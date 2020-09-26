Blake Burleson: Paying respects to departed ancestry unearths questions of America's original sin

While I could not understand Father Mark Deering’s words in Latin as I attended my great-grandfather Dan’s funeral in 1967, I now know that he was praying for Dan’s soul. The concept of Purgatory was not one that I grew up with as a Baptist. But as a Christian I can affirm the idea that when we leave this earth, we are not yet complete. We are still in need of transformation. Perhaps our Catholic brothers and sisters can lead all of us as they say (and now I say) in the Offertory in the Requiem Mass: “Lord Jesus Christ, King of glory, deliver the souls of all the faithful departed from the pains of Hell and the deep lake; deliver them from the mouth of the lion: let not Hell swallow them up, nor let them fall into darkness; but let the Standard-bearer St. Michael guide them into the holy light which of old Thou didst promise to Abraham and his seed. We offer Thee victims, O Lord, and prayers of praise: mercifully receive them for the souls whose memory we are keeping to-day: grant them to pass, O Lord, from death to life: which of old Thou didst promise to Abraham and his seed.” Amen.