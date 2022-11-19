Blake Burleson: Watching triumphs, failures at the polls

I dismissed my class at Baylor University a little early on Nov. 8 so that I could take the afternoon shift at Grace Church in Waco as a poll watcher for the midterm elections. One of my students cornered me before I could get out the door.

“Dr. Burleson, I’m so excited,” she beamed. “I’m driving to Dallas to vote. It will be my first time.”

That this 19-year-old was going to make a 200-mile round trip to cast a ballot spoke volumes. As it turned out, the 2022 elections had the second highest voter turnout of those under age 30 in the last three decades.

For my part, from 1 to 8 p.m. that day I sat on a couch at the polling place at Grace Church as 385 residents of McLennan County voted. The polling place judge predicted a thousand would show up but turnout was not strong, even with the average wait time being no more than three minutes by my estimation.

The hard statistics: 45.7% of 17.7 million registered Texans cast ballots in this year’s midterms, 7.3% lower than the state’s total turnout in 2018. In McLennan County, 72,956 people, or 47% of the 154,954 registered voters, cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. In short, more than half of McLennan County registered voters did not vote. By comparison, the highest turnout in any state was Minnesota with 79.57%. While Texas has the second highest eligible voter population, we consistently rank near the bottom in terms of percentage of registered voters nationwide who actually cast ballots. So it goes.

My wife, Sandy, volunteered as a canvasser for a candidate for statewide office. For several weeks, she knocked on the doors of registered voters known to have voted in previous elections for her candidate’s party. While Sandy was able to nudge some to pledge to vote, others said their votes would simply make no difference, so they saw no point in voting. So it goes.

There are multiple reasons why some Texans feel disenfranchised. While there are slightly more registered Democrats than registered Republicans in Texas, gerrymandering of districts by Republicans has all but ensured we will have a Republican-led state legislature. And it puts Republicans at a significant advantage in races for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Watching democracy

This election was my third as a poll watcher. For readers unfamiliar with this role, a poll watcher is appointed by a candidate or political party and is then certified by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office after receiving training. The main job of a poll watcher is to quietly observe and take notes particularly when issues arise (such as long lines, machine malfunctions) or when individuals are denied the right to vote. The judge told me that my presence as a poll watcher made the election workers more aware of their responsibilities since they knew I was observing them.

On one hand, watching democracy up close at its most fundamental level of voting was delightful. The team of volunteer election workers — three whites, one Hispanic, one Black — were experienced, knowledgeable and professional during their long 14-hour shift. They did everything they could to solve problems quickly when issues arose. They performed routine tasks with grace, humor, fairness and goodwill.

It was inspiring to see so many young people voting that day. I witnessed twin siblings vote on their 18th birthday. Many moms signed in while juggling toddlers and infants. One mom carried her 2-year-old boy on her hip as she voted. As she cast her ballot, the boy cried out loudly: “Help! Help! Help!”

Voters were mostly respectful and courteous; they showed up without fear, determined to vote. Some made me laugh. An elderly woman with a blue-dyed ponytail brought into the voting booth her tiny dog, nestled safely in her purse. The dog, she said, would tell her which of the candidates rated her vote.

The husband of another voter cast his ballot quickly, then went and hovered over his wife in another booth. When he began giving his wife instructions on who to vote for, the election judge quickly and correctly intervened and told him that he could give her instructions on how to vote but not on who to vote for.

Some turned away

On the other hand, what I observed on Election Day reminded me that many Texans don’t vote because state laws governing elections are not voter-friendly. I saw about 20 individuals, mainly young women, turned away because they weren’t registered. Some had just moved to McLennan County but were still registered in another county. Some thought they were registered and even related details to the judge about turning in their applications. So it goes.

In each case, the judge dutifully called the county elections office to verify that they were not registered. Then she told some they would need to drive to Austin or Muleshoe to vote where they were, in fact, actually registered. She assured some that while they might not be able to vote today, they would be able to vote in the next election once properly registered according to state law.

While none of these young women were impolite, all were visibly perturbed. They wanted to participate in the democratic process and were denied that fundamental right. They left without voting. Perhaps we can dismiss these would-be voters as ignorant or negligent for failing to know how to register, yet why must the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature make voting so cumbersome? Ten states allow voters to register on Election Day. Those states clearly want citizens’ voices to be heard. The Election Law Journal ranks Texas the fifth most difficult state in the country to cast a vote. So it goes.

Are the disheartened voters my wife encountered in canvasing efforts correct? Does their vote not really count? Is the deck stacked? Since statewide elections such as those for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator are not at all affected by gerrymandering, it should be apparent one’s vote will not be wholly diluted by gerrymandering. Other races such as those for U.S. House of Representatives and the Texas Legislature are clearly impacted by crazy-quilt maps intended to give Republicans dominance.

Still, Texas turnout, while lower than in 2018, was higher than in every other midterm election in the last 20 years. And across the nation this year, the vote by women, young people and independents broke for the Democrats. Even though President Biden’s anemic approval rating hovers just above 40 percent, a factor that normally foreshadows significant losses for the president’s party in midterm elections, the media-predicted “red wave” did not crest. In fact, voters — motivated by preserving democratic norms against MAGA election deniers and for bodily autonomy for women and climate — shouted with a clear and clarion voice across the land. Voters in swing states such as Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada turned back the far right’s assault on democracy.

Yet the struggle goes on. At the next class meeting, I asked my student if she was able to get to Dallas in time to vote. She looked at me sheepishly.

“Here’s what happened,” she explained. “I left Waco a little later than I planned. When I got to West, I checked my ETA, and it said I would arrive two minutes before the polls closed. Then, I called my dad and he said there was no way I would make it after I parked. So I turned around. I feel bad, so unpatriotic.”

So it goes.