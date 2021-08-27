Blake Burleson: COVID-19 made believer of Baptist pastor

The pastor says that when he is able to preach again, his first sermon will address his ordeal and what he has learned. “I’m going to lay out lessons that I’ve learned. And certainly, I’m going to talk straight to our people about who we can and should be as God’s people and what it really means to love our neighbor.” He says he is now encouraging his family and his congregation to get vaccinated.

It is unfortunate that a brush with death is required for some religious leaders to “talk straight.” Pastors who knowingly or unknowingly mislead their congregations should be reminded of the words of Jesus: “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck, and you were drowned in the depth of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6)

It’s just as important to remember that some of the church’s greatest pastors such as the Apostle Paul were once on the wrong side of things. Not one of us is perfect, but change is possible for those open to the truth. Whether we are churchgoers or not, Central Texans can be grateful for a leader like Pastor Reeves who is now caring for his flock with love, humility and compassion. He is deserving of our respect and prayers as malignant misinformation continues to spread among some of our family and friends, leading them into the depths from which there may be no return.

Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University.