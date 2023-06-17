At a time in our nation’s history when families and communities are unraveling over political divisions, Matthew 9:35-10:23, assigned gospel lesson in the Revised Common Lectionary for June 18, may be instructive for peoples of all faiths. Jesus’ specific instructions to his disciples in their first century context of violence and insurrection may be good advice for us in ours when “brother will betray brother.” The recent federal indictment of former President Donald Trump over charges of obstruction of justice involving unlawful possession of classified documents certainly accelerates what has been called America’s slow-moving civil war.

In this biblical passage Jesus has been going to the villages to bring his message of good news and to heal the sick. He finds villagers “harassed and helpless,” “sheep without a shepherd,” so he sends his disciples out on a mission as he has been doing. In our parlance, this would be called small-scale community-building with these instructions:

First, Jesus tells his disciples: “Go nowhere among the Gentiles and enter no town of the Samaritans but go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” In other words, get your own house in order. Community-building begins in your own neighborhood.

Second, “As you go, proclaim the good news: ‘The kingdom of heaven has come near.’ Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, cast out demons.” Do the work of caring for those in need as you find them. This is the same work Jesus has been doing. It is work these disciples have prepared for by watching Jesus. Perhaps we too have been prepared to cure, cleanse and cast out.

Third, “Take no gold, or silver, or copper in your belts, no bag for your journey, or two tunics, or sandals, or a staff, for laborers deserve their food.” This guidance is strange to us as Texans who pride ourselves in being self-sufficient, but for Jesus’ disciples this advice was understandable. Mosaic law required that strangers be given hospitality. In this mutual exchange, the disciples are going to give and receive. In such encounters, real communication can happen, bonds established, divisions healed. If we in our time can muster up the courage to be vulnerable, to, in fact, go empty-handed without even the security of a walking stick for protection, our vulnerability may be disarming in a world that is armed and defensive. Can we act in faith and trust?

Fourth, “If anyone will not welcome you or listen to your words, shake off the dust from your feet as you leave that house or town.” This saying exemplifies the Buddhist adage that “when the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” In their own day, among their own people, the disciples were not received by all. Those in our day who attempt to build community do well to remember another saying from Jesus: “Do not throw your pearls before swine.” There are those who are so caught up in a vortex of lies and disinformation from certain news sources and social-media outlets that they will likely never emerge from it. There are those who live in such fear that they cannot bear to hear your message. “Shake off the dust from your feet.” Move on. You cannot force the good news on anyone.

Fifth, “I am sending you out like sheep into the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves. Beware of them, for they will hand you over to councils and flog you . . . and you will be dragged before governors and kings because of me.” Conversations can be fraught in a time of social and political division and in a land of violence where individuals are armed and where hate abounds. Institutions at the local and state levels can perpetuate violence and scapegoating, even in our democracy. Going out into our communities during this time of national crisis may require a willingness to go to jail in acts of civil disobedience.

Sixth, and finally, “When they hand you over, do not worry about how you are to speak or what you are to say, for what you are to say will be given to you at that time, for it is not you who speak but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you.” In the end, the personal message from the disciples is overshadowed by a transcendent message. This is what Jesus had experienced and what he would teach his disciples.

As Christians, Jews, Muslims and peoples of other traditions or no religious tradition engage their communities in an age when neighborhoods and families are divided, at a time when “brother will betray brother,” Jesus’ commission to his disciples may provide a bold but realistic road map. The master teacher has given us words of guidance for community builders. We should:

• Think local — go to your own communities.

• Meet the people where they are.

• Give and receive.

• Don’t force anything on anyone.

• Be street smart.

• Be willing to suffer.

• And remember you are not alone.

May the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord.