Blake Burleson: ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ picks up where Capitol riot left off

But what insurrectionists couldn’t accomplish through a coup, the Texas Legislature now intends to do “legally.” Like other dutiful Republican-dominated state legislatures, Texas is poised to pass what Republican legislators call an “election integrity” bill but others more accurately dub “Jim Crow 2.0.” One could argue this proposed law is designed to disenfranchise Blacks, Latinos and younger voters. Republicans understand all too well that if these Americans vote, the party’s chances of holding on to power are diminished. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton admitted as much on May 4 in a podcast with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon (who in turn announced on Jan. 5, the day before the Capitol attack, that “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow”). Paxton said that had his office not blocked Harris County from sending out mail-in ballot applications to all of its registered voters, Trump would have lost the entire state. Texas, he said, “would’ve been one of those battleground states that they were counting votes in Harris County for three days and Donald Trump would’ve lost the election.”