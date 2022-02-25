Blake Burleson: Tough questions warranted with democracy under siege

With primary elections looming Tuesday, one question surmounts all else: To what extent will Central Texas voters vet candidates on their public stances regarding the “Big Lie” told by former Donald Trump, who may well skirt the consequences faced by those he incited to storm the U.S. Capitol more than a year ago?
Surveys suggest most Republicans still believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that Joe Biden is not our duly elected president. No credible evidence has been presented to confirm a shred of this — at least, assuming we still place credence in our judiciary. Yet many Republicans running in elections balk at refuting the “Big Lie” for fear of alienating constituents marching in lockstep to whatever they’re told by right-wing media outlets and the former president. Indeed, the Republican National Committee has demanded that its candidates adhere to the falsehood of a stolen election — and that candidates downplay the significance of the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021.
Earlier this month, even as Trump’s rhetoric continued to threaten our democracy, the RNC condemned Republican lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a House committee investigating the insurrection. The RNC labeled the invasion of the Capitol “legitimate political discourse” (though the RNC chairwoman has sought to walk this back). What’s more, insurrectionists around the country seek to become poll watchers and election officials, part of a concerted effort to gain control over which ballots are counted and which are discarded. Texas, already ranked by election experts as the hardest state in which to vote, in 2021 made it even harder through new election laws spawned by fantasies spun by Trump and the RNC.
While the Waco Tribune-Herald editorial board continues the all-too-rare newspaper practice of intently interviewing candidates, the specter of an imperiled democracy has grown so serious it has begun asking citizenship questions of candidates. For instance, Hill County Republican activist Angelia Orr, running for Texas House District 13, was recently asked about the insurrection.
Question: The other day the Republican National Committee issued a resolution condemning two members of its party for sitting on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that, to quote at least some of the defendants, sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results. The RNC censured these Republicans because “Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Here and now, do you support or condemn this Republican National Committee resolution?
Angelia Orr: I do not believe politicians need to be censured by anybody other than the voters who voted them in.
Question: So you don’t agree that what we saw on Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse.”
Orr: I don’t agree with that.
Question: I notice you posted on Facebook about President Trump’s recent Texas rally in which he raised the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Now, as Congressman Pete Sessions notes, those matters are being handled presently by the federal courts. What do you think of the president’s idea of dangling pardons for these people?
Orr: Well, first, I posted that because [Republican Congressman] Roger Williams endorsed me for this office, and in support of him I posted a picture of him at the Trump rally [where the former president suggested pardons for Jan. 6 defendants]. So I was not there, I was campaigning that day. And as far as Jan. 6, I agree that’s going to have to be handled through the court system and you’re going to have to ask the other question again.
Question: Do you believe it’s appropriate to pardon these people?
Orr: I don’t.
Several things rate reflection here. Most notably, Orr only answered the question directly when pressed. And she did not condemn the insurrection and those responsible for it. This makes one wonder about someone who posted a photo on social media of a Trump rally where insurrectionists were not only vigorously defended but championed.
Orr is running against retired Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson, who faced a citizenship question about possible membership in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association — a virulently anti-government group that believes sheriffs (as opposed to the judiciary) have the power to decide the constitutionality of laws and decline to enforce certain state or federal laws. Wilson says he is not a member, though his answer leaves enough wiggle room to wonder about any sympathies regarding the group’s aims.
Although not included because of space, Wilson also faced a question on the insurrection. “I think you have to respect the rule of law and what the law is,” he told the Trib. “Protesting is one thing. When you get into violence, when you get into destruction of private or public property, I think you cross the line with that. If you want to stand out in front of the Capitol or the courthouse and you want to rip and snort and say what you’d do and how you disagree — I don’t have a problem with that at all. I do have a problem when you start picking up rocks and breaking out windows and you start assaulting innocent people.”
Is the Trib picking on local Republican candidates? Given shifting fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law by many Republicans, surely not. Such questions are important because they get to the heart of our American experiment in democracy. Support for democratic principles would seemingly require all candidates to vehemently condemn attempts to usurp the power of citizenry by government officials. What Trump attempted, and still attempts, is being given cover by too many Republican officials. Questions good Republicans must consider at this moment in history: Who among them boldly condemns the Jan. 6 insurrection? Who among them boldly condemns the lie about stolen elections?
If you’re a Republican, independent or Democrat voting for Republicans in the primary, you owe it to your country to do all you can to prevent insurrectionists or enablers of insurrectionists from gaining power at local, state and national levels. Do so by not casting a vote for those unwilling to stand up for democracy. Without your participation, democracy may perish.
Blake Burleson is an ordained Baptist minister and a faculty member in the Department of Religion at Baylor University.