Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Judging from a 2017 Pew Research survey, about half of you know someone who has been a victim of gun violence in America. I have several friends who have been shot.

Last month a longtime friend, former Waco school teacher Dana Stanke, came to visit. Dana moved from Waco recently to live with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in another state so they could share household responsibilities. It’s been a wonderful retirement for Dana as she gets to care for and help rear her beautiful granddaughter.

During our visit, Dana told us that, sadly, her daughter and son-in-law contemplate a move to Canada out of fear of rampant gun violence; they’ve already begun exploring job possibilities. Dana’s daughter, Ali, shot as a teen on a church mission trip to Chicago, told her mom that she doesn’t want her 3-year-old to suffer as she did.

Silly paranoia? Hardly. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. School shootings jumped from 114 in 2020 to 250 in 2021, then to 303 in 2022. This year’s deadly violence in schools is on track to top last year’s. Mass shootings in all venues — from grocery stores to shopping malls to houses of worship — have escalated significantly the past four years.

Some parents with financial means and marketable skills contemplate leaving America out of fear for their children’s lives. One colleague with kids in elementary and middle schools recently moved to Canada for this reason. Anecdotal evidence suggests thousands of families are considering moves to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries to escape this uniquely American scourge.

The irony: Most Americans support gun reform. At one point, advocates for restricting overly lax firearms access in Texas demonstrated at the State Capitol during the legislative session. Dozens including relatives of those killed in the Allen massacre chanted, “Raise the age, raise the age,” to urge lawmakers to advance a bill to hike the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

The same day, HB 2744, crafted to do just that, passed out of committee by an 8-5 vote. Two of the eight: Republican Reps. Sam Harless of Spring and Justin Holland of Rockwall.

A recent University of Texas at Austin survey found a significant majority of Texans — including, yes, Republicans — support raising the minimum age to buy all guns, not just AR-styled rifles. The bad news: HB 2744, which would only limit access to assault-styled rifles, didn’t make it to the House floor for a proper vote. A similar bill in the Senate didn’t even receive a committee hearing. And even if these bills had miraculously passed the Republican-dominated Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott has already deemed them “unconstitutional” and vowed to veto them.

The only answer to the butchery of the last dozen years from Texas Republican politicians is the offer of “thoughts and prayers.” Their policy prescriptions? Further loosen gun restrictions, advocate for arming teachers and cast blame on the mentally ill. Yet mass killings are increasing.

Why won’t our own lawmakers — state Reps. Doc Anderson and Angelia Orr and Sen. Brian Birdwell — support legislation to limit access to weapons of war designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible? These rifles are the ones used in Allen, Texas, that killed eight and wounded seven, and in Cleveland, Texas, that killed five. The same sort of weapon was used in Uvalde, Texas, a year ago by a gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers while law enforcement officers cowered in campus hallways.

“There is no safe place in America anymore,” state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, said. “There’s no church that’s safe, there’s no school that’s safe, there’s no shopping mall that’s safe, there’s no library that’s safe. It’s not because of books, it’s not because of trans kids who want health care, it’s because of things that people own, because we value things over people.”

Wu states what most Americans know deep down: Our legislators serve the interests of deep-pocketed gun lobbyists, not fellow citizens who increasingly function as moving targets in the shooting gallery that is American society.

A 2019 survey on stress and mass shootings by the American Psychological Association found that more than three-quarters of adults (79 percent) in the United States report they experience stress because of the possibility of a mass shooting. This fear has resulted in nearly one-quarter (24 percent) of adults changing their behavior with nearly one in three adults (32 percent) feeling they cannot go anywhere without worrying about mass shootings.

I recently asked my daughter if she was anxious about her daughter’s, my granddaughter’s, safety in kindergarten. We ended up talking for 30 minutes about her fears. In the 1960s, I went to the same elementary school that my granddaughter now attends. My mom and dad worried about our making good grades. Today some parents spend more time wondering if their children will escape becoming casualties of gunfire.

Those of us who teach in K-12 or in colleges or universities think more and more about the security of students, staff and faculty. Thanks to Republican lawmakers and aloof judges, the Second Amendment has devoured all other rights. Its perceived sanctimony has warped common sense for those beholden to the bottom-line priorities of gun manufacturers and the feverish anti-government dreams of fanatics who imagine themselves patriots and everyone else collateral damage.