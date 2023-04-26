Not many know this, but because of its accreditation by the Aquarium of Zoos and Aquariums, Cameron Park Zoo is able to showcase for visitors an impressive array of species imperiled in the wild, including lions, tigers and orangutans. But there’s another threatened species not immediately evident to most families who tour this second most-visited attraction in Waco: American democracy.

That’s why any savvy taxpayer must or should be thrilled that the Waco City Council last week approved a contract to continue its longstanding relationship with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society after months of unnecessary wrangling. Under the three-year contract, a highly trained city staff will continue with day-to-day operations while a society of constituents continues to bolster the zoo’s dual mission of recreation and conservation.

And, for the record, society members regularly put their own money where their mouths are in terms of funding exhibits, improvements and maintenance.

For the stressed-out taxpayer, that’s a blessing, especially when one contemplates the idea of “street fees” to fix and maintain city streets — a prospect discussed by city administrators and council members this month. While maintaining the zoo is also a city expense, taxpayers can take at least some comfort in knowing that society members help out with, say, deferred zoo maintenance, even if that investment allows the society some say-so in how areas are prioritized and addressed.

Granted, sharing oversight with a bunch of influential citizens who happen to be willing to pay beyond their city and county taxes doesn’t necessarily make for the streamlined management model that some city officials might prefer. No argument there. One of the regular concessions about democracy in action is that it’s messy and prolongs settling on solutions. Yet when one considers American life in general, one must also concede that democracy produces better all-around results and more citizen buy-in.

“People who make up the (Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical) society — and we have to keep this in mind — they’re private citizens with a passion for animals and their community,” departing zoo society executive director and former zoo curator Terri Cox told me recently. “They’ve always seen the zoo in terms that go beyond financial because it is a benefit to every community to have a good zoo. The education and conservation components are foremost in the society’s mind.”

And though City Hall sorts might grimace at the idea of trying to run an already complicated endeavor such as a zoo while sharing oversight with an opinionated citizenry, there’s no question the society’s involvement in zoo operations the past 30 years made the difference between a competently run but undistinguished zoo and an exceptional one that not only ranks among the top 50 zoos in the country but is now Waco’s most-visited attraction after Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Passionate givers

Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes, in extolling the virtues of a continuing contract last week, highlighted what lends the zoo its excellence: “A lot of us older people can remember when the zoo was a bunch of cement jails out next to the airport and the society was so integral in getting the Cameron Park Zoo established and running.” He’s referring to society efforts to pass a bond package in 1988 that resulted in the establishment of a tree-shrouded, award-winning, 52-acre natural-habitat zoo in Cameron Park.

Holmes then reeled off the names of local citizenry who have donated time and money to the zoo, including Nancy Lacy, Larry Jaynes, Debbie Sartain and Nell Hawkins. Left unsaid: These and other names underline the very spirit of democracy driving this civic asset. Hawkins, for instance, not only donated a million dollars to establish the zoo’s Asian Forest of orangutans and Komodo dragons — an exhibit that sets our zoo well above many others — she convinced friends to match her philanthropy.

Deeply involved with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, Hawkins got her love of zoos and particularly the great apes from her days growing up in Fort Worth when the zoo there was cheap entertainment. “It always seemed the apes were the most interesting,” she told me in 2009. “They were so humanlike. I could watch them for hours.” Those days have stayed with her, resulting in her passion for Cameron Park Zoo and especially the Asian Forest exhibit.

Hawkins’ zeal for the great apes doesn’t just stir casual zoo patrons but seen-it-all veterans in the zoo business. Johnny Binder, who has been with the local zoo for 50 years and only recently retired, acknowledged in a recent interview that the orangutans supplanted his formerly overriding fascination with reptiles to the degree he and others at the zoo have led the way in researching and improving the cardio health of orangutans worldwide.

“Well, it’s always been reptiles until I got introduced to orangutans and they’ve kind of stolen me away,” Binder told me. “In our work in Indonesia we together got to release five orangutans back into the forest that were rehabbed in a center over there that we helped to support. Also, I’ve worked with tigers a lot. I was involved in the International Tiger Team and that’s kind of gone on into other programs with the Association of Zoos now.

“But back in 1993 the local zoological society helped fund a tiger rehab station in Bogor, Java, Indonesia, because until then tigers were being trapped and injured and destroyed. Even if they were recoverable, they just didn’t have the technology to repair their broken legs or whatever,” Binder said. “And so I went over into Indonesia in ’95 and helped set up that research station to process tigers and get them in and repair them and whatever they needed. So I’ve worked closely with tigers ever since then.”

His travels also brought him into contact with headhunters, but that’s another story, one involving Binder’s pal, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Collaborative model

County Commissioner Will Jones, the Republican who arguably more than any other local public official has sought to put tea-party principles into daily practice, is one of the few during recent city-society negotiations who openly dared to cheer the longstanding collaborative zoo model “where the county would issue the debt and the society would fund-raise and the city would operate and manage it, and that has worked really well. That got us the Brazos River Country exhibit built and other exhibits.

“And we really need those new projects,” Jones told me, referring to the 2019 bond package including a top-flight education and veterinary complex capable of smartly caring for more than 1,700 animals, plus the black-footed African penguin exhibit, all still in the construction phase. “Zoos always have to be adding new stuff to be relevant.”

“In all of the bond issues prior to this last one, the society had a significant oversight role in making sure projects were built and built on time — and if money was short, then raising funds to make up the difference,” Terri Cox told me. And that’s also worth noting, given original hopes invested in the 2019 bond package: Because of delays including the pandemic’s impact on supply-chain logjams, the society, city and county recently stepped up to cover inflated costs to the tune of more than $3 million each.

But there’s more value to this unique partnership than just defraying taxpayer costs. The very concept of citizen engagement means when the zoo embarks on a major expansion or even tackles less glamorous projects such as deferred maintenance, the city is at least insulated by the fact that an array of leading citizenry of different political and societal and professional backgrounds is working in tandem with city leadership. That should be a source of relief for everyone.

Certainly, it’s benefited the zoo not only as a local attraction but in the goals of animal care, wildlife preservation and conservation. Over three decades, the society has pooled more than $11.5 million to cover the costs of everything from travel and training for zoo staff to funding new exhibits. And society volunteers have contributed roughly 360,000 hours since Cameron Park Zoo opened in the early 1990s, supplementing zoo employees and reportedly saving the city more than $2.6 million.

So why after decades of success did City Hall and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society lose months to rancorous negotiations over a continuing contract? Both parties kept differences close to the vest, but perspectives aired on the Trib opinion pages highlight underlying motives: possibly the love of a cleanly conventional management model, possibly outsiders’ failure to appreciate how and why things work best in zoo management in Waco, possibly strong personalities that didn’t bend easily.

Commissioner Jones acknowledges the day may come when zoo privatization becomes reality with the city in a key supporting role. For the moment, however, the society and the city need each other. Is, for instance, city diplomacy sufficient to possibly lure former zoo director Johnny Binder, 69, back on an interim basis, long enough to bring to fruition long-stalled bond projects while the city and the society put heads together in a joint search for a new zoo director and a new society executive director?

Such would go a long way toward underlining sincerity behind all the generous and effusive talk about the zoo society at last week’s Waco City Council meeting from not only City Manager Bradley Ford but every council member and Mayor Dillon Meek — astonishing after months of dispute. The most insightful remark came from shrewdly discerning Councilman David Horner who, perhaps tellingly, only recently joined the council and calls the zoo one of Waco’s crown jewels.

“I think it marks a new day in the relationship between the zoo and the city,” he said as fellow council members signaled their eagerness to sign the new contract, including a generous provision under which the city matches zoo society dollars in certain capital-improvement fundraising endeavors up to $7.5 million. “I think communication, regularly and face to face, will make this the best relationship we’ve ever seen before. We will continue to make this a zoo we can all be proud of.”

We will see.