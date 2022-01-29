Blake Burleson: Return to divided, chaotic America bewildering

I recently returned to Texas after spending four months in Scotland. One of the benefits of traveling abroad is seeing your own country in new ways when you return home, and I’ve often felt a sense of gratitude in coming home to America. Traveling abroad, even if only on a temporary basis, allows for a resetting of vision, perhaps providing an expansion of sight lines ordinarily limited by one’s local horizon. The proverb “one cannot see the forest for the trees” speaks to this apparent reality.
My recent return, however, filled me with angst. I’ve returned to a country where dysfunction and confusion reign at every level of society. This dystopia is discouraging on so many levels — personally, socially, professionally and politically.
While any truly democratic nation will necessarily have political, cultural and social dividing lines, Scotland was remarkably united on how to approach the pandemic. At the University of St Andrews where I taught, nearly 100% of the student, faculty and staff population was vaccinated; throughout the nation, almost all citizens habitually wore face coverings in indoor spaces, including on public transportation, without grumbling; and public figures from the first minister to lord provosts promoted a unified message of testing, vaccinating and boosting.
Trying to maintain my health and keep my students safe during the rise of the highly transmissible omicron variant in late fall 2021 was not without challenges, but what I didn’t have to do was waste time debating scientific consensus or public policy with students, colleagues and neighbors. We just got on with safety protocols and it all worked out. I’m aware, of course, that scientific consensus — which requires deliberation — is always in a process of revision and rediscovery based on new evidence, and that public policy — which needs rigorous debate in a democracy — is never without faults.
Even so, coming home to Texas has been another story. I have felt my heart in my chest nearly every day as I watch Texans going about their lives in drastically different ways during this health crisis. Individuals and groups operate with different convictions based on different sources of information. At times I’ve had to laugh but more often it has made me want to throw up my hands in bewilderment.
Last weekend I flipped back and forth on the TV between two Big 12 basketball games. At Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas, I observed every fan on the screen wearing a mask, while at the other game being played in Texas, I saw only an occasional mask being worn whenever the camera panned the crowd. Referees for the basketball teams knew game rules approved by the NCAA and enforced them, ensuring the games could be played to conclusion. But fans in those two arenas bowed to different rules and different referees in American pandemic life.
Meanwhile, the virus operates under one set of rules, irrespective of the arena it invades and what color jerseys a fan adorns.
As I shopped for paint at a box-chain store in Waco recently, I estimated about a fourth of the customers and three-fourths of employees wore masks. This inconsistency occurred while Waco COVID-19 numbers rose at their steepest incline over the past few years. Interestingly, when customers — masked or unmasked — got in line to check out, they observed social-distancing guidelines by standing on floor markings placing them six feet apart. Why were the unmasked following this CDC guidance? They clearly were following it.
Some of my own disequilibrium is personal. I’m sure that’s the case with all of us who have family, friends and colleagues listening to different sources of information regarding prevention of the disease. One of my best buddies from college days, a physician in the Fort Worth area, sent me 20 text messages last week refuting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance. My friend, whom I’ve loved and respected over many decades, sent me information from a conspiracy site that argued the virus was created in China, that U.S. government funding made the virus more virulent, that people under age 18 should not get vaccinated, that the vaccine is causing unreported sickness and deaths, that no doctors under age 50 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have gotten the vaccine, that the CDC is responsible for most misinformation the public now has, and that if you have had COVID-19, you should not get vaccinated. (Interestingly, the first confirmed U.S. death caused by the omicron variant involved a man in Texas who previously had COVID-19.)
My head spun. I asked my friend if he had been vaccinated. He said no but that “what did work best for me after contracting the disease was the Ivermectin, which has worked for hundreds if not thousands of patients here in Fort Worth.”
My jaw dropped. Some of my extended family members who get their news only from right-wing talk radio and Fox News have taken this cattle de-wormer as a preventative or as a treatment, but this was my first encounter with a physician who is apparently prescribing it and touting its efficacy. No doubt some Central Texans are taking Ivermectin with or without physician guidance.
For the record, the CDC issued a warning on Aug. 26, 2021, about the “rapid increase in Ivermectin prescriptions and reports of severe illness associated with use of products containing Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.” The lengthy warning states “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19” and that “the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel has also determined that there are currently insufficient data to recommend Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.” Further, that “adverse effects associated with Ivermectin misuse and overdose are increasing, as shown by a rise in calls to poison control centers reporting overdoses and more people experiencing adverse effects.”
Yet one of my best friends and an experienced medical practitioner willfully ignores this guidance, has ingested the drug and is apparently encouraging his patients to do so as well. While scientific studies, some now underway, will eventually shed more light on the harm and/or good being done by this experimental therapeutic cocktail, knowing that friends and family members are taking this is disheartening.
What is your physician telling you about COVID-19? What is your pastor preaching from the pulpit? What is your partner or parent doing? What about your coach, teacher or school principal? What example is your boss setting in the workplace? It is likely the case that what you are hearing and seeing is not only widely different but wildly different in your social circles in Waco.
America is being tested these days. It’s unclear if the rational, common-sense center in political ideology can hold. Indeed, there seems to be no center at all. We’re not only divided on how to handle the pandemic and whether to even safeguard fellow citizens, we’re far apart on almost all major issues. There is no unified response to address climate change, immigration, refugees, racial justice, abortion, voting rights, religious freedom, health care, freedom of speech and gun violence. Some of our elected leaders make no effort to hide their desire to see our nation split apart.
When Abraham Lincoln was running for the U.S. Senate as the Republican nominee in 1858, he gave a speech in which he said “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” He lost the election, but that speech became one of his best-known addresses. His prescience of the moment was prophetic. We are at just such an inflection point again in American history. It’s critical we are clear-eyed and sober — and not just about the pandemic that continues to dog and bedevil us.
Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University.