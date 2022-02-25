Blake Burleson: Tough questions warranted with democracy under siege

Several things rate reflection here. Most notably, Orr only answered the question directly when pressed. And she did not condemn the insurrection and those responsible for it. This makes one wonder about someone who posted a photo on social media of a Trump rally where insurrectionists were not only vigorously defended but championed.

Orr is running against retired Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson, who faced a citizenship question about possible membership in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association — a virulently anti-government group that believes sheriffs (as opposed to the judiciary) have the power to decide the constitutionality of laws and decline to enforce certain state or federal laws. Wilson says he is not a member, though his answer leaves enough wiggle room to wonder about any sympathies regarding the group’s aims.

Although not included because of space, Wilson also faced a question on the insurrection. “I think you have to respect the rule of law and what the law is,” he told the Trib. “Protesting is one thing. When you get into violence, when you get into destruction of private or public property, I think you cross the line with that. If you want to stand out in front of the Capitol or the courthouse and you want to rip and snort and say what you’d do and how you disagree — I don’t have a problem with that at all. I do have a problem when you start picking up rocks and breaking out windows and you start assaulting innocent people.”