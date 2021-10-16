Bill Whitaker: Vaccinations spurred by family prodding, deaths

Tradition in cultures the world over endows the final words of individuals departing this realm special significance, so it’s only right those of us in McLennan County, Texas and the nation consider for a few moments more the parting advice of 27-year-old Ashley Radde before she became another fatal victim of COVID-19. The day before she was intubated and largely silenced, she told her mother Angela to tell her friends to get vaccinated against the coronavirus — and to not balk as she had.
“It was right before she went on a ventilator,” Bill Radde said of his only child. “That was one of our last conversations. She regretted that she had not gotten (vaccinated) because she was seeing what kind of a position she had put us in as a family. She regretted that.”
An integral force in the country life of Axtell, population 2,200, 15 miles northeast of Waco, Ashley’s parents say her hesitance in getting vaccinated stemmed from the debunked claim COVID-19 vaccines can cause infertility or complicate pregnancies. She wasn’t alone: A Kaiser Family Foundation survey suggests many who haven’t been vaccinated believe that the vaccines contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 or that COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility.
Yet six long months before Ashley contracted COVID-19, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine jointly stated “there is no evidence that the vaccine can lead to loss of fertility.” Other credible medical and public health organizations jointly followed suit, stating “tens of thousands of reporting individuals have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective when administered during pregnancy. The same data have been equally reassuring when it comes to infants born to vaccinated individuals. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on fertility.”
In short, Ashley Radde died partly because of misinformation clogging social media and certain entities masquerading as legitimate news organizations but spreading vaccination disinformation and conspiracy theories similar to those now imperiling our very democracy. One of Ashley’s closest friends said she doesn’t remember when she first saw articles asserting the vaccine could cause infertility but that they surfaced in the overwhelming plethora of COVID-19-related content on Facebook.
“There’s so much information out there that we don’t really know what’s true and what’s not true,” Keeli Tawney told the Waco Tribune-Herald.
No one should underestimate the impact of Ashley’s Aug. 27 death in Waco on our rural community. Some $35,000 in donations has been raised for the Axtell ISD-Ashley Radde Memorial Scholarship Fund thus far. The Heart O’ Texas Scholarship Heifer Show was dedicated in her memory. And the Axtell cattle show team wore T-shirts with Ashley’s image as well as one of her admonitions to youths she helped coach. “She always told those girls, ‘Hold that head up,’ when it comes to cow showing,” Bill Radde said, “and they had that put on the back (of the shirts).”
Not surprisingly, Ashley’s death has also triggered second thoughts in the community of Axtell. Admitted skeptics have belatedly taken advantage of three vaccination clinics at the high school where she graduated almost a decade ago. Sixty people participated in the first clinic of Aug. 30, mere days after her death. When I asked 26-year-old Tyler Martinez, an electrical lineman who had just gotten off work, what prompted him to finally get vaccinated, he echoed a refrain from other clinics I attended.
“Ashley Radde’s passing and my parents bugging me about it,” he cited as reasons. “Long text every day, about five times a day, about getting the shot, and I finally texted them back and said, ‘Screw it, I’ll do it.’ I was tired of listening to my parents every day, but Ashley Radde’s passing was the main thing. She was a grade above me. I graduated in ’13, she graduated in ’12. It kind of hits home when someone of your age passes away.”
Martinez acknowledged the confusion that defeated Ashley and some of her friends: “It was everybody’s social media, people for it, people against it, and you’d start reading and [conclude] Facebook’s just not a very good place to … and I don’t research anything, so it was mainly my parents bugging me.”
Leonard Graham, 61, who was getting his second shot when I encountered him at a clinic at Axtell High School, acknowledged a similar mix of reasons for finally getting vaccinated. Ironically, he’s another of those one might have expected to roll up his sleeve sooner. Retired from the construction business, he has been involved in the artificial insemination of cattle for a quarter-century, he says. In other words, he has long been acquainted with what science and medicine can do for livestock.
“I wasn’t going to do it at all till Ashley,” he told me. “That’s hitting a little close to the house and I said, ‘Well, I better go ahead and get it done.’ My wife had it done a long time ago, but I wasn’t going to get it done at all. I just wasn’t worried about it. I didn’t see my mom for a whole year because she was scared to let anybody come over. My mama is 94. She lives in Lorena. I finally put my mask on and went on over there and she was fine with that. And she’s doing fine. She got her shot a long time ago.”
He also acknowledged a familiar political impulse behind his reluctance to get jabbed: “I just wasn’t worried about COVID. I just thought it was something brought on us by the Dems. (Laughter.) Sorry to say that, it’s the way I feel.”
During another clinic at Axtell High in the wake of Ashley’s death, one of those getting vaccinated was 31-year-old Jessica Millsaps, the wife of a truck driver and mother of two who grew up in Axtell, works at a nearby truck-driving school and is noticeably pregnant with twins Jaxtin and Jagger. (Everyone in the family has names beginning with the letter “J.”) She had hesitated because of “mixed reviews, and everybody has their own opinions on it and it’s hard to know what the right thing is to do.” Possible complications in giving birth to twins, however, prompted her to finally get vaccinated. Research has shown that COVID-19 poses a significant risk of complications for pregnant women.
“Another reason that swayed me other than being pregnant with twins is because we know a couple of local people in Axtell who have gotten it and passed away and they were really young,” she told me. “One of them graduated from Axtell a few years after my husband did, she was in her late 20s. It was nothing anybody here ever expected. So that was a huge factor for me in finally making the decision for me to do it. And then I have another friend here at the school and her brother was in great condition, he was a police officer, he worked out, he never had any prior health issues, didn’t get vaccinated, got COVID and passed away [at age 51].
“So just knowing these people, it’s hitting closer to home and is another reason I chose to do it.”
In an interview with Trib staff writer Rhiannon Saegert, Keeli Tawney said she and her friend Ashley weren’t so much opposed to vaccinations but worried about side-effects reported in one article and dismissed in another: “We were like, ‘We don’t know what’s true. We don’t know what’s not. We don’t know what’s going to happen five years from now.’” The two agreed they could wait till more research came out because they were in their 20s and didn’t see COVID-19 as much of a threat to them.
Rural resistance
Ashley’s death seems a tragedy all too typical of country folks in often isolated, fiercely independent, tradition-bound stretches of America. When the prospect of life-saving vaccines blossomed into reality last winter, the Kaiser Family Foundation found hesitance in settings all across America. But while confidence in the vaccines soon swelled among residents in urban, suburban and rural communities, “rural residents continue to be among the most resistant to getting vaccinated.”
No less than the Rural Policy Research Institute has determined that rural Americans are dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of urban counterparts — a divide health experts say is likely to widen as access to medical care shrinks for a population that tends to be older, sicker, heavier, poorer and less vaccinated. One solution: Ranchers, farmers and others who are leaders in their communities showing courage and stepping up to reverse matters.
“There is a national disconnect between perception and reality when it comes to COVID in rural America,” Alan Morgan, chief executive officer of the National Rural Health Association, told Kaiser Health News last month. “We’ve turned many rural communities into kill boxes. And there’s no movement towards addressing what we’re seeing in many of these communities, either among the public or among governing officials.”
What’s more, Americans who relied most on then-President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force for news about the viral outbreak in the early days of the pandemic are now among those least likely to have been vaccinated, according to a Sept. 23 Pew Research Center survey. The most highly vaccinated groups are composed of adults who in April 2020 said they relied most on national news outlets and public health organizations for COVID-19 news.
Axtell Independent School District Superintendent J.R. Proctor, 48, acknowledges that, even in the wake of Ashley’s death and the community sympathy shown her grieving family, measures to safeguard the community from COVID-19 remain “really polarizing, very polarizing.” While support for President Trump remains strong in Axtell, Proctor finds it striking so many refuse to embrace a vaccine produced through a public-private partnership steered and championed by Trump in 2020.
“The irony here is Trump was Operation Warp Speed,” Proctor told me. “I try to bring that up when I encourage people, you know, because the majority of the people I talk to who are opposed to it have been conservative. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s confusing to me because Trump pushed Operation Warp Speed. And yet, not too long ago [during an Aug. 22 rally], he said, ‘Y’all need to get the vaccine.’ And he almost got booed off the stage. And I think, ‘Where did this jump the tracks?’”
Proctor also agrees that social media sources further complicate efforts to quell the virus.
“I mean, there’s campaigns on Facebook, other social media outlets,” he said. “I’ve had videos sent to me [of] doctors — I believe it was a doctor in Montana who was called in to speak to a city council or something like that and he said, ‘Ivermectin is a cure.’ There’s a lot of people in this town that are using [the anti-parasitic drug] ivermectin as a prophylactic or, as soon as you’re exposed, you take it. It’s cheap, it’s safe under a doctor’s direction and it’s been around a long time.”
One might have assumed Ashley — a generous, effervescent presence dubbed “quintessential Axtell” by the superintendent, who knew agricultural science thoroughly from showing Hereford cattle from an early age, who received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural services from Tarleton State University and who was serving as the agriculture and natural resources agent in Bastrop County at the time she sickened — would just naturally be more accepting of the science behind the vaccines.
“Of course, when [age] twentysomething kids get on the internet and everything they see or hear through it is gospel to them — that’s what she was struggling with,” Bill Radde told me. “She did not want to have any abnormal babies, if you will. That was her biggest reason for not getting it. She really wanted to have kids and she was just afraid if she did get the shot, from what she had been reading and hearing through everything in the media, she might not be able to do that.
“We told her there was nothing behind that to prove that was true,” he said, noting that he and his wife Angela, an Axtell ISD counselor, got their shots early this year. “Every time we saw her, it was us saying over and over, ‘Are you going to get it? Are you going to get it?’ She was thinking about getting it finally, but it was just the media circus on the internet that was the main reason keeping her from getting the shot.”
Searching for truth
Arguably it’s more than that. The truth about COVID-19, masking and vaccination is out there. Ashley’s upbringing — her dad, 57, teaches animal science, wildlife and ecology management at Axtell High — suggests what ultimately left her vulnerable was not just disinformation and misinformation, plentiful though it is, politically correct though it may be in some stretches of Texas, but an inability or failure to sort out legitimate sources of news and information from a plague of malevolent rumormongers.
“You can’t use just one source,” 48-year-old Harker Heights firefighter René Fernandez told me while helping conduct a vaccination clinic at the Bubba’s 33 hamburger haunt in Waco. “I’ve got to get my information from multiple sources because once I get those multiple sources in place, I can see where the common facts are coming from. Some might be a little twisted, another agency might have a little spin to it, but if you can come up with one thought that is the same, that’s what I’m looking for.”
And Fernandez says firefighters and paramedics have good reason to value credible sources: “Being a firefighter and running ambulances, every single day we see shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. You get these calls and it’s taxing mentally and physically to see these people in the physical condition they are. And it’s stressful not so much because it’s work, but you see the conditions these people are in and you see their families and friends. It’s just too much.”
Sadly, all this unfolds amid defiant resistance across Texas driven by hard-headed, spoiling-for-a-fight political ideology. Caleb Wallace, 30, of San Angelo died of COVID-19 hours after Ashley but only after spending the pandemic battling masking ordinances, science and mainstream media, a fight waged from a dusty, insular stretch of West Texas that dwarfs Axtell but evokes a similarly strong rural character in agriculture and politics. He left behind three children and a wife pregnant with a fourth.
Headlines bristle over stories of hostility. On Sept. 10 a vehemently anti-mask restaurant owner in Rowlett, north of Dallas, removed the parents of an immunocompromised 4-month-old boy for wearing masks in his business. On Sept. 16 three tourists from Texas assaulted a restaurant hostess in Manhattan in a dispute over New York City regulations requiring proof of vaccination before entering. And of more than 9,000 Texans who died from COVID-19 in August and September, nearly 40% were under age 60.
Considering the polarized environment, all of the volunteers delivering vaccinations whom I interviewed over three weeks feared government-mandated vaccinations might only provoke more resistance.
“People don’t like to be forced to do something,” said Chris Shelley, 46, a Killeen firefighter who helps conduct vaccination clinics in McLennan County. “They want to have their options, their freedom of choice. Especially in the South, they’re very proud to be able to make their own decisions and choices. When you go and mandate something like that, people are going to question it, and that’s why I don’t think mandates are going to work. Whatever the reason, a bunch of people don’t want to hear, ‘You have to do this.’ They don’t like to hear that. And that’s just the way the world is now.”
Ashley, however, represents that segment of the population that balks not because of constitutional issues over individual freedom versus the “general welfare” cited in the U.S. Constitution but, rather, wildly conflicting media accounts regarding the virus and vaccination. In such scenarios, folks sometimes agree to disagree, then move on. One of Ashley’s best friends, Courtney Doyle, weighed the evidence and got vaccinated early on; Ashley, fearful of long-term effects, hesitated and fell prey to the virus.
Given this toxic and mixed-up environment, clinic volunteers such as Shelley are good medicine. When people walk into the Axtell High cafeteria for vaccination, he’s aware of the skepticism many have, even if they’re there because family members badgered them or Ashley’s tragic example stirred them. He lightens the mood, apologizing for running out of the vaccine that inserts magnetic tracking microchips and inquiring if one would instead accept vaccines that give one either a second head or a third leg.
“Quite a few people have stated that, frankly, they’re tense about getting the vaccine and I’m just trying to ease things a little and make them laugh, and they seem to appreciate it more,” he told me. “It’s just a different approach.” He also has a helpful empathy for those who delayed vaccination till now. He too acknowledges initial reluctance, at least till he had studied the pros and cons of the vaccines produced through unprecedented emergency timelines.
‘She was way too young’
Some individuals belatedly getting vaccinations are doing so because they’re seeing the virus claim more lives than the old and the ailing. Consider 41-year-old Mandy Hensley of Axtell, whom I met at a clinic at Axtell High: She believes in science and the vaccine but was wary about adverse vaccine reactions some have reported. Ashley’s death and the high incidence of COVID-19 cases in Axtell ISD just before Labor Day weekend changed her mind.
“I figured I was 40 years old, this isn’t going to get me,” she said. “And then people I went to high school with started dying and I thought, ‘I’m going to go get my shot.’ And that’s how it was for me. I mean, I’ve online shopped for groceries. I didn’t want to leave my house while all this was going on. But I have kids who go to school every day. And with them bringing in everything, germs and whatnot, I figured I might as well go ahead and get it because, what, are we now in the third wave or so?”
Daughter Marilyn, 16, cited the fate of Ashley Radde as influential on friends at school: “Everybody was talking about it. They’re still talking about it. They just talk about how bad the situation was, that she was way too young.” She also said Axtell parents responding to a brief but significant outbreak at the school started quarantining many of her friends “because they got it or their little brothers got it and everything else, and it was like, well, maybe I better get the shot as a precaution.”
Many say family dynamics made the difference. A 60-year-old welder based in Elm Mott whom I met at a vaccination clinic in the parking lot of the Waco ISD stadium sheepishly admitted he had long delayed getting the shot but now had an overwhelming incentive: “My daughter’s going to have a baby and she don’t want us to be around unless we have those shots, so, other than that, I don’t know if I would have got it. I was going to get it sooner or later. But I work out of town a lot so I never have time.”
A 40-year-old Waco woman vaccinated last spring who brought her 20-year-old son to a clinic in Waco lamented the young are so vulnerable to claims on social media: “It’s like the younger generation, they listen to so many conspiracy theories.” Her son balked because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization suggested unwise shortcuts in testing. Federal experts insist pharmaceutical companies did not bypass safety protocols or adequate testing.
And a 46-year-old trucker in Axtell told me that his inclination had been to trust fate till his wife said otherwise. “God has a plan no matter what happens, and no vaccine, no nothing, is going to stop it when it’s your time to go,” he insisted. When his wife, 50, reminded him that he wears a seat belt for protection, he paused: “True. I don’t know, it’s just a difference. I look at truck-driving the same way.
“When it’s my time to go, there’s no seat belt or nothing that is going to keep that from happening.”
Enemies, foreign and domestic
Thus we behold the tragedy of 21st-century America, a land in which medical science can develop and produce vaccines in record time to quell a killer virus, a land in which social media were once envisioned as distributing reliable news and information and yielding a smarter, more savvy population — and a land in which obsession with money and power amid surging political and religious tribalism has rendered many of us disoriented, confused, grasping at the wrong information sources to save our lives.
Nor is the disinformation necessarily being peddled solely by domestic sources intent on confounding political loyalties. U.S. intelligence has proven foreign agents seeking to undermine America are playing grand puppeteer with our sentiments, prejudices and assumptions. No less than the conservative Wall Street Journal reported back in March that “Russian intelligence agencies have mounted a campaign to undermine confidence in Pfizer Inc.’s and other Western vaccines, using online publications.”
“World War III might be going on right now,” Axtell ISD Superintendent Proctor speculated. “It’s just going on under the table. It’s cyber warfare, it’s misinformation warfare. We taught the rest of the world how to do it [via U.S. propaganda during the two world wars] and now they’re coming back at us. It’s scary that you have a nation of people who often go to the same churches, go to the same stores, and they won’t be friends with each other because this person voted one way. How did we get there?”
He pointed to his 10-year-old son in the next room.
“That little guy right there? I worry about him. As an educator, I worry about his generation.”
When I asked Proctor and Radde what they would change about the dynamics increasingly strangling any effective and sustained pandemic response, not just locally but nationally, they answered in unison.
“Man, if I could wave a wand and take the politics out of it, I would,” Proctor said. “I think it’s cost a lot of people their lives.”
Firefighter Pablo Ramos III, COVID-19 clinic coordinator for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, tells me that while 61 percent of county residents have received one dose of vaccine and 53 percent are fully vaccinated, local clinics aren’t slowing down this fall. Some larger corporations are now mandating vaccinations to safeguard employees, the workplace and customers. Some businesses argue that Gov. Greg Abbott’s edict last week banning private company vaccine mandates is unconstitutional.
In a society ailing from more than just viral spread and divided not only over how to respond but whether to respond, each case of vaccine hesitance invites moral questions about who we are: Does the head of a household who balks out of political principle consider the fate of his family’s subsistence if he dies of COVID-19? Does one who initially balks because the virus strikes mostly at the old and the infirm unconsciously demonstrate disregard for others in society as a potential asymptomatic spreader?
Time and the virus may sort out such matters. In a conversation a few weeks ago, a local health care worker lamented that her sister, a nurse practitioner, drew deeply from the Trumpian/QAnon well of shadowy narratives about vaccines engineered with microchips to monitor citizenry and underground movements devoted to blood-drinking and child victims. “Well, please know this,” my acquaintance told her sister. “If you get COVID and die, I’m getting control of your kids and getting them vaccinated.”
Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism. He blogs at thedailybillblog.blogspot.com.
