Blake Burleson: Repairing democracy will take commitment to the truth

After Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, my friend and fellow classmate at Baylor University, Scott Monroe, Republican district attorney for Kerr County, offered consolation to Democrats by saying that politics is like a Ferris wheel: “What goes up must come down.” He implied that Democrats shouldn’t worry too much that Republicans were on the upswing since the political laws dictated that when they reached the top of the circuit they would inevitably descend as the Democrats ascended. This is the way our political machinery works, right? Four years ago, few of us imagined that Trump and his enablers would try to unrig the Ferris wheel itself.
Whether the human construction called democracy can be repaired or not is an open question. According to an NBC poll conducted Jan. 10-13, 74% of Republicans believe that Biden did not win the election legitimately. Folks, that’s 3 out of 4 Republicans. Waco’s U.S. Representative, Pete Sessions, is one of those who had a role in trying to unrig our democracy. The damage he and others like him have done is deep and significant.
In President Biden’s inaugural address on the steps of the Capitol — a place that still bore physical marks of the damage caused by the mob incited by Trump and his enablers — he made clear that our hope for a return to democratic processes requires a respect for truth. The president said, “There is truth, and there are lies — lies told for power, and for profit ... And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, especially as leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth, to defeat the lies.” This will be very difficult.
Lies told by Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Sessions and others inspired some of our neighbors in Central Texas to travel to Washington and join the mob that violently broke into the Capitol. A federal magistrate ordered local businessman Chris Grider to be held in custody on Jan. 22 pending a detention hearing. Grider surrendered to U.S. Marshals after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Those caught in and contributing to the Big Lie that the election was stolen are our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues. Even though no evidence of substantial fraud was ever presented, these individuals persist in their belief that the election was stolen.
What can we do? I’d like to suggest that, while difficult, those of us who respect truth as a cornerstone of democracy must exercise tough love in response. Tough love is something most of us understand since we’ve had to employ it as a parent, sibling, teacher or friend. Maybe we’ve even had to use tough love with a parent or grandparent. There have been times when a friend or family member has offered me some tough love and saved me from my own blunders. It wasn’t easy for me to hear the truth at the time, but I thanked them later. If you’ve had a loved one who has sunk into the throes of a chemical addiction or who has spiraled into immoral or criminal behavior, you’re aware that loving that precious and wonderful life meant setting clear boundaries in your relationship with him or her. And it probably meant having difficult and direct conversations that were painful for both of you. This is tricky and we are aware that expressing tough love must be done with humility and much prayer.
Each of us knows right now friends, colleagues and family members that have been sucked into the vortex of malicious and deadly lies that are rampaging like an infectious virus across our nation.
As you consider how you will love those who are caught in the madness that has now possessed a large segment of the American population, I offer several rules of thumb that I learned from Al-Anon, a fellowship that offers a program of recovery for the families and friends of alcoholics:
Admit that you are powerless over others. You cannot control anyone’s behavior. You cannot talk anyone into sobriety. It cannot be done. Remember that they, too, have become powerless and are no longer free. The addiction has taken over and they are consumed by it. Some are so consumed that they are prepared to kill others on its behalf.
Do not enable. You may be a part of the problem as a co-dependent. You are enabling if you are treating the addiction as acceptable behavior. Their lie is not just another viewpoint among many viewpoints; in fact, their viewpoint bears no resemblance to reality. You are enabling if you excuse them, if you shame them, if you react in hate or anger to their nonsensical beliefs. You are enabling if you engage them while they are drunk on the deception. To stop enabling means that you must set firm boundaries. For those loved ones who are caught in Q-Anon and Trumpism it means that you must not provide a safe space for them to drink from this toxic Kool-Aid. They should not be in your kitchen while in their drunken stupor or inebriated outrage.
Pray for them. Transformation is possible so pray for them daily, even hourly. They are in pain; they are suffering. Those who live a lie are not free. They descended into bondage over many months and years through a daily dose of alternative reality that is devoid of truth. They cannot simply step out of it on their own. But as my Bible (and Al-Anon) suggests there is a power that can help us. Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” Al-Anon meetings often end with the serenity prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
For now, the wheel of democracy is still turning, even if slowly. To ensure that it continues to turn will require all of us with a commitment to the truth.
Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University. The fifth-generation Texan enjoys carpentry, painting, backpacking and travel.