Blake Burleson: Even ‘Big Lie’ proponents must balk at indecency, hatred

All this brings me back to my neighbor who purchased a vulgar flag advertised online as “a great gift for every proud American” and raised it in solidarity with a customer who, in a posted review of the flag, proclaimed it “a great product for the 80 million people who were ripped off by the establishment and our corrupt politicians refusing to even look at the evidence.” (Trump only got 74 million votes in 2020, but what’s six million or so here and there?) In raising such a flag, and well after the November election, my neighbor reflected the continuing refusal of at least some of us to accept the preponderance of evidence and judgment behind Biden’s win and to move on to new challenges facing all of us as a society, including power when we need it, protection against viral invaders and vigilance against global adversaries who deserve far more of our animus than that leveled at fellow Americans.