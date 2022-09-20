Blake Burleson: Some of us clearly prefer bullets to ballots

While shopping for building materials at a local hardware store in Waco this month, I made a pit stop in the restroom. Most men are accustomed to ignoring crude graffiti on the walls of stalls but what I read that morning stunned me.

Someone had written: “Kill your local congressmen.”

And there you have the natural culmination of decades of increasingly angry rhetoric, much of it issuing from the bowels of the far right, much of it intent on riling up voters sufficiently to vote one way or the other. It was only a matter of time before such sentiments finally reached the point of what we saw at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, what we read about regarding the planned kidnapping of the Michigan governor in 2020 and what I saw scrawled on a bathroom stall in a place of commerce and business in Waco in 2022.

If such political pornography goes unchallenged, two destinations are likely, possibly one after the other: anarchy and dictatorship. And finally, perhaps in our near history, the claims of American exceptionalism will be moot once and for all, ironically snuffed out by the very people who most often insist upon its existence.

Am I too distracted by this bathroom graffiti, written in such a bold hand? Maybe. Yet it’s the sort of rhetoric that responsible citizens routinely condemned in our recent past and that the FBI took seriously once upon a time in America. After all, only deranged people spoke this way. Now such sentiments mark T-shirts, gimme caps, social media memes, bumper stickers, even flags. The rest of us roll our eyes, shake our heads and get on with our daily lives, even as we realize the toll taken: everything from the assassination attempt on Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords in 2011 to the armed assault on a Republican practice session of the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity in 2017.

Self-fulfilling violence

Less direct than such graffiti but still disturbing are the daily tweets and campaign rhetoric from former President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, minions of MAGA Republicanism and right-wing media shock jocks. They predict violence in the streets if President Trump is indicted for crimes; at times they seem to invite it. Unfortunately, their predictions are almost guaranteed to be self-fulfilling prophecies when indictments (plural) are issued by average citizens on grand juries, as appears likely for some or perhaps all investigations now underway.

Stoking violence has been part and parcel of the MAGA strategy since Trump began running for office in 2015. At campaign rallies, he encouraged supporters to “knock the crap out of” protesters with the guarantee he would pay their legal fees. And when a plot to kidnap Michigan’s duly elected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was spoiled by the FBI, then-President Trump blamed the governor for this plan of outright domestic terrorism, saying that she should immediately “reopen” her state from pandemic restrictions.

“You can’t just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and go snatch the governor,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors last month in a trial convicting two of the conspirators. “But that wasn’t the defendants’ ultimate goal. They wanted to set off a second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something that they call the boogaloo. And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer.”

In short, many of us are so much cannon fodder, including politicians in the crosshairs of those such as the person who scrawled advice to fellow malcontents and insurrectionists and anarchists near a toilet in Waco. Only this month, gym owner and Jan. 6 protester Dawn Bancroft, 60, was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol, including a selfie video in which she exclaimed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in mind: “We broke into the Capitol, we got inside, we did our part, we were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the frickin’ brain, but we didn’t find her. But all is good.” When Bancroft sought leniency because of how publication of her activities on Jan. 6 had ruined her business, the federal judge admonished her: “It feels like she’s a victim of everything but her own decisions.”

Is wishing death to your congressman or someone else’s congressman the way to “Make America Great Again,” to borrow the Trump bandwagon slogan? Would George Washington or James Madison or Ronald Reagan or George W. Bush have subscribed to such malevolent passions? Or is this even a message from a MAGA supporter? That is, is violence from the far right gradually consuming us all and imperiling our democratic traditions, let alone our moral and ethical fiber? We delight in the idea of throwing politicians with whom we disagree in jail, yet we neatly rationalize away or even condone unlawful transgressions of those politicians we adore, idolize and worship. In short, we have no sense of honesty, integrity or fair play about us. And in losing such attributes, we arguably cease to be Americans.

And if we are to kill congressmen we don’t like, what’s to keep the other side of the political spectrum from resorting to the same tactic? Is that OK? And how long before we run out of congressmen to kill?

Rage at reality

Is this message possibly a frustrated response to layers and layers of Republican bills making it harder and harder for many of us to vote, layers and layers of gerrymandering by both parties that mean the votes of some of us never count anyway? Thanks to Texas-engineered gerrymandering, the 2022 general election offers Waco-area voters a Republican congressman who encouraged “Stop the Steal” protests that quickly erupted into violence and no serious Democratic or independent challenger. One can’t entirely blame Democrats for failing to produce one; what’s the point of assuming the expense and time of running someone when the deck is stacked against a fair election with viable choices?

That might well be the Democratic motive for leaving behind such a bathroom stall message threatening assassination. And what might be the Republican motive?

No doubt it’s rage at the reality the United States of America is a nation of very different viewpoints, very different visions and very different views of our history. Republicans regularly express ire at policies and perspectives of Democrats, yet fail to accept that about half of the national population disagrees vigorously with Republican policies and perspectives. And so we dispatch politicians into the arena of combat, insisting they never compromise and they always fight. And then we wonder why nothing constructive gets accomplished in Washington.

Threatening messages on toilet stalls may be viewed by only a few but social media now magnifies such calls for violence to millions. Many keep assault weapons close by, even as they’ve lost grip on a shared history and purpose in America. The anarchists and the fascists can be stopped, but only if we vote as if democracy is on the ballot in November. And it is.

During a joint session of Congress in 1991, no less than Queen Elizabeth II, a veteran who saw her own country besieged by fascist aggression, praised the democratic principles of Great Britain and the United States as represented by Congress and Parliament. She warned against straying from such ideals: “Some people believe power grows from the barrel of a gun. So it can. But history shows it never grows well nor for very long. Force in the end is sterile. We have gone a better way. Our societies rest on mutual agreement, on contract and on consensus.”