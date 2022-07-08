Blake Burleson: Women’s rights just took big hit — keep eye on state authorities’ next moves

Now that the Supreme Court of the United States has struck down a woman’s constitutional right to autonomy over her own body, the mighty state of Texas is poised to criminalize all abortions within its borders. So eager are Republican lawmakers in our state to send us hurtling back to the days when women couldn’t vote, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared, following the high court ruling and relying on a century-old state law, that all abortions were illegal effective immediately.

Yes, all abortions.

This governmental overreach was smartly blocked by state District Judge Christine Weems in Harris County on June 28, allowing limited abortions to resume in Texas. But even before her ruling was scrapped days later by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court (and in deference to a dusty 1925 state abortion ban), this temporary reprieve offered little for most girls and women who want or need abortions: Republican lawmakers in Texas had already put in place a more recent ban on abortions six weeks after conception, one that relies on civil action rather than state or county enforcement. These same legislators passed a trigger law banning all abortions without exceptions for rape or incest; it goes into effect 30 days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, Waco; state Sen. Brian Birdwell, Granbury; and state Rep. Hugh Shine, Temple — all men and all Republicans — voted for these 2021 bills.

Following formal issuance of the Supreme Court decision overturning abortion as a federally protected right, Rep. Anderson celebrated at a Pro-Life rally outside a local Planned Parenthood clinic. “It’s 102 degrees in Waco,” he told the ebullient summertime crowd. “Who would ever think that today would be the day that Roe would burn to the ground?”

Let’s hope Doc and his Republican cronies feel the heat for their roles in passing this tyrannical legislation next time they run for reelection. Public opinion is not in their favor. Even as national polls over many years have consistently indicated some two-thirds of Americans support Roe, Republican-appointed justices and Republican-dominated state legislatures have ensured Texas women now have fewer rights than their mothers or grandmothers. And despite denials from Republican politicians over the decades that this would never be the case, the state government can now force a woman in Texas to bear the child of her rapist.

The Texas Taliban has taken over.

As these draconian laws go into effect, irreparable physical, mental and social harm will be inflicted on women and their families in Waco and across the state. Individuals and organizations must act quickly to assist Central Texas girls and women who are in immediate need of reproductive health care and who will not be able to attain it from their health care providers in the state. Lives will be lost or shattered; families will be harmed; incomes lost. Women without sufficient financial means will be especially desperate.

Some help is available. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement on the day of the Supreme Court decision reminding us of several important legal rights: “The Constitution continues to restrict states’ authority to ban reproductive services provided outside their borders.” This means Texas has no legal jurisdiction over abortion providers in, for example, Illinois or Minnesota.

“Women who reside in states that have banned access to comprehensive reproductive care must remain free to seek that care in states where it is legal,” Garland said. In short, Texans in coming weeks or months can legally travel to other states such as New Mexico or Colorado where abortions remain legal to terminate a pregnancy under those states’ laws.

“Under fundamental First Amendment principles, individuals must remain free to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states.” In other words, Texans or Texas-based entities are guaranteed the right to give advice and guidance on how a woman can receive an abortion elsewhere.

Beyond acts of emergent care for pregnant women by family, friends and experts, all of us can protest this ruling by making sure we’re registered to vote, then by voting in the midterm elections come November. Two new polls from CBS News/YouGov and NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist suggest Democrats are far more likely to be energized at the polls following the high court’s decision to eliminate a woman’s autonomy over her own body. The NPR polling suggests “volatility” in the midterms, citing that 78 percent of Democrats say the court’s ruling makes them more likely to vote this fall — 24 points higher than Republicans asked the same question.

Whether Republican, Democrat or independent, voters should at least demand answers from our lawmakers who just took Texas women back in time. I challenge Anderson, Birdwell and Shine to respond to the following questions:

Should a girl or woman who terminates her pregnancy due to rape or incest be prosecuted?

Should she be imprisoned?

Should a health care provider who performs an abortion to save the life of a mother be prosecuted and, if found guilty, lose his or her license to practice medicine?

Should the father of a child born out of wedlock be legally required to raise and support the child? If so, what bill will you propose to make this a matter of state law?

Should all babies born out of wedlock be given a DNA test to determine paternity?

If you support life after birth, what is your opinion on Gov. Greg Abbott’s refusal to accept federal funding for Texans from the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion? According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 34 percent of the uninsured nonelderly adult population in Texas would be provided insurance. Many recipients would be new mothers currently without insurance.

Are you supporting now or do you plan to support bills that would authorize the Texas Rangers or county sheriffs to investigate pregnant women who travel outside the state? Should these agencies have a hotline so friends and neighbors can report pregnant women who travel outside of Texas?

Do you support judges issuing search warrants for phones of pregnant women or previously pregnant women to determine if they have contacted abortion providers or have terminated their pregnancies? Should their mail be searched to determine if they have received pharmaceuticals that would terminate a pregnancy?

Do you support Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in concurring with Justice Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court abortion decision that the high court should revisit all cases built on similar legal footing, including cases that guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex consensual sexual relations and same-sex marriage? If yes, what state legislation are you planning to support to terminate these rights?

Mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, grandparents, granddaughters and grandsons all deserve answers to these questions. Yes, it is hot in Waco right now. Doc Anderson is right — a fire is burning. Roe constituted a compromise that balanced two distinct rights — the right of a woman to privacy and autonomy and the right of an unborn child to life. “Burning Roe to the ground” means torching the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which reads in part: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”

If anything is truly momentous about this high court ruling, it’s that America, land of liberty, has turned a shadowy corner and begun stripping away the rights of citizens rather than expanding them in fits and starts over time. Who’s next?