Bill Whitaker: Voting early, mailing early crucial in fall election

President Trump last week made clear that, ahead of one of the most pivotal and polarizing elections in our nation’s history, he is working against funding improved efficiency of the U.S. Postal Service because smart mail delivery might hurt him in the fall election. If that admission doesn’t lend credence to alleged under-the-table machinations to enlist the Ukrainian government in efforts to hinder Joe Biden in return for $400 million in military aid, then some of us remain not only oblivious to reality but dedicated to the proposition we must do all we can to block the voting rights of those friends and neighbors with whom we disagree politically. Nothing personal, mind you!
And this is where we are 79 days before Election Day 2020 in America.
Some of us are old enough to remember when the Republican Party encouraged voting by mail, partially because it was easier on older or incapacitated Americans, partially because older voters have long been a backbone of the Republican Party. Now President Trump opposes any funding to bolster post office delivery of vote-by-mail ballots on the grounds that voting by mail is ripe for fraud, even though little statistical evidence of this can be found. Only Thursday in a high-profile case involving mail-in ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a federal judge — a Trump appointee — told the Trump campaign and the Republican Party that they would have to furnish actual evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in the state. Oops.
Also last week, the Supreme Court of the United States, in a 6-3 decision, rebuffed a bid by the Republican National Committee and Rhode Island Republicans to negate a lower-court order that approved an agreement between state election officials and civic groups to waive a requirement that absentee ballots be signed in the presence of either two witnesses or a notary. Even the highest court in the land knows there’s no future in justices and judges supporting hollow claims of massive vote-by-mail fraud. Smarter Republicans, assuming any remain in the party, should concentrate on crafting and cultivating platforms and policies more appealing to the growing racial, ethnic and religious diversity of America rather than cooking up more ways to keep their fellow citizens from voting.
And heaven help President Trump if more Americans conclude he’s to blame for a postal slowdown impacting such things as prompt delivery of critical medications for seniors and veterans. A friend of mine who supports Trump posted this on Facebook last week: “So on June 29, I mailed in all the paperwork for my concealed carry permit, which I was told would be approved within 21 days. Mailed it to the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin, 90 miles from my house. I called today cuz I haven’t heard anything. The mail was never received. Who wants a mail-in ballot?”
I’m voting by mail for the first time this fall. Although I have long enjoyed voting in person because of its proud civic participatory nature, my wife insisted on the switch because of the viral pandemic and because, in terms of age, I’m among those deemed most vulnerable if I contract this malady. The irony in all this: If President Trump had demonstrated stellar leadership last spring and rallied the nation in a science-based strategy instead of dismissing the pandemic as a political hoax and spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19, he might not be staring down waves of angry Americans seeking to vote by mail.
Another irony: Trump and his wife have applied to vote by mail in the fall election.
The Tribune-Herald has already offered its nuanced opinion of the Texas Supreme Court decision on whether lack of immunity to COVID-19 qualifies as enough of an actual disability to instead vote by mail this time around: The court ruled it did not but Chief Justice Nathan Hecht went on to note that “election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face. The decision to apply to vote by mail based on a disability is the voter’s, subject to a correct understanding of the statutory definition of ‘disability.’” In short, it’s the business of the voter to determine if he or she has a reasonable disability, not rank-and-file election officials. This might clear the way for some who have underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable should they contract COVID-19.
Healthy Texans under age 65, however, shouldn’t count on any last-minute reprieve from Gov. Greg Abbott expanding mail-in voting, if only because many election offices at this stage are not prepared for a significant increase in mail-in ballots. However, the Brennan Center for Justice, acknowledging this, last week produced a guide for in-person voting to help keep voters and poll workers from readily contracting COVID-19. Recommendations include reconfiguring each polling-place setup to allow substantial space between voting privacy booths and distance between poll workers. It recommends county officials expand election worker ranks and “recruit a surplus of poll workers for elections, especially from segments of the population who are not at high risk from COVID-19.”
The Brennan Center also recommends that jurisdictions “work with public health departments to develop a system for poll workers to check for any symptoms before their shifts and to ensure that the public is being monitored for spread,” that poll workers have a supply of face masks handy for voters who arrive without them and that they be knowledgeable about “proper procedures for removing used gloves and masks.” The center recommends voting locations be “relocated to spaces that are well-ventilated and can accommodate social distancing” — school gymnasiums, community recreation centers, convention centers and large parking lots, weather permitting.
Worst thing: Voting in tightly confined rooms when a lot of people are trying to vote. That’s pretty fair evidence that your election office isn’t thinking about your safety and wellbeing. Best evidence your election office is looking out for you: Something Williamson County elections administrator Chris Davis, former president of the Texas Association of Elections Administrators, suggested in a recent National Public Radio interview: drive-through voting, possibly at a “defunct or closed bank with several teller lanes ... perhaps parking garages, something that can give one-stop service.” Obviously, this better ensures voter safety, yet qualifies as in-person voting.
As one now voting by mail, my only advice is to mail those ballots off as early as humanly possible. Same goes for voting in person. That advice shouldn’t be difficult to follow. Most voters with whom I’m acquainted knew how they were going to vote in the presidential election a year ago if not two or three years ago. And COVID-19 probably won’t stop them.
