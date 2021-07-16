Blake Burleson: Fantastic Fourth leaves false sense of pandemic security

The numbers nationwide and statewide clearly indicate that we have not crushed the virus. And the basic math tells us that we are unlikely to eliminate this deadly disease if some among us continue to go unvaccinated. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri (45.9%), Arkansas (43%) Nevada (50.9%), Louisiana (39.2%) and Utah (49.5%). While it is obviously the case that the decision to take a shot is an individual matter since there is no local, state, or national mandate to get the vaccine, the effect of non-action by many Central Texanshas consequences for the rest of us. Without herd immunity, the virus will continue and mutate into other strains, strains that may be resistant to our current vaccines. Some family, friends, and neighbors have died and wil die unnecessarily. Without herd immunity, we may have to start all over and develop new remedies from scratch. Are you ready to lock down again? Does that possibility seem inconceivable? Is it unimaginable that classrooms could be virtual next spring? Might college basketball and professional baseball be played again without fans? Will employees be forced to work from home while juggling their children’s and grandchildren’s essential needs? Will we be isolated from family and friends during the Easter holidays? Will colleges again cancel spring break in 2022?