Bill Whitaker: Vaccinations spurred by family prodding, deaths

“Of course, when [age] twentysomething kids get on the internet and everything they see or hear through it is gospel to them — that’s what she was struggling with,” Bill Radde told me. “She did not want to have any abnormal babies, if you will. That was her biggest reason for not getting it. She really wanted to have kids and she was just afraid if she did get the shot, from what she had been reading and hearing through everything in the media, she might not be able to do that.

“We told her there was nothing behind that to prove that was true,” he said, noting that he and his wife Angela, an Axtell ISD counselor, got their shots early this year. “Every time we saw her, it was us saying over and over, ‘Are you going to get it? Are you going to get it?’ She was thinking about getting it finally, but it was just the media circus on the internet that was the main reason keeping her from getting the shot.”

Searching for truth