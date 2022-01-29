Blake Burleson: Return to divided, chaotic America bewildering

Some of my own disequilibrium is personal. I’m sure that’s the case with all of us who have family, friends and colleagues listening to different sources of information regarding prevention of the disease. One of my best buddies from college days, a physician in the Fort Worth area, sent me 20 text messages last week refuting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance. My friend, whom I’ve loved and respected over many decades, sent me information from a conspiracy site that argued the virus was created in China, that U.S. government funding made the virus more virulent, that people under age 18 should not get vaccinated, that the vaccine is causing unreported sickness and deaths, that no doctors under age 50 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have gotten the vaccine, that the CDC is responsible for most misinformation the public now has, and that if you have had COVID-19, you should not get vaccinated. (Interestingly, the first confirmed U.S. death caused by the omicron variant involved a man in Texas who previously had COVID-19.)