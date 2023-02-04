This year Texas celebrates the 200th anniversary of the storied Texas Rangers. Wacoans are indeed fortunate to have the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum on the banks of the Brazos, right next to Baylor University. Once our city’s leading tourist destination, the museum now ranks fourth behind Magnolia Market at the Silos, Cameron Park Zoo and the Waco Mammoth National Monument. Yet its colorful appeal guarantees continued patronage of the traveling public from Texas and beyond.

Sponsored and partially funded by the city of Waco and designated by the state of Texas to “preserve the history and inspire appreciation of the Texas Rangers,” the museum is a recognized symbol of our great state and the American West. And, of course, just up the road a Major League Baseball team employs its popularity in the all-American sport. Anyone with family in law enforcement surely takes heart in the many ways society honors the sacrifices of those who put their lives on the line for us. Daniel Bowers, Blake’s great-grandfather, served as a part-time detective for the Waco Police Department. Descendants treasure his gun and holster. These spur thought, wonder and appreciation.

Yet another horrific moment in our nation’s history when violence — needlessly employed by armed, supposedly trained police officers and visited upon an individual of color — should make each of us reflect more deeply on the role of law enforcement. For those mindful of our history, that also means acknowledging questionable violence embedded in the history of the Texas Rangers. We applaud Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum leadership plans to tell a more complete history of the organization, warts and all, rather than “canceling” select parts of history as some among us seem increasingly intent on doing.

First things first, though: The women and men who serve Texas and risk their lives and reputations rate our gratitude and respect. They serve to protect us. Their ranks are filled with officers of extraordinary courage, vigilance and integrity. Early-day Texas Rangers came about as an all-volunteer paramilitary group while Texas was still part of Mexico. The frontier dangers they faced as they shot straight in a wild, often lawless territory is the stuff of lore. Through the years they’ve matched wits and brawn with cattle rustlers, bank robbers, even pirates.

Highly trained heroes

No wonder Hollywood found Texas Ranger exploits worthy of the movie-making business. One of the early silent pictures — from 1910 — was called “The Ranger’s Bride,” an admittedly tongue-in-cheek account of a Ranger and his mail-order bride. Various movies and television shows have glorified Ranger heroism, ranging from “The Comancheros” with John Wayne, Stuart Whitman and Bruce Cabot all playing Rangers, to the NBC-TV show “Laredo” with William Smith, Peter Brown and Neville Brand doing the Ranger honors. Texas author Larry McMurtry patterned iconic Rangers Woodrow McCall and Gus McCrae after Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, in the process lifting the careers of Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall when the novel was made into a TV miniseries. Martial arts star Chuck Norris even got in on the Ranger action.

Today the Texas Rangers are a highly trained, elite force of public servants who serve with distinction and valor. Most of us would not be worthy to wear their boots — and they defy some of our beloved stereotypes from movies and TV. They’re a small force of only 160 or so in a state with a population of more than 30 million. Less known is the fact they deal in increasingly important public corruption allegations, cold case challenges that confound other law enforcement agencies and officer-involved shooting investigations. They also oversee the Department of Public Safety’s border security and tactical and crisis negotiation programs.

We write this caveat, however, because history is complicated and a more honest story needs to be told without detracting from the highest standards of the outfit. To quote historian Doug J. Swanson, longtime investigative projects editor at The Dallas Morning News, Texas Institute of Letters member, Pulitzer finalist and author of “Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers,” published in 2020: “The movies, TV shows, museum exhibits and adulatory accounts usually skip past a big part of the story. Across the centuries, the Texas Rangers did this too: They were violent instruments of repression.”

The list is significant, Swanson argues: “They burned peasant villages and slaughtered innocents. They committed war crimes. Their murders of Mexicans and Mexican Americans made them as feared on the border as the Ku Klux Klan in the Deep South. They hunted runaway slaves for bounty. They violated international law with impunity. They sometimes moved through Texas towns like a rampaging gang of thugs. They conspired to quash the civil rights of Black citizens. They busted unions and broke strikes. They enforced racial segregation of public schools.”

Dark side of the badge

Three major Texas communities were systematically and very intentionally abused by the Texas Rangers of old. Long before Euro-Americans migrated to Texas, the peoples of the First Nations — the Comanches, Cherokees, Huacos, Delawares and Tawakonis, to name a few — lived here. The Caddo Nation — before being forced to resettle in Oklahoma — called their homeland “Tejas,” their word for friendly. Of course, both settlers and indigenous peoples fought violently for Texas with atrocities committed by both. One of the founders of the Texas Rangers was ambushed and killed by Huaco Indians, notwithstanding the generally peaceful reputation assigned the latter. A genocidal war of eradication ensued with superior weapons making the difference.

Today, the ranks of the Rangers include officers of First Nations heritage.

The second group to bear the brunt of Ranger violence involved Americans of Mexican descent. In many ways, the war between Texians and Mexicans did not end when Texas became independent in 1836. As late as 1915, Gov. James Ferguson ordered Rangers to cease summary executions of Mexicans. One of the darkest chapters in Texas history — the 1918 massacre of 15 unarmed men and boys of Hispanic blood in the border town of Porvenir, Texas — unfortunately included in complicity of several Rangers from Company B along with the 8th U.S. Army Cavalry Regiment and a handful of ranchers. The rest of the villagers fled Texas to safety in Mexico. In strongly condemning the episode, Texas National Guard Adj. Gen. James A. Harley voiced outrage that while the United States was off fighting World War I “to overthrow ruthless autocracy,” the state of Texas should not “propose to tolerate it here at home.”

The first Hispanic Ranger did not join the force till 1969. The first Hispanic senior Ranger captain was Tony Leal in 2008.

Third, during the civil rights era, Texas Rangers were part of discrimination efforts directed against African Americans, reinforcing the Jim Crow racism that some politicians now seek to cancel in our history books and school lessons. In 1956, Texas Rangers — under orders to stay out of the integration dispute — refused to execute the law of the land requiring that two teenage African American students be allowed to enter Texarkana College. During this period, Rangers also harassed and intimidated members of the NAACP, an organization that became a major focus of Ranger investigations as whites fought tooth and nail against desegregation.

The first African American Texas Ranger was not hired till 1988 after the NAACP filed a federal complaint.

Let’s acknowledge another point: Every institution — just like every individual — makes mistakes and has a dark side. Each has its share of rogues and misfits who don’t best represent the organization with which they’re affiliated. Ranger abuses went beyond a few bad apples and revealed racist tendencies of the majority white population of the 19th and early 20th centuries. The goal of chronicling blemishes in Ranger history is not to dispute the reputation of the present public servants but to discourage any racial backsliding in 21st century Texas, especially given the vehemently unconstitutional push of the so-called “constitutional sheriffs” movement that imagines county sheriffs eclipse in authority state and federal judges, lawmakers, governors, the president of the United States — even the Texas Rangers.

Our message: While honoring the service of the Rangers and celebrating their dedication, heroism and courage, it’s imperative to tell the full story. Without a comprehensive history we only whitewash our past, paving the way for similar failings and embarrassments in times to come. We look forward to Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum plans for expansion, both in terms of museum space and narratives on how this elite class of law enforcement officers has evolved beyond frontier expectations.