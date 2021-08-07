Bill Whitaker: Texans mess with Texans in stormy US Capitol hearing

Other highlights included a memorable exchange between Rep. Thompson and Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, a 42-year-old African American businessman. Donalds pressed Thompson on why, given the intimidation she claimed she once experienced from a white poll watcher at her minority-rich polling place, she didn’t follow through and file a complaint with the election judge.

“Congressman, you’re black like me,” Thompson said as if talking to a misbehaving child playing dumb. “How many black people you know are going to be intimidated and go and file against a white person in the South?”

“I’m just talking about you,” Donalds said.

“And I’m talking about you, too.”

Texas Republicans may be right that their legislation is constitutionally bulletproof, though a provision to aggressively purge voter rolls threatens to send the state right back to court if it bungles the job to the degree it did in 2019. Yet the longer Texas Democrats and Republicans remain estranged over an election bill, the more likely the Republican Party is to seal its notoriety as the party of demagoguery, lies, violence and white victimhood. This strategy may work fine in the short run, but it’s foolhardy in a state where the demographics change with each passing election cycle.