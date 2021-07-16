Blake Burleson: Fantastic Fourth leaves false sense of pandemic security

Attending Fourth on the Brazos, the annual Independence Day celebration in Waco, this year in 75-degree weather was delightful. Thousands of Central Texans came together at the pristine riverbank of the Baylor campus to listen to music, eat hot dogs, drink Dr Pepper, toss horseshoes and watch the fireworks. Watercraft of all sorts filled the river and lagoon areas; some folks were fishing. It was America at its finest as friends and families in small groups — groups that certainly included a mix of Republicans and Democrats — sat peacefully and even joyfully next to each other, party and tribe taking a backseat for a moment. Thankfully, I saw no political slogans on any hats or t-shirts amidst a flood red, white and blue. While I would have preferred the band to have played a few Woodie Guthrie songs (such as This Land is Your Land) in addition to their beautifully rendered military hymns (like When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again), there was not much else I’d have changed about that evening. It was literally a breath of fresh air.
Or was it? Since we were outdoors and since my wife Sandy and I have received a COVID-19 vaccination, I didn’t think too much about the risk of contracting the virus from the air we were breathing. It almost seemed as if the pandemic was in the distant past.
But is the crisis really over? Unfortunately, the COVID curve in America is pointing up again after months of decline. New daily cases doubled over the past three weeks, from an average of 11,300 to 23,600. The increase is attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant, vaccination hesitancy, and Fourth of July crowds. Only two states—Maine and South Dakota—did not report an increase in cases during this period. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District figures indicate 119 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 for the week of July 3-9, up from 71 new cases the week before. The seven-day average of hospitalizations in our county also increased to 17.14 from 11.43 the previous week.
The numbers nationwide and statewide clearly indicate that we have not crushed the virus. And the basic math tells us that we are unlikely to eliminate this deadly disease if some among us continue to go unvaccinated. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri (45.9%), Arkansas (43%) Nevada (50.9%), Louisiana (39.2%) and Utah (49.5%). While it is obviously the case that the decision to take a shot is an individual matter since there is no local, state, or national mandate to get the vaccine, the effect of non-action by many Central Texanshas consequences for the rest of us. Without herd immunity, the virus will continue and mutate into other strains, strains that may be resistant to our current vaccines. Some family, friends, and neighbors have died and wil die unnecessarily. Without herd immunity, we may have to start all over and develop new remedies from scratch. Are you ready to lock down again? Does that possibility seem inconceivable? Is it unimaginable that classrooms could be virtual next spring? Might college basketball and professional baseball be played again without fans? Will employees be forced to work from home while juggling their children’s and grandchildren’s essential needs? Will we be isolated from family and friends during the Easter holidays? Will colleges again cancel spring break in 2022?
Health experts report that Texas has a long way to go before we reach herd immunity — a term for the “protection” a population has when a large enough proportion of people have “protection” against a disease. Steve Miff, President and CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation in Dallas, equates achieving herd immunity with preventing a wildfire. If a field is dry and hasn’t been burned, a fire can spread rapidly especially if it has a lot of brush. “With the previous infections, it’s almost like you’ve had a burn already. Part of the surrounding area experienced the fire before, so a new fire starts, there’s nothing else to burn there, so it’ll still stay contained,” he said. “The vaccination part is you proactively cutting down the dry area, the brush that could catch on fire. You’re proactively managing and maintaining that, so if a fire were to start, it doesn’t have many places, if any, to spread. It dies out pretty quickly.”
Missouri is now experiencing one of these burns. “It looks to me as though Missouri is the tip of delta’s spear,” said William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. During June, the average of daily new cases in the Springfield-Greene county had grown from 18 to 78. Even more disturbing was the sudden increase in hospitalizations, from 34 to 94 that month. And testing last week revealed that 91% of cases were delta. On July 8, Kelley Vollmar, Director of the Jefferson County Health Department said, “Probably within this next week we’re going to see numbers start to explode in many more areas because people have brought it back.” Hospitalizations across the entire state of Missouri are rising. In early July, their hospitals were treating more than 1,100 COVID patients, the most since the spring. Some hospitals have run out of ventilators and are advertising for more respiratory therapists to cover for the demanding schedule. On July 9, the state reported the most cases in a single day since January.
How dry is Texas? Will we get a COVID burn in September? November? As of July 9, only 42% of Texans were fully vaccinated. Only 14 states have smaller percentages of the vaccinated than Texas. And, how extensive is the “dry area” in McClennan County? It’s big. It’s ready to catch fire. Only 46.6% of the population eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination has done so. According to Covidactnow.org only 38.5% of total McClennan County residents have received the first dose. That means, on an average street in Waco, about two-thirds of your neighbors have not had the vaccine.
To their credit, nearly 100% of elected officials representing citizens in Central Texas have urged us to get vaccinated. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who received the Pfizer vaccination, said. “As a leader, my purpose in receiving the vaccine was to set an example and help encourage public trust. We have made great strides in modern science, and I am optimistic that these vaccines will save millions.” A random sampling of 11 federal, state and local elected officials by the Waco Tribune Herald in April 2021, found that all but one were fully vaccinated or intend to be. Mayor Dillon Meek and the entire Waco City Council have urged you to get vaccinated.
As a concerned citizen, what can you do now?
If you have not received your first dose, sign up at the Waco-McClennan County Public Health District website: https://covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics/ It’s free. It may save your life and the lives of family and friends.
If you have already been vaccinated but know of family members who have not yet received the vaccine, reach out to them. Encourage them to sign up. Your gentle nudge may prevent them from getting sick and infecting others.
If you are in a position of leadership — in church, school, business, government, or civic organization — remind those in your orbit to get vaccinated. You can make a difference if you are persistent with this message. Now is the time to lead. Is there anything more important than protecting your flock?
We are now in a race between vaccination and the new strains. Each of us can do our part. Do it for yourself. Do it for your family. Do it for your neighbors. Do it for America. If we want to continue to gather in our churches, schools, stadiums, restaurants, and parks without giving this virus to others or contracting it ourselves, we must do better. And the time is at hand. If we do not come together in this moment, we will not succeed. Its on us. Each and every one of us.
Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University.