Blake Burleson: It's high time for Americans to set better example

Do not obey in advance. Snyder writes: “Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given. In times like these, individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, and then offer themselves without being asked.” While many Republicans such as U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have taken Trump’s cues and obeyed in advance Trump’s stated wishes to find an alternative story (however flimsy) to the unanimous conclusions of our federal agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to favor Trump, a few Republicans have objected to such fanciful fabrications. Notable examples exist but former Secretary of State Colin Powell is one of the highest-profile Republicans who called out Trump’s alternative Russian reality-TV explanations. Republican congressional candidate for Texas District 17 Pete Sessions, on the other hand, seems in bed with Trump insiders who deal in this kind of misinformation. Sessions admits to being a longtime friend to Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s most ardent disinformation peddlers regarding Russian interference. Sessions has admitted that Russian operatives Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman gave money to his campaign.

Be wary of para-militaries. “When the men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching with torches and pictures of a leader, the end is nigh. When the pro-leader para-military and the official police and military intermingle, the end has come.” This year not only have we seen white supremacist groups with AK-47s trying to intimidate peaceful protests but we have seen government-sponsored units with no visible insignia dispatched to American metropolitan areas that Trump attacks as “Democratic cities.” After Trump ordered U.S. military to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square in our nation’s capital so he could hold up a Bible outside St. John’s Church as if defending Christianity against impeding attack, National Guard commander Adam DeMarco testified before a House committee that “excessive use of force” was employed against protesters. Trump’s former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who resigned earlier from this administration in protest, denounced the president for dividing the nation and accused him of ordering U.S. military to violate the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley later expressed regret for accompanying President Trump that day, calling the decision “a mistake.” Have Republicans running for re-election to the Texas statehouse such as Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson or Sen. Brian Birdwell, who revels in his own military background, condemned para-military thugs or misuse of military forces against citizenry? Have your elected sheriffs? Have they spoken against Trump’s call for unofficial “poll watchers” in certain locations? Will individuals with guns show up at local election sites?