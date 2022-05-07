Bill Whitaker: Will Supreme Court come after other rights next? Abortion opinion unlikely to quell societal furor

When I learned of an early draft of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on the future of abortion as a constitutional right surfacing on Politico last week, I balked as a skeptical journalist out of concern for its being a fake. However, when I finally chanced a look at the first 20 or so pages, I quickly recognized Alito’s personality in the writing — snarky, intolerant, pugnacious and, whatever else, remarkably straightforward.

In short, genuine to the letter, something Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the following day, even as Roberts stressed the written opinion was a draft, certain to be tweaked and revised by concurring justices. However the opinion is ultimately refined, though, the outcome seems sure in this forceful, uncompromising text: The high court’s long-anticipated reassessment of Roe v. Wade that a half-century ago struck down Texas law criminalizing abortion and gleaned from the mighty Fourteenth Amendment a right to privacy that protects a pregnant woman’s choice of whether to undergo an abortion is about to strip away federal protections.

Thereafter, this right will be left to the states, which history proves have an abysmal record of protecting the rights of certain citizens. And while 78 percent of Texas voters in a recent University of Texas at Austin poll may well believe abortions should be allowed in some form, don’t bet the house on that sentiment manifesting itself in the form of actual votes. So far as Texas goes, a 2021 state “trigger” law starts a 30-day countdown toward banning most abortions once the formal ruling from the Supreme Court is issued, presumably consigning to the trash heap a bizarre anti-abortion law encouraging Texans to sue for cash any neighbors, co-workers or family members they find helping facilitate abortions, exempting those who actually received the abortions.

Even alongside controversial issues such as immigration, health care and gun rights, abortion is unique. In an era that condemns compromise, abortion is the one issue that absolutely demands cooler heads and societal and political compromise and savvy leadership if the life of the unborn is sacred and the rights of the mother are to be respected in ways that men in other matters demand to be respected. Indeed, many men vigorously resisting masking mandates and vaccinations during the pandemic have used the very same rhetoric that women have in resisting government’s telling them what they could and could not do regarding their own bodies.

Anti-abortion protesters once regularly likened abortion to slavery, but that’s a colossally flawed defense — a former slave could indeed survive free, even though some whites for generations openly doubted the abilities of African Americans in individual subsistence; a former master could survive without a slave, certain hardships notwithstanding. The abortion issue, by contrast, has dealt with the solitary instance when two lives are caught up in one physical body for the better part of a year. So whose rights prevail? Is a legitimate and workable balance of these human rights even possible in an age of extremes? Is it even relevant?

“Back in 1974, my wife and I did murder our own child [through abortion] and I suffer almost daily from that,” Waco attorney, Army veteran and former McLennan County Republican Party chairman Jon Ker told the Texas House Public Health Committee last year in favor of this state “trigger” bill while chairing the Abolish Abortion Subcommittee of the State Republican Executive Committee. “I do know the effects of what abortion can do, even from a father’s perspective, and that is just something that needs to be — the reprehensible thing of abortion needs to be abolished in our state and in our nation because it hurts everybody. And I would like to say one other thing and then I’ll quit: That life inside that mother is not the mother’s life. When we say that it’s a choice or the mother’s health, we’re [suggesting] that that life within that mother is not a separate life, and it is separate and that life under our founding documents needs to be protected.”

During the 2021 legislative session, other presumably equally sincere pro-life advocates lambasted the idea of the state of Texas waiting for the Supreme Court of the United States to finally get around to striking down the constitutionality of one’s right to an abortion. Some argued Texas should ignore the highest court in the land, ban abortion statewide to save unborn lives and secede from the United States if necessary. And more and more, frustrated pro-life advocates citing biblical verses and touting Christian values have abandoned the long-accepted view that young women seeking abortions are themselves innocent and misguided victims. “I see [that] women who have abortions are not seen as criminals, and I wonder why,” a Houston woman told the House Public Health Committee shortly before Ker testified. “I know it’s partially because abortion is kind of an anesthetized term, but what’s really happening is child sacrifice. These precious human lives are being sacrificed to glorify women’s freedom of choice.” She cited Isaiah 1:17: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed.”

And all this aforementioned diversity of opinion is just on the pro-life side. A Pew Research Center national survey conducted in March and part of a Pew report released Saturday morning found that while Republicans and Democrats have long been on opposite ends of the issue, the 42 percentage-point partisan gap today is considerably larger than it was in the recent past: “The change in attitudes has come almost entirely among Democrats: Currently, 80 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, up from 72 percent in 2016 and 63 percent in 2007. Republicans’ views have shown far less change over time: Currently, 38 percent of Republicans and GOP leaners say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. In many ways, the partisan divisions over whether abortion should generally be legal in the United States tell only part of the story. While most Democrats say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, sizable shares favor restrictions on abortion under certain circumstances. And while most Republicans favor making abortion illegal in all or most cases, majorities favor exceptions in cases of rape or when the life of the woman is at risk.”

Rights in the balance

Justice Alito gets this much right at the very outset of his 98-page opinion: “Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.” The basic thrust in his draft opinion insists that not only is the right to a medical abortion mentioned nowhere in the U.S. Constitution but the legal scaffolding supporting it and the rights to contraceptives, racially mixed marriages and gay marriages — the fundamental and cherished right to privacy — is also mentioned nowhere in the Constitution. He stresses that abortion ranks as a special concern to the court in contrast to these other hard-earned rights, given its threat to the life of the unborn.

Yet given the hobbling legitimacy of the Roberts court in survey after survey over embarrassments up to and including the scandal of this leaked draft opinion; calls for ethics reform for the high court after texts by the politically bonkers wife of right-wing Justice Clarence Thomas surfaced proposing a virtual coup d’état; and high court nominees who will say anything before the Senate Judiciary Committee to get plum lifetime appointments, who can really believe these politicized justices won’t soon come after other “rights”? Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro and other emboldened right-wing zealots have already signaled they’re coming after gay marriage next. And the unrepentant tone in the Alito draft practically invites them to mount further combat in America’s increasingly divisive culture wars.

In his February draft, Justice Alito repeatedly dismisses the reasoning of past justices (nearly to the point of insulting them) in his insistence that the right to an abortion is mentioned nowhere in the Constitution. He’s right, of course, but there’s also no mention in the Constitution about, say, allotting free speech rights to corporations in the form of unlimited and corrupting cash to political entities, per the Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission ruling of 2010, which Alito supported. And that court decision has enriched already wealthy elites and widened our societal and political divide through corporate titans and noisy billionaires eager to game the constitutional system for their own ends, even as they sometimes play populist puppeteer to the masses.

And regarding that right to privacy upon which some arguments for abortion rights have relied: Given that some of us believe the high court has succumbed to unceasing political pressure, Alito and concurring justices best be wary of the far right who are increasingly alone in granting them legitimacy: Privacy has been cited as a constitutionally relevant right by conservatives in everything from filling out U.S. Census forms (a tea-party gripe in 2010) to gun-ownership registries, which some fear will allow the government to readily confiscate our weaponry when it finally mutates into a dictatorship. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara specifically mentioned this latter scenario as a concern when I interviewed him a couple of months ago. It was part of his broader concern back in January 2013 when he surprised some constituents by insisting he would refuse to enforce new federal laws restricting access to guns or ammunition, a position many sheriffs took after a December 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school that left 20 children and six staff members dead. The slaughter had prompted calls for new measures against gun violence.

Division and doubt

Alito makes a strongly originalist argument for leaving abortion questions to the states, including the very voters whom he has helped confound through court opinions over the years undermining voting rights and perpetuating gerrymandering abuses. And his rationale in the draft opinion that certain unspecified rights must have at least some grounding in history fails to acknowledge that for the past half-century abortion rights have been consistently accepted and even championed as a relevant if carefully regulated right by a majority of our fellow citizens in survey after survey after survey. And the past half-century going back to the Nixon era and the Vietnam War and women’s liberation and social unrest surely counts as history.

Finally, Alito pointedly notes how the abortion legal schemes of past justices not only fail to pass constitutional muster but “have enflamed debate and deepened division” among Americans. Right again, but one reason past court decisions haven’t gained acceptance is because those in Alito’s political party have repeatedly enflamed segments of society against these rulings, demonstrated in everything from local boycotts of Girl Scout cookie drives to threats of secession. Support for overturning Roe has become a virtual litmus test in the Republican Party — and not only for GOP candidates seeking executive and legislative positions but for supposedly unbiased federal court nominees pressed by Republicans. (And, yes, the same charge can be leveled at Democrats.)

If certain past justices of the Supreme Court of the United States – many of them Republican — are guilty of anything in Roe v. Wade and the Planned Parenthood of Eastern Pennsylvania v. Casey ruling tempering that right in 1992, it’s in trying to establish a reasonable constitutional framework for a safe medical recourse uniquely important to some women in an era of newfound liberation, even if it didn’t constitute an absolute right. But then what right is absolute?

When all is said and done by the current court regarding abortion in weeks to come, many women may realize that the rights of a pregnant woman reluctant for whatever reason to give birth and the rights of an unborn child to one day walk among us were actually pretty well balanced by high courts of the past with some reasonable restrictions by states. At least, they were before a handful of justices on this court, bowing to political expectations inherent in their appointments and confirmations, upset the equilibrium and risked enflaming passions and deepening our divide even more than Justice Alito imagines or cares.

Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism.

