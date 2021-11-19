Blake Burleson: None of our grandkids can move to Planet B

The train ride was about an hour and a half across the Scottish Lowlands with its green, rolling hills of sheep farms and small estates with their monocrops of barley and wheat. Sandy, a Master Gardener, pointed out the communal gardens in villages that we passed. We saw an occasional deer or pheasant in the passing meadows. Only one percent of Scotland’s woodlands remain today. As we neared Glasgow, a steady rain began. The wind was strong.

We arrived at a very busy Glasgow Queen Street Rail Station around 10. As soon as we walked outside, we found ourselves in a group with drums and whistles. “Where’s Kelvingrove Park?” I asked. “Follow us,” one of the drummers said. With our rain gear on we tramped onto the wet streets. Along the way we met Kashan, an Ethiopian who had traveled from Africa for the conference with a group called Christian Aid. Kashan took us to their rendezvous point and invited us to march with them. One member handed a sign to Sandy which read on one side “Act now for climate justice” and on the other “Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly. Micah 6:8.” I asked one group member, a young woman from London named Flo, why she was here. She said that the time for talk was over — We needed immediate action to be good stewards of the world that God had created. “And” she added, “we have a biblical mandate to care for the poor.” Flo went on to explain that Christian Aid had organized a cross-country walk from the G7, held in Cornwall in June, to the Glasgow COP26 meeting. She had walked part of that way from the English town of Durham. I told her that my Burleson ancestors hailed from Durham.