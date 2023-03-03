Seventy-six anti-LGBTQ+ bills were filed in the last legislative session and special sessions, according to Equality Texas, a foundation that “works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration.”

Equality Texas categorized those bills into the following types: 1. health care bans that limit access to life-saving health care for transgender youth in opposition to best-practice medical standards of care; 2. stigmatizing the LGBTQ+ children in schools by devaluing their humanity (such as requiring invasive gender “tests” to go to the restroom or be on a sports team); 3. punishing small businesses for creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community; 4. making it impossible for trans people to update essential identification documents; 5. limiting the authority of district attorneys to prosecute those who discriminate against gay and lesbian couples; 6. allowing people with “sincerely held religious beliefs” to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people when providing services; and 7. preempting nondiscrimination ordinances by cities and municipalities.

While one can hope that none of these bad laws will see the light of day, their very existence as proposed legislation is perceived as harassment by LGBTQ+ Texans. These individuals targeted by this culture-war invective are not aliens from outer space but are our neighbors. They are family members, co-workers, church members, health care providers, elected leaders, police officers, hair stylists, accountants, teachers, coaches and Sunday school teachers. In short, they are us. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 7.1% of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or something other than straight or heterosexual. For perspective, this would mean that 639 of the 9,000 students at McLennan Community College and that 163 of the 2,300 employees at Ascension Providence hospital are in the LGBTQ+ community; 18,501 of the 260,579 residents of McLennan County would be affected negatively by these proposals if they were to pass.

Mental health

Adults who feel that their state government is intent on legislating them out of existence may be resilient enough to withstand this misguided desire to put them back in the closet. But, what of our children and youth? A 2022 national survey on youth mental health by the Trevor Project revealed that suicidal ideation among LGBTQ+ youths ages 13-24 is 45%. Nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youths attempted suicide that year, and 36% reported being physically threatened or harmed due to either their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Concerned members of faith communities are reasoning together in their churches, synagogues, mosques and temples on how best to love and care for all of God’s children. Yet, these communities are largely failing. LGBTQ+ teens who identify religion as important in their lives have even higher rates of suicidal ideation. Some religious organizations promote “conversion therapy” as a “cure” for individuals who are not straight. The survey revealed that suicide attempts for youth who have been subjected to, or threatened with, conversion therapy is double that of those not subjected to or threatened with this so-called therapy, which is opposed by all major medical and mental health organizations.

Clergy of all stripes should read the Trevor Project survey as they lead their congregations in loving all of God’s children, particularly those who are being ostracized by culture warriors.

Led by its pastor, the Rev. Erin Conaway, and its deacons, Waco’s Seventh and James Baptist Church approved on Feb. 15 an inclusion statement. (Full disclosure here, I have been a member of this church since 1980.) The statement reads:

“To confirm that Seventh and James Baptist Church is a welcoming congregation recognizing a single class of membership. Membership at Seventh allows all members to be treated equally. There are no distinctions made for race, wealth, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status, for participation in the full life and ministry of the church including, but not limited to, pastoral and communal care, positions of leadership, ordination, baby dedications, and marriage.”

Breaking the silence

In remarks to the congregation following the historic vote, Conaway read a letter from one of the church’s former pastors, the Rev. Charles Welbourn, who in reflecting on a 1950s segregated Waco wrote: “I and the church came finally to take our stand on the issue. In 1958, with hardly a dissenting voice, the church officially declared itself to be an ‘open’ church with no barriers to membership on the basis of race or color. The results were not dramatic [and] we lost almost none of our membership in protest.”

Continuing, Conaway stated, “I suspect that in some respects, the results of tonight’s clarification will be in keeping with the past. The results will not be dramatic. We’re not changing who we are, just articulating it clearly. But it is significant and vital to say out loud to LGBTQ siblings who have suffered so dreadfully at the hands of those claiming to wield the hands of God in Christ. Internally, we won’t really be any different. However, for some, this is a life-changing moment, and for some, this is a life-saving clarification. For far too long, churches have been presenting our children and adults with the decision to either deny the way God created them, or be who they are and walk away from a life of faith. And the vast majority of the rest of us good people of faith have been silent — leaving it to our loved ones to wonder if they will truly be welcome in their own churches if we find out who God created them to be. No more.”

Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” This commandment is usually understood as “I and my neighbor are different (perhaps different in color, party, or gender identity), but I am to love my neighbor as much as I love myself.” Thinking this way, a straight Christian might say, “I’m going to love my gay neighbor as much as I love myself.” If, however, this verse is rendered: “Love your neighbor as your very own being,” an entirely different perspective emerges. I come to realize that not only am I to love my neighbor as much as myself, but I am to love my neighbor as my very own being since, in the end, I am my neighbor.

Members of churches, synagogues, mosques and temples who are thoughtfully wrestling with how to love their neighbors — imagined to be “different” — might remember that they are us. The anti-LGBTQ+ bills filed in the Texas Legislature are targeting us.