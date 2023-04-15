Thirty years ago on April 19, millions around the world watched in horror and disbelief as 76 Branch Davidians burned to death amidst a tank and tear-gas assault mounted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The destruction of the Mount Carmel Center 10 miles east of Waco, predicted by the religious group’s prophetic leader, 33-year-old David Koresh, continues to reverberate both in the city and the nation.

One year later, I was among a few hundred people gathered on the grounds of Mount Carmel at an “Information Day” event sponsored by surviving Branch Davidians and others. Unbeknownst to me, also in the crowd that day: Timothy McVeigh, then 25, an Operation Desert Storm veteran who would blow up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City as an act of revenge against the federal government on the second anniversary of the FBI attack on Mount Carmel. For some Americans, the anniversary continues to have political and religious significance.

Many have speculated that Donald Trump chose Waco to launch his 2024 presidential campaign to remind his followers of the 51-day standoff in 1993 between the federal government and a group of armed zealots. While the Trump campaign and organizers such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deny any connection to the anniversary, many right-wing militia groups loyal to Trump continue to cite the lives lost at Mount Carmel — some of them innocent children — as motive enough for armed preparedness with a wary eye cast on the government.

And so, in an eerily perverse way, Trump chose the perfect place to launch a campaign in which he incessantly vilifies state and federal agencies that are searching his property, investigating his activities, interviewing his associates, and subpoenaing and indicting him in court. Only last week Trump was vigorously raising money off Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation of Trump’s making hush payments to a porn star in a scheme to hide his adulterous affair on the eve of the 2016 election.

At the time of the bungled Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raid on Mount Carmel, Koresh was the subject of a criminal investigation. Koresh saw federal inquiries into his alleged abuses as vindication of his central role in an apocalyptic plan ordained by God. The armed raid which Koresh predicted fulfilled his prophecy — at least in the minds of his disciples — that the “Babylonians” were coming for him. The Feb. 28 ATF raid would precipitate the mother of all wars embroiling the entire planet, the cosmos, angels, demons, God and Satan. Since its fated unfolding would be of cosmic significance, the Branch Davidians were willing to fight and die alongside Koresh. Surviving Branch Davidians today continue to believe Koresh was God’s anointed.

Divine authority

How did Koresh manage to lead ordinary, law-abiding Texans with no history of criminal behavior to become an armed militia capable of fighting against and holding off top federal law enforcement agencies?

I published an academic essay in 1997 that offered three reasons: First, there was a releasing stimulus in which the Branch Davidians’ behavior, feelings and attitudes were radicalized. These changes were brought on not only through Bible studies of the Book of Revelation at Mount Carmel but through an individual they believed possessed divine authority. Koresh mobilized his church for Armageddon by becoming that releasing stimulus incarnate. Branch Davidians understood Koresh to be the Lamb of God who opened the seals which triggered Armageddon. Since Koresh was God’s messiah, they were willing to perish with him.

Second, Koresh was able to effectively mobilize followers for violence by creating a “scapegoat.” Those who were not a part of the Branch Davidian “elect” were deemed “Babylonians,” the personification of evil who had to be slaughtered at the end of the world. The ATF/FBI were agents of Satan, a portrayal bolstered by FBI strategies that often struck besieged Branch Davidians as working at cross-purposes (and thus deceitful) during the long standoff after the deadly ATF raid failed.

The third element necessary for successful mobilization was a chain of command. The Branch Davidians successfully thwarted an initial invasion by 100 armed ATF agents storming their homes because a command structure had been established. Branch Davidians would fight, surrender or commit suicide according to messianic command. This was extremely effective. The Branch Davidians had been preparing for such a showdown for years with concerted planning that included stockpiling weapons, munitions, food stuffs; holding guard duty; listening to daily apocalyptic sermons; and watching war movies. Koresh later told the ATF, “We knew you were coming before you knew you were coming.”

Trump’s March 25 speech in Waco contained all the elements used by Koresh to inspire his followers to violence. And if such a claim seems exaggerated, consider that Trump, as president of the United States, watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold in which his followers assaulted and overran Capitol police as they searched for Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others viewed as defying their exalted leader and thus worthy of their wrath. Trump was transfixed by the violence committed in his name. He did nothing to stop the carnage. Hours later when he told the insurrectionists to go home, he praised them. Since then, Trump has hailed the insurrectionists as heroes and declared if he is reelected in 2024 he will pardon them for the crimes for which they have been convicted in our courts of law.

Waco speech

So, what did Trump say during his 90-minute Waco speech meant to inspire his followers to take up arms?

First, he identified himself as the singular protector of American values: “I am your warrior, I am your justice. For those who have been wronged and betrayed … I am your retribution.” Like Koresh, he is the releasing stimulus incarnate in a divine melodrama, stating: “I will prevent World War III, which we’re heading into.”

Second, he focused anger and hatred on a “scapegoat.” In his Waco speech, the overriding target was Manhattan District Attorney Bragg: “This is really prosecutorial misconduct. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical-left maniacs.” For Trump and his lieutenants, those who are coming for them are demonic. Indeed, at the time of the speech, Bragg had presented evidence to a grand jury in the county of New York that on March 30 voted to indict Trump for falsifying business records to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.

Third, Trump’s command of the Republican Party is beyond question. Those who dare to openly oppose him are eliminated from the ranks of the faithful. In Waco he skewered his current leadership threat, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis: “He’s dropping like a rock [in the opinion polls] and I wonder why.” With sarcasm, Trump went on to repeat his claim that DeSantis begged for Trump’s endorsement with “tears in his eyes” when he was running for governor. “I did rallies for Ron that were massive rallies.”

Trump’s stature among devotees only grows as such internal threats are extinguished or sidelined, one by one. And millions of Trump’s apostles are armed — some with AR-style rifles — and many thousands of them will, like David Koresh’s “Mighty Men,” follow him wherever he commands. This fact has already been established. The decision of Branch Davidians to kill was not made in a moment of considered calculation; it became an article of faith after many years of scriptural grooming and moral recalibration by a charismatic sociopath whose megalomaniacal instincts led them to what they thought was glorious martyrdom.