Blake Burleson: Spend enough time in GOP's barnyard, and the smell disappears

Yet Waco’s departing Republican congressman, Bill Flores, along with a majority of House Republicans, dutifully signed on to an amicus brief in support of this absurd suit, one promptly branded “seditious abuse of the judicial process” by officials from the four states targeted. Our junior Republican senator, Ted Cruz, was quite willing to play his part: He announced in a Dec. 7 tweet, “I will stand ready to present the oral argument” for the Texas suit before the Supreme Court of the United States. There’s rich irony in the fact several House Republicans who signed this amicus brief were freshly elected from the four states being sued. By all rights, their supporting signatures should dictate their own elected status be properly nullified.

According to a recent Fox News poll, 68% of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump. If you, dear reader, are among that rational, discerning minority of grounded Republicans who know better after the dismissal of nearly 60 lawsuits in multiple states for lack of evidence of election fraud, I can only bestow one seasonal blessing: Heeding public health warnings against large family gatherings this Christmas holiday may have saved you from contentious political arguments to the contrary and the rancor and discord and possible fistfights that might have erupted.

Commenting on the signature of Congressman Flores and others to this legal brief, former Republican strategist and John McCain advisor Steve Schmidt said in a TV interview on Dec. 9: “Today is a historic day ... a before-and-after moment in the life of the nation. One hundred and six members of Congress broke faith with American democracy today. They did something that the fascists, the Nazis, the Confederate Army could not do. They [collectively] forced a majority of elected officials in one of the two major parties in a federal House to break faith with the American people [and the understanding] that the people are sovereign. Democracy definitionally requires one side being willing to lose an election, to accept the results, to come back next time in the competition of ideas. So we are going to live with this now for the balance of our lives because the country is now divided between a democratic party — meaning a party that believes in democracy — and an autocratic party. When you see that many members of Congress breaking faith with their oath in order to try to overturn an election because they don’t like the results, then we are off the reservation. ... We are one election away from losing our democracy.”