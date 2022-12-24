Blake Burleson: Hold the leaders of Jan. 6 insurrection accountable, too

In an interview with NPR recently to discuss Baylor University’s nationally recognized core curriculum, I discussed the courses that all undergraduate students are required to take — among them is a course on the United States Constitution. (For those interested the podcast may be found at: https://www.baylor.edu/connections/index.php?id=987043.) America’s constitution is the oldest written and codified national document of its kind in the world and has inspired similar adoptions by democracies around the world. The first three words of our nation’s supreme legal document, “We the people,” affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. Yet, on Dec. 3 former President Donald Trump called for all rules and regulations including the Constitution to be suspended to return him to office. While some Republican leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have condemned Trump for this rhetorical betrayal of democratic principles in favor of autocracy, most have remained silent.

Trump’s recent call to abandon the Constitution is consistent with his furtive disregard for the law during his tenure in the Oval Office, including and especially during its final days and hours. After hundreds of interviews, nine hearings, and nearly 18 months of work, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol held its final hearing on Dec. 19. The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to urge the Department of Justice to consider criminal charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the federal government, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or assisting those in an insurrection.

The year 2023 will test whether the United States will continue to be a nation of laws bound by the Constitution. Will we pass the test? There is cause for optimism given the results of the 2022 midterm elections in which many Trump-endorsed, autocratic candidates — postulants of the Big Lie — were defeated, and given the fact that more than 960 individuals have been arrested and charged with crimes since the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Almost half of those charged have entered guilty pleas. Texan Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the organization, were found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy. Three additional defendants who were leaders and associates of the organization were found guilty of related felony charges. Closer to home, Christopher Grider, owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts for his role during the Capitol mayhem and was found guilty by a federal judge on the remaining charges. Videos show him among the first to arrive outside the lobby door. Grider was within several feet of Ashli Babbit when she was fatally shot as she attempted to enter the Speaker’s Lobby. If convicted of all the charges, Grider faces a maximum federal prison sentence of 39½ years.

Most of the individuals who assaulted the Capitol police and forcibly entered the Capitol intent on stopping the peaceful and lawful transfer of power were the foot soldiers of what was — based on the evidence uncovered by the select committee — a conspiracy involving many Republican officials, lawmakers and actors at the state and national level. The question before us going into the new year is will those who orchestrated the attempted coup, and not just the foot soldiers, be held accountable?

About a week before the House select committee concluded its work, Talking Points Memo, an independent news organization that publishes reporting and analysis about American politics, released hundreds of text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Republican members of Congress as they plotted to overturn President Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Meadows had voluntarily turned over these texts and others to the select committee. The texts show varying degrees of involvement from these Republican representatives and senators. Of the 34 members on the list, five are Texans: Reps. Chip Roy, Brian Babin, Kevin Brady, former Rep. Louie Gohmert, and Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz seems to have had a leading and essential role. On Jan. 2, he sent Meadows a statement vowing to “vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.” Meadows responded to Cruz, “Perfect.” Cruz, a Harvard Law School graduate, knew that no legitimate evidence had been presented that the electors from the swing states were not “regularly given” and “lawfully certified.” Indeed, what those state submitted was business as usual and was held up to all manner of legal scrutiny.

There were no text messages to Meadows from Rep. Pete Sessions of Waco in the trove. What Meadows voluntarily turned over to the select committee likely does not include all texts that he possesses associated with the insurrection. While Meadows refused to meet with the House select committee, he would not lawfully be able to refuse a subpoena from DOJ. Nor could Meadows refuse to turn over to DOJ materials that might implicate others who were involved in planning the coup if these materials are subpoenaed.

As it now seems plausible that the DOJ under special counsel Jack Smith will indict Trump for criminal behavior, is it plausible that DOJ will also indict members of Congress who were in cahoots with Trump in his attempt to overturn the election? Unlike the foot soldiers of the insurrection, these congressmen swore an oath to the Constitution. Did they, too, violate their oath?

Imagine you are an 18-year-old freshman at Baylor in the required U.S. Constitution class and on the final exam you have the following true-false questions. How will you answer? Before you take the test, remember the oft quoted-adage: “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”

1. The Electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President ... and they shall make distinct lists of all persons voted for as President, and all persons voted for as Vice-President and of the number of votes for each, which lists they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the seat of the government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate. (a) True (b) False

2. The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted. (a) True (b) False

3. The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President. (a) True (b) False

Now that you’ve taken the test and scored perfect by answering “true” to each question, ask yourself why many elected Republicans failed this test.