Blake Burleson: Who's ‘woke’ exactly? Societal justice must occupy good Baptists

The week before the fall semester began at Baylor University this year, my administrative assistant fielded a call from the mother of an incoming freshman. Her daughter would be moving into a residential hall in a few days, she said, and she had a motherly concern.

“I’ve heard,” she began, “that professors in the Department of Religion are ‘woke.’ Is that true?”

I wasn’t available at the time and my assistant did her best to remind the mom that all Baylor University faculty are Christian or Jewish. The caller responded that “woke” faculty members could not possibly be Christian!

This is not the first time our office has fielded such a call.

As a member of the Waco Tribune-Herald Board of Contributors the past five years, I’ve written columns exploring national issues of religion and politics that touch our common life in Waco. And, yes, sometimes, I’ve been dismissed by readers — including some family and friends — as one who is “woke.”

Perhaps tellingly, the adjective “woke” originated in African American vernacular and emerged widely in the 2010s to indicate one who is aware of the social injustice engendered by racism and sexism. For right-wing media moguls and MAGA Republicans, particularly those advocating white Christian nationalism, “woke” is however a derogatory term.

Those who identify me as such think they have explained me. They haven’t.

My awakening to social inequities in America began in high school in the 1970s, long before the advent of the Black Lives Matter movement. I grew up at a time in Texas when many whites were oblivious to systemic racism in America. As a child, I was like everyone around me. The n-word was used in daily conversations with my family members and friends. In more “polite” company, the n-word was softened to “nigra.”

My church, school and neighborhood were segregated in a near absolute way; it was rare to see a person of color as I went about daily activities.

But something changed in me around the age of 16. A light came on — gradually at first but eventually it began to burn more brightly. In recent years, I’ve tried to reconstruct how that candle was lit. My only explanation is that I began reading the Bible in a more serious and discerning way. By studying scripture, I began to sense that something was wrong with segregation. While I was not on the streets marching, I sometimes wore to school a black arm band in solidarity with civil rights activists.

One evening when I was 17, while watching a Miss America beauty pageant with my grandfather, a black contestant appeared on stage. My grandfather turned to me and asked, “You don’t think she’s pretty, do you?” I replied: “Well, as a matter of fact, I do.”

“Hmm,” he murmured. “But you wouldn’t marry one, would you?”

I turned to him and said, “I might.”

He turned away. I began to be accused of being an n-lover.

Still to this day, my only explanation of what caused me to begin to see things differently from so many of my family and friends was the fact that I was reading the Bible.

Historically, Baptists are biblicists. We understood the Bible to be our only creed. From the cradle till I left home for college, I read or heard the Bible read every Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Wednesday evening, 52 weeks a year. And in high school I began to read it on my own outside of church time as a daily habit. I memorized scripture such as Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ.” And when the Baptist prophet Martin Luther King Jr. was martyred for Christ in 1968, I knew that he was reading the same book I was.

After returning from a 1971 Billy Graham crusade in the newly built Texas Stadium where America’s pastor shouted from the pulpit, “I cannot understand segregation in the church,” I went home and pondered Galatians 3:28: “There is no longer Jew or Greek; there is no longer slave or free; there is no longer male and female, for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” The changes in me — a conversion of sorts — would occur in an all-white Dallas neighborhood.

So, for me, being “woke” — or perhaps more aptly “waking up” since I’ve still got a long way to go — started long before the Black Lives Matter movement gathered. I’ve been against white Christian nationalism for decades.

Will Campbell, a Baptist minister and activist who died in 2013, said, “I’m a Baptist! I come from a long line of hell-raisers. I was taught that I wasn’t a robot, that I was a human being with a mind, capable of reason, entitled to read any book, including the Bible, and interpret it according to the ability of the mind I was given. That’s why I do things like that.”

Parents who call to complain about Baylor faculty members who are teaching their students to become aware of their individual responsibility before God instead of repeating political propaganda they’ve heard from some pulpits are woefully ignorant of Baptists’ 400-year-old history. We are guided by historic Baptist principles such religious liberty for all people and the freedom of conscience. We don’t sign credal statements and we don’t worship idols.

At the Religion Department’s August 2022 faculty meeting, a photo was taken of our faculty. When I came to Baylor in 1974 as a student majoring in religion, there were no faculty of color and no women in the department. By my count, of the 32 faculty members in our recent photo, 11 are women and eight are people of color. Yes, we are awaking. Thanks be to God. And thanks be to Baptists like Roger Williams, Harry Emerson Fosdick, Helen Barrett Montgomery, Muriel Lester, E.Y. Mullins, Walter Rauschenbusch, Howard Thurman, Billy Graham, Martin Luther King Jr., Will Campbell, and John N. Jonsson, who lit the lamps by which we, too, can see.

They were reading their Bibles.