Blake Burleson: Repairing democracy will take commitment to the truth

Lies told by Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Sessions and others inspired some of our neighbors in Central Texas to travel to Washington and join the mob that violently broke into the Capitol. A federal magistrate ordered local businessman Chris Grider to be held in custody on Jan. 22 pending a detention hearing. Grider surrendered to U.S. Marshals after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Those caught in and contributing to the Big Lie that the election was stolen are our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues. Even though no evidence of substantial fraud was ever presented, these individuals persist in their belief that the election was stolen.

What can we do? I’d like to suggest that, while difficult, those of us who respect truth as a cornerstone of democracy must exercise tough love in response. Tough love is something most of us understand since we’ve had to employ it as a parent, sibling, teacher or friend. Maybe we’ve even had to use tough love with a parent or grandparent. There have been times when a friend or family member has offered me some tough love and saved me from my own blunders. It wasn’t easy for me to hear the truth at the time, but I thanked them later. If you’ve had a loved one who has sunk into the throes of a chemical addiction or who has spiraled into immoral or criminal behavior, you’re aware that loving that precious and wonderful life meant setting clear boundaries in your relationship with him or her. And it probably meant having difficult and direct conversations that were painful for both of you. This is tricky and we are aware that expressing tough love must be done with humility and much prayer.