Blake Burleson: Christian leaders must rally against despots

While I was serving as a Southern Baptist journeyman missionary in Kenya in 1978, Daniel arap Moi was elected president. Soon after he came into office, I had an encounter with the president while attending the annual Nairobi Agricultural Show. Moi, in an open-top land rover with armed soldiers, passed within a few feet of me. He nodded at me and the two Baptist colleagues accompanying me — one a missionary, the other a Kenyan who worked in the Nairobi Baptist Communications Office.

The next day my Kenyan colleague, whose wife happened to be a third cousin of President Moi, got a phone call from Moi himself asking who the two wazugu (white men) were standing next to him. What I didn’t know then but do now is that Moi’s rule, which would last 24 years, would be dominated by the politics of personal vendetta, politics in which the ends (to remain in power) justified the means (illegal or not).

In the later years of his presidency, Moi was said to be “Africa’s Last Big Man.” A true autocrat, he ruled with an iron fist and was allegedly responsible for murdering political opponents and instigating ethnic cleansings as a way of dividing voters to his personal advantage. Moi’s behavior, however, did not stop Baptists in Kenya from cozying up to him when they felt it would aid their own cause to “spread the gospel.” Some of the missionaries and pastors were on friendly enough terms that they dined with him in their homes on occasion.

After hosting one such dinner, Southern Baptist missionary Bill Holloway told me that Moi was a born-again Christian who could talk at length about the Bible. Bathed in Baptist hospitality, Moi returned the favor by appearing at harambees (fundraisers) at churches; his photo often appeared in the paper with a Bible in hand as he posed at evangelistic rallies attended by thousands.

While despots who commit atrocities are obviously responsible for the evil they inflict, they are seldom solely responsible. Without help from others, they can rarely initiate let alone get away with illegal and downright immoral actions. Unfortunately, church leaders have often supported dictators by giving them cover or outright endorsement through political propaganda dressed in religious language. Some clerics even bless horrific acts of violence against innocents. When this happens, Christians in church pews usually follow their pastors like sheep, silently nodding to ecclesial authorities as atrocities are committed. Western history is replete with Christian capitulation to barbaric authoritarians from the Roman Empire to 21st-century Europe.

Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is publicly supported by many leaders in the Russian Orthodox Church, including its head, 75-year-old Patriarch Kirill. Recently the patriarch, who parrots Putin’s claim that the West is responsible for the war, preached from Moscow’s main cathedral that Russian soldiers who “love our fatherland” must “protect it, as only Russians can.”

For more than a decade now, Patriarch Krill has championed Putin’s attack on the “liberal culture” of Western democracies as a defense of “Christian values.” In fact, Kirill sees (or at least claims to see) Putin as God’s anointed. At a 2012 meeting of Russian religious leaders, which Putin convened in advance of his campaign to win a third term, Kirill proclaimed Putin’s twelve-year presidency a “miracle of God.”

Russian Orthodoxy’s contribution to the violence against Ukrainians is not even subtle. Putin’s launch of the war was preceded by Kirill’s public assessment that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government infringed on Ukraine’s Russian Orthodox Church. The bishop’s logic was clear: Putin’s “high and responsible service to the people” of Christendom required Russia to attack Ukraine. Kirill said that Russian soldiers should have “no doubts they have chosen a very correct path” — a path to obviously destroy and kill, a path that has led to claims of rape and genocide. Kirill lauds this military service as “an active manifestation of evangelical love for neighbors”!

Perhaps we should be careful about condemning this blasphemous spectacle. According to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, more than eight in 10 white evangelical Protestant voters who attend religious services in America frequently (85 percent) voted for the constitutionally contemptuous Donald Trump in the 2020 election, as did 81 percent of those who attend less frequently. Trump’s power-hungry, norm-busting impulses led to a record two impeachments — one for attempting to bribe Ukrainian President Zelensky, the other for inciting a mob to stop the constitutionally required certification of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as legitimate 2020 election victors. Tragically, these self-serving efforts were accompanied by strong religious support including some from Central Texas who call themselves Christians.

During his presidency, in efforts to motivate his political base, Trump stoked the fires of violent racism, separated children from their parents at our Texas border and castigated mainstream journalists as “enemies of the people.” He is alleged to have and very likely did break campaign finance laws, obstructed justice, destroyed presidential records, attempted to steal the 2020 presidential election, solicited foreign countries to interfere in U.S. elections and evaded payment of federal taxes. It is highly likely more criminal and unethical behavior will be uncovered in the weeks ahead.

Yet support of Trump by white evangelicals — Southern Baptists in particular — has not wavered. In lockstep, parishioners follow leaders such as Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, former Southern Baptist Convention President Jack Graham and Faith and Freedom Coalition head Ralph Reed. First Baptist Church of Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress, in response to criticism of his own support for Trump, reasons: “Evangelicals are not morons. They understand that [Trump] might not pray six hours a day or be able to quote the Bible backward and forward” but that he is God’s man of the moment.

Unlike most strongmen, Kenya President Moi eventually gave up power peacefully, in part due to a pressure campaign from the United States. U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Smith Hempstone, appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1989 at a time when the United States was pushing African countries toward democracy and human rights, worked toward these goals by fighting for multiparty elections in Kenya in 1991, nine years after Moi banned all parties but his own.

I had the privilege of hosting Ambassador Hempstone and his wife Kitty in my Waco home in 1999 when he spoke at Baylor University on the role of some Kenyan Christians in standing for justice during the Moi regime. These courageous individuals were almost exclusively Anglican and Catholic clergy, some of whom paid a heavy price for their public statements. Hempstone cited no Baptist leaders.

During his Waco visit, Hempstone paid special homage to Anglican Bishop Alexander Muge for his criticism of the Moi government after it initiated constitutional amendments to undermine the country’s judiciary and for its blatant efforts to rig elections. When Muge died under suspicious circumstances in 1990 a perfunctory inquiry was launched by the Moi government. No foul play was uncovered. Yet doubts remain. In 2010, former Special Branch Inspector James Khwatenge told the Nation (a national newspaper in Kenya) that the bishop’s death in an apparent car accident at age 44 was no accident but had been engineered by the Special Branch to silence the outspoken government critic and democracy activist. Moi was forced out of office in 2002 and died in 2020 without ever facing justice for apparent (and perhaps obvious) crimes and atrocities.

White evangelicals, particularly Southern Baptists, will be judged by history for their complicity in enabling Trump. While the former president bears responsibility for his apparent (and perhaps obvious) crimes, white evangelicals remain loyal. Like Kenya’s President Moi, autocrats such as Trump and Putin and their imitators and sycophants can be stopped only when the clarity of voices and the courage of convictions characterize the rest of us, especially Christian leaders. Yes, public stands will be costly for some pastors.

Will we see prophetic declarations from white evangelicals in Central Texas as America moves into the approaching election cycles? Will even one of them have the divine wisdom and down-to-earth guts to stand up?

Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University.