Blake Burleson: How Waco's Baptist pastors treated news of the election outcome

High-stakes election

“He adopted his son under a cloud of uncertainty. There were rumors of illegitimacy at a time when that kind of thing was lethal to a man. But this father was undeterred; he loved his son beyond any concern for reputation and as his son grew, he was like a friend. Their work in government placed in them across an ocean from one another but they wrote letters of affection often. When his father was fired from his position, his son wrote to him and begged him to come home and straighten out all the rebel rousers. ‘You’re the kind of man that can lead these people back to a proper life.’ Benjamin Franklin did return to America and while he jumped right into the revolutionary struggle, his beloved son, William, remained loyal to the crown. The two grew farther and farther apart. William started what today might be labeled a domestic terrorist group. He was eventually arrested, paroled, re-arrested, and spent two years in solitary confinement. His father could have intervened on his behalf, but he never did. After the war William asked for forgiveness from his father. The father wrote: ‘If you had done this quietly, I might have been able to forgive, but what you did in such a public way, I can never forgive.’ The father and son never reconciled.”