but patching the hobbled Voting Rights Act of 1965, short-circuiting some of what Texas Republicans plan in their legislation back home. Texas Republicans, by contrast, insist their election integrity legislation isn’t that restrictive and even expands voting rights.
The highlight of this exodus may well have come when Democratic state Reps. Senfronia Thompson, Nicole Collier and Diego Bernal of Texas — all individuals of color — were hailed as “patriots” by Democratic lawmakers on the U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and derided as “spoiled cowards” by Republicans for breaking quorum in the Texas House and suspending action on Texas Republicans’ election bill and other legislation. No less than Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — feeling heat from right-wing primary election challengers — has upped tensions by calling for the Democrats’ arrest.
One can imagine how that would play out nationally: State lawmakers, most of them people of color, brought to the Texas State Capitol in handcuffs by order of mostly white leadership.
Some subcommittee members on July 29 clearly didn’t do their homework before questioning the Texas trio. South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, 43 and white, after establishing her civil rights credentials by noting her support for removing Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney’s bust from the U.S. Capitol, spent her allotted time interrogating Thompson, an 82-year-old African American Houstonian long of the Texas House, about the absurdity of not showing a photo ID to vote.
Problem: Texas voting legislation now in the crossfire covers everything but voter ID. The fight over Texas’ 2011 voter ID law was waged and settled by the federal courts several years ago. Oops.
Nor were matters helped by Republican Congressman Pete Sessions, 66, still smarting back home in Waco over a photo Sessions posted on social media, then deleted, of himself posing with “Stop the Steal” protesters outside the Capitol a few days before 800 or so like-minded protesters stormed the building. Seeking to show that Texas lawmakers are progressive on race, Sessions, who is white, stressed how ballots in the state are printed in multiple languages: “That’s not backwards. That’s pretty important!”
Then Sessions got corrected: Texas has offered voting in multiple languages because the federal Voting Rights Act and federal courts mandate it. To quote Collier, a 48-year-old African American attorney from Fort Worth who quickly got on Sessions’ bad side: “Texas was made to do these multiple languages. It wasn’t done on its own.” Sessions may want to consult Organization of Chinese Americans-Greater Houston v. Texas (2017) as determined by the ultra-conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
At another point, Sessions got in the weeds and accused Collier of lying about cost-of-living increases for retired Texas teachers — another matter unrelated to the voting rights legislation at hand. Long-suffering Democratic Subcommittee Chairman Jamie Raskin finally sent a congressional staffer off to learn the finer details about teacher retirement in Texas to settle the question of who was lying. Turns out Sessions and Collier were both right, but that’s another column.
Sessions’ vitriol led him into surrealism. While lambasting Texas Democrats for their misbehavior, he declared of his own party: “We don’t go and accuse people of things just because we’re losing” — an astonishing statement given that he and fellow Republicans have for months alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and without evidence. To quote Sessions on social media on Nov. 19: “This election was conducted fraudulently. We have the evidence and will prove the case.” Oops.
Republicans really should check themselves on Texas House Democrats’ recklessness. Speaking of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, Chairman Raskin noted: “They had a complaint about voting, too. They came here to ‘Stop the Steal.’ They had been goaded by Donald Trump to come and try to put pressure, coercive pressure, on Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes from Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, to proclaim a power no vice president has ever exercised before and doesn’t exist in the Constitution. And Pence, to his great credit, refused to do it. And you know what? They trashed the place.”
A few Republican lawmakers did come prepared. Congressman Pat Fallon, 53, a white Trump disciple from North Texas, politely disputed claims of racism in the Texas legislation’s banning of drive-thru and 24-hour voting, both initiated in Harris County in 2020 and popular with minorities. Evasiveness characterized Collier’s sparring with Fallon, a former state legislator, over Harris County’s pandemic-inspired election initiatives and exactly what constitutes racism:
Fallon: We have two weeks of early voting in Texas. If we were to reduce that to one week, would you say that would have a disproportionate effect on people of color?
Collier: I think you have to look at the totality of the circumstances.
Fallon: I’m just saying there’s two weeks now —
Collier: You can’t just say it’s that, though. It’s more than that. It’s also the hours, the locations.
Fallon: Yes, so this expands the [early voting] hours —
Collier: No, it doesn’t. It does not expand the hours, it reduces the hours.
Fallon: OK, it does not. In 253 counties, it expands the hours.
Collier: We had 24-hour voting.
Fallon: In one county.
Collier: There was 24-hour voting and now you cannot.
Fallon: Was there 253 counties that had 24-hour voting in the last cycle?
Collier: It reduces the voting.
Fallon: Would you join me in condemning Connecticut, New Hampshire and Delaware and New York and New Jersey for being racially insensitive by not having two weeks of early voting? Some of those states don’t have any early voting.
Collier: I’m not familiar with what’s going on in those other states.
Fallon: But would you say early voting is a good thing?
Collier: I would believe you have to look at the totality of the circumstances.
Fallon: So you don’t know what your stance is on early voting, drive-thru voting. Can you name any states that allow 24-hour voting currently in statute?
Collier: I know what Texas does and Dallas County had drive-thru voter registration.
Fallon: How about drive-thru voting? Are you aware of any states that allow drive-thru voting?
Collier: Harris County had drive-thru voting.
Fallon: I mean other than Texas.
Collier: That is the state I’m aware of — Texas.
Fallon: So there’s none that you know of. No other of the 50 states. I think what we see here — correct me if I’m wrong, you called this bill “Jim Crow 2.0.”
Collier: I have not made that statement today.
Fallon: Have you made it in the past?
Collier: No.
Fallon: You’ve never said it?
Collier: I don’t believe I have.
Fallon: So you don’t think —
Collier: But it is discriminatory, though.
Fallon: Do you believe it’s racially discriminatory?
Collier: It does have a disparate impact on people of color.
Fallon: So do you believe the people who support this bill are pushing racial discrimination?
Collier: I think that the outcome of this bill would be of disparate impact. I do think it is politically motivated.
Fallon: Are you calling your Republican colleagues racist in any form?
Collier: They’re uninformed.
Sparring between Republican congressmen from Texas and Democratic state legislators from Texas got to the point Chairman Raskin exploded in frustration: “I don’t mess with Texans messing with Texans!”
Other highlights included a memorable exchange between Rep. Thompson and Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, a 42-year-old African American businessman. Donalds pressed Thompson on why, given the intimidation she claimed she once experienced from a white poll watcher at her minority-rich polling place, she didn’t follow through and file a complaint with the election judge.
“Congressman, you’re black like me,” Thompson said as if talking to a misbehaving child playing dumb. “How many black people you know are going to be intimidated and go and file against a white person in the South?”
“I’m just talking about you,” Donalds said.
“And I’m talking about you, too.”
Texas Republicans may be right that their legislation is constitutionally bulletproof, though a provision to aggressively purge voter rolls threatens to send the state right back to court if it bungles the job to the degree it did in 2019. Yet the longer Texas Democrats and Republicans remain estranged over an election bill, the more likely the Republican Party is to seal its notoriety as the party of demagoguery, lies, violence and white victimhood. This strategy may work fine in the short run, but it’s foolhardy in a state where the demographics change with each passing election cycle.
“To my Democratic colleagues, it’s time to come home,” amiable Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy said in testimony. “Enough is enough. You’ve had your fun. It’s time to get back to work. You know as well as I do this legislation has been negotiated in good faith. House Bill 3, the reason we are here today, is a sound and tailored bill to improve existing law. And like every bill, it can get better through debate and deliberation. But unfortunately, until our colleagues decide to come home, that is not possible. In Texas, we allow everyone to submit amendments to be argued during floor debates. This is an inclusive process that has served us well and is available to those who want to participate.”
For all of Texas Republicans’ missteps, Clardy is right. The Washington spotlight has moved on. With another special legislative session that began Saturday, it’s time for Texas Democrats to return home and mix it up on the front lines. And if the state election integrity bill passed this year is racist, two courses should suggest themselves to Democrats: Take the objections to the federal courts and, more importantly, fire up voter turnout to levels that Texas Republicans regularly manage. And if Democratic constituents can’t summon up the deep resolve in voting that some Republican constituents do in rioting and insurrection, they may well deserve their fate.
Bill Whitaker retired as Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism. He blogs at thedailybillblog.blogspot.com.