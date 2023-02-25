Against the solemnity of other remarks that afternoon, the soaring observations of 70-year-old Shirley Bush stood out at the unveiling of a long-awaited state historical marker commemorating the grisly lynching of her kin, 17-year-old African American farmhand Jesse Washington, in downtown Waco in 1916. Bush’s remarks exhibited all the passion of an old-time religious revival, even one falling on Super Bowl Sunday.

“This is the day that the Lord has made,” Bush told the crowd gathered outside City Hall. “I don’t know about y’all, but I’m going to rejoice and be glad in this. The Lord that we serve makes no mistakes. February the 12th, 2023, didn’t just come up in a book but it was predestined before the beginning of the world, that where you are standing and where you are sitting, it was already predestined when God made the world. God makes no mistakes. Yes, we’re here to honor a great hero, Jesse Washington.”

She then proclaimed the marker unveiling “a time to rejoice and be exceedingly glad because a great legend has come forth.”

Legend? Maybe if one expands definition of the word. Hero? Hardly. Jesse Washington’s very relevance in American history is that a community steeped in the Lost Cause, the Ku Klux Klan and the principle of keeping African Americans fearful and in their place rendered him not only a second-class citizen but a victim in that he was illiterate, mentally deficient and horribly violated by a system of law and order that shoved aside the scales of justice and got on with the business of almighty white retribution.

The lynching of Jesse Washington might have had a hero had District Judge Richard Munroe, in all his eminence, raced into the street and thrown himself between Washington and the judge’s neighbors, daring them to take justice into their own hands. The lynching of Jesse Washington might have had a hero had Police Chief Guy McNamara stepped up and threatened to shoot as many rioters as he could rather than watching idly as Washington was repeatedly stabbed and roasted alive.

Neither had courage or scruples on May 15, 1916, which is why a historical marker is relevant today. And in case you’re wondering what “critical race theory” is — read the horrors chronicled on the marker or in books such as William D. Carrigan’s “The Making of a Lynching Culture: Violence and Vigilantism in Central Texas, 1836-1916” or Patricia Bernstein’s “The First Waco Horror: The Lynching of Jesse Washington and the Rise of the NAACP” and you might begin to understand.

None of this is to endorse the views of descendants of Lucy Fryer, the 53-year-old white woman raped and bludgeoned to death, allegedly by Washington. While descendants have remained mostly quiet about community efforts to publicly acknowledge the injustice of Washington’s lynching, one spoke out when the locally based Community Race Relations Coalition in 2006 sought to press the city of Waco and McLennan County to issue formal apologies for long ago failing to protect Washington’s rights.

“An apology for long-ago acts is not going to bring lynching victims back — or undo the crimes that may have led them to be lynched,” Charlotte Morris wrote to the Tribune-Herald in 2006. “If racial injustice still exists, it’s not because of the lynchings that happened before most of us were born. The fate of convicted murderer Jesse Washington was brutal, cruel and unjust. However, he was a convicted murderer and sentenced in a court of law. The actions he took against my great-grandmother, Lucy Fryer, were just as brutal, cruel and unjust. He raped and killed her.”

During a 2016 Baylor University oral history interview in which he expressed empathy for Washington relatives, Morris’ son, Coy, great-great-grandson of Lucy Fryer, said the first step one had to take in approaching the tragedy, “especially from my perspective and being white,” was to sort out just what happened — “this was her murder, this was his lynching.” That is, he uncoupled the two: Washington rated execution as assessed by jurors but not through mob depravity and violence.

Justice denied

Such sentiments deserve reflection, not knee-jerk dismissal. Yet there’s the rub. Precisely because of this horrific lynching before gleeful thousands, we now know the confession elicited from a mentally challenged farmhand should have rated additional scrutiny by the justice system — and we know, again because of the lynching, that the trial was a rushed affair, that the legal counsel given Washington was incompetent or intimidated or both, and that the jury reportedly deliberated less than five minutes.

In short, the other victim that day was American justice, thrashed sufficiently that the statues of divine order, justice and liberty personified atop the county courthouse should have crumbled in despair and embarrassment. In building the grandly neoclassical courthouse 15 years earlier, town fathers strutted noble principles and ideals through those statues. Yet only a few years after courthouse construction, a vengeful mob lynched another African American, 20-year-old Sank Majors, at the nearby, newly built Washington Avenue bridge over the Brazos. One newspaper headline: “Judge Lynch on the Bench.”

We thus have compelling evidence bolstering critical race theory, which argues racism so thoroughly permeates our customs, business practices, ordinances, laws and justice system it need not necessarily rely on the efforts of the individual. It explains not only the rush to mob violence specially reserved for the despised African American more than a century ago but how five Black police officers could beat and torture 29-year-old African American Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in Memphis several weeks ago.

Rational people can disagree about how much to fester over provocative matters of race, especially given our inability to easily slip into one another’s skin and perspective, the latter often formed over decades. Mae Jackson, Waco’s first popularly elected African American mayor (2004) and no shrinking violet in confronting challenges, reportedly fretted at the prospect of her town’s obsessing over the Jesse Washington lynching to the point of it being divisive and counterproductive.

To a degree, a historical marker solves matters. Unlike an ornate statue that can glorify a cause, inspire idolatry or intimidate subjects, unlike an awkward public apology for sins committed by other people generations ago, a historical marker functions as an instructive, straightforward footnote of a few hundred carefully chosen words, allowing one to pursue further study on his or her own. Problems arise, however, when some of us read more into a marker’s text than its words allow.

Shirley Bush, already on record as believing in Washington’s innocence in the murder of Lucy Fryer, clearly read plenty into the unveiling ceremony by glorifying Washington, rejoicing in God’s perfection and repeating the theme of predestination amidst growing racial strife in America. Her message, perhaps unwittingly, also overlooked the courage, ingenuity and perseverance of mere mortals, not God, in ensuring equality before the law. Such mortals include those heroes who have shown stubborn resolve in chronicling the lynching of Bush’s ill-fated family member.

Heroes past, present

Others instead did the honors. Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry credited Elisabeth Freeman, who at age 39 was smartly recruited by the early-day NAACP to visit Waco just after the lynching to interview residents, including red-faced community leaders who shared responsibility for what happened as well as court and law enforcement officials. One who rated honorable mention in this fact-finding endeavor: Roy Nash, the white NAACP staffer whose resourcefulness led to Freeman’s being tapped for the job.

In acknowledging in a May 16, 1916, telegram that such reporting couldn’t be safely done by an African American, Nash suggested Freeman’s reputation as a prominent white suffragist would justify her presence in Waco and her asking questions. (Even some in the Ku Klux Klan backed women’s rights, at least to a point.) “The facts in this instance should be particularly easy to ascertain,” Nash wrote. “If 15,000 citizens witnessed the burning, the town will be talking of nothing else for some time.”

Jo Welter of the Community Race Relations Coalition credited the historical marker to, among others, former City Councilwoman Toni Herbert, now 74, a white civic leader whose persistence and honesty (as recognized by those of us who know and respect her) survived the bureaucracy of the Texas Historical Commission and other hurdles. Through the helpful insight of individual commission staffers, the marker was pursued under the expedited category of “untold markers” designed to fill critical historical gaps.

The marker ceremony went off without protest — the latter a distinct possibility anymore given the fury into which some parents across Texas erupt over fears their white children might experience misgivings whenever our nation’s racial history is taught. No white supremacists showed up brandishing high-powered weaponry, either because Super Bowl pregame activities consumed them or they didn’t read about the upcoming unveiling in the Trib.

“Well, we haven’t really been loud about it, you know?” Herbert told me after the unveiling, held on the birthdays of Lincoln and the NAACP. “I mean, our goal was to get it in the ground before anyone really realized what was going on. It just works better that way. And, I mean, I was concerned about today because I was here the day we had that impromptu rally [in Waco] about marriage equality. There were people with giant rifles standing around yelling at us. I was concerned there might be some blowback.”

After the January 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol and brutalizing of police officers by a mostly white mob normally prone to counting themselves as the law-and-order, back-the-blue crowd, blowback is a reasonable expectation. The party of the Great Emancipator has abandoned its founding principles; last summer the Republican Party of Texas formally prioritized repeal of the Voting Rights Act. The Federalist Society-dominated Supreme Court is already working to destroy the 1965 law, bit by critical bit.

East Texas Republican state Rep. Cody Harris filed legislation last month to forbid state funding of public institutions of higher learning that teach critical race theory. “Building on our work from last session to ban critical race theory in our K-12 classrooms, I filed House Bill 1607 which will keep it from being taught at Texas college and university campuses,” he said in a statement. “Texas must push back on the progressive agenda to indoctrinate the minds of our future and I’m proud to help lead the effort!”

When I asked Herbert what happened to the considerable racial progress made in decades past by Americans under bipartisan political leadership preaching tolerance and inclusion, she didn’t hesitate: “Donald Trump. I mean, I think he gave them permission. We have had people that were that way, that felt that way and believed that way, all along, and now they’re the champions. ‘Stand back and stand by’ — that kind of stuff. People are just — you know, when we did the marriage equality thing, these people were there with guns. I just went over to them. And there was this young woman with her big rifle and I asked her something and we actually had a conversation. I said, ‘You know, this is a democracy.’ And she said, ‘No, it’s not a democracy, it’s a republic.’ And I said, ‘You know, that’s semantics. It’s a republican form of democracy.’”

This difference of opinion, Herbert informed me, melted away in significance when the conversation somehow turned to homemade cornbread.

Perhaps in her infectious optimism about the perfection of God and predestination, Shirley Bush sought to add a little hope and homemade cornbread to an occasion marking the very worst in mankind. Yet the trouble with predestination is that it covers an awful lot of territory, including some truly awful happenings. And it poses legitimate questions about whether God endows us with minds and hearts and thus challenges us individually and collectively to do better by our fellow man rather than simply relying on God.

“But I just want to stand here and say, he is the Super Bowl hero,” Bush said of Jesse Washington at the unveiling. “He fought a good fight. Yeah, the Chiefs and the Eagles, they’re going to be running up and down the field, passing the ball, trying to get a touchdown, but today Jesse Washington has already got his touchdown. He already won his Super Bowl. He got 45 years on them Eagles and those Chiefs, a hundred and some years ago, but today he is a legend. He may have been lynched, but that’s all right, that’s all right, he has [gone] from lynch to legend. He may have been drug, but today we can hug one another and tell one another that we love each other. It’s all right to go back and reminisce what happened, but what God wants us to do today is to hug each other and forget about, you know, what I said about you, what I done to you, and just ask for forgiveness and let’s move on. It’s time to move on now because we’re trying to win the Super Bowl like Jesse Washington did.”

It’s hard to dismiss such joyful noise. Yet it’s relevant to note that neither Freeman in her report to the NAACP nor Herbert in composing a rough draft for the marker tried to suggest Washington was innocent of murder, only that he was cheated of the protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and even state law, dragged out of the courthouse (while the county sheriff ducked out the back) and cursed, beaten, stabbed and burned while suspended over a fire before his corpse was further dismembered and abused. It’s also relevant to note that God has often been invoked to keep African Americans, Hispanics and others out of power, far from the ballot box and down on the farm.

“When representing myself as a news reporter,” Elisabeth Freeman wrote the NAACP back in 1916, “I asked, ‘What shall I tell the people up North?’ Ex-Mayor Mackaye [likely J.H. Mackey] said, ‘Fix it up as well as you can for Waco and make them understand that the better-thinking men and women of Waco were not in it.’ I said, ‘But some of your better men were down there. The whole thing savors so rotten because the better men have not tried to protest against it. Your churches have not said a word.’”